Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 29, 2021
Upgrades
- According to Citigroup, the prior rating for GSX Techedu Inc (NYSE:GSX) was changed from Sell to Buy. In the fourth quarter, GSX Techedu showed an EPS of $0.39, compared to $0.70 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $149.05 and a 52-week-low of $27.06. At the end of the last trading period, GSX Techedu closed at $39.00.
- According to Loop Capital, the prior rating for ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ:VIAC) was changed from Sell to Hold. For the fourth quarter, ViacomCBS had an EPS of $1.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.97. The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.97 and a 52-week-low of $11.92. At the end of the last trading period, ViacomCBS closed at $48.23.
- Loop Capital upgraded the previous rating for Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) from Hold to Buy. Baidu earned $3.08 in the fourth quarter, compared to $3.81 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Baidu shows a 52-week-high of $354.82 and a 52-week-low of $90.94. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $208.61.
- For PTC Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT), RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Sector Perform. In the fourth quarter, PTC Therapeutics showed an EPS of $1.08, compared to $1.37 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $70.82 and a 52-week-low of $40.03. PTC Therapeutics closed at $49.21 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HRMY), Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Harmony Biosciences earned $0.25. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.74 and a 52-week-low of $26.51. At the end of the last trading period, Harmony Biosciences closed at $27.56.
- Truist Securities upgraded the previous rating for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Twitter had an EPS of $0.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $80.75 and a 52-week-low of $22.36. Twitter closed at $61.31 at the end of the last trading period.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Carrier Global Corp (NYSE:CARR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Carrier Global earned $0.31 in the fourth quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.94 and a 52-week-low of $12.26. At the end of the last trading period, Carrier Global closed at $41.14.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the first quarter, Johnson Controls Intl had an EPS of $0.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.40. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.40 and a 52-week-low of $24.66. At the end of the last trading period, Johnson Controls Intl closed at $59.99.
- According to Compass Point, the prior rating for Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Cowen showed an EPS of $4.58, compared to $0.58 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.17 and a 52-week-low of $8.46. At the end of the last trading period, Cowen closed at $34.34.
- For Otis Worldwide Corp (NYSE:OTIS), HSBC upgraded the previous rating of Reduce to Hold. Otis Worldwide earned $0.66 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.38 and a 52-week-low of $41.26. At the end of the last trading period, Otis Worldwide closed at $69.05.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, Array Technologies earned $0.08. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $54.78 and a 52-week-low of $26.13. Array Technologies closed at $28.46 at the end of the last trading period.
- CLSA upgraded the previous rating for Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) from Outperform to Buy. Sea earned $0.87 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $285.00 and a 52-week-low of $40.41. At the end of the last trading period, Sea closed at $208.82.
- For ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ:VIAC), BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, ViacomCBS showed an EPS of $1.04, compared to $0.97 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of ViacomCBS shows a 52-week-high of $101.97 and a 52-week-low of $11.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $48.23.
- For Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE:BEN), BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. For the first quarter, Franklin Resources had an EPS of $0.73, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.70. The current stock performance of Franklin Resources shows a 52-week-high of $30.55 and a 52-week-low of $14.91. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.43.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating for Ovintiv Inc (NYSE:OVV) from Neutral to Buy. Ovintiv earned $0.70 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.81 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ovintiv shows a 52-week-high of $28.69 and a 52-week-low of $2.39. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.26.
- According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Everest Re Group showed an EPS of $1.12, compared to $3.20 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $256.60 and a 52-week-low of $157.32. At the end of the last trading period, Everest Re Group closed at $249.68.
Downgrades
- For Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX), Maxim Group downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Co-Diagnostics earned $0.43 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.99 and a 52-week-low of $6.81. At the end of the last trading period, Co-Diagnostics closed at $9.70.
- For Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES), BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. Ares Management earned $0.54 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.67 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.96 and a 52-week-low of $28.50. At the end of the last trading period, Ares Management closed at $53.93.
- For Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Adecoagro had an EPS of $0.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.64 and a 52-week-low of $3.31. Adecoagro closed at $7.91 at the end of the last trading period.
Initiations
- With a Sell rating, BWS Financial initiated coverage on Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX). The price target seems to have been set at $13.00 for Calix. Calix earned $0.45 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.78 and a 52-week-low of $6.36. At the end of the last trading period, Calix closed at $38.45.
- With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR). The price target seems to have been set at $34.00 for Oscar Health. The current stock performance of Oscar Health shows a 52-week-high of $37.00 and a 52-week-low of $22.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.68.
- With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on InnovAge Holding Corp (NASDAQ:INNV). The price target seems to have been set at $32.00 for InnovAge Holding. The current stock performance of InnovAge Holding shows a 52-week-high of $27.18 and a 52-week-low of $20.86. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.35.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Oscar Health is set to $44.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $37.00 and a 52-week-low of $22.56. Oscar Health closed at $25.68 at the end of the last trading period.
- Daiwa Capital initiated coverage on DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) with a Buy rating. The price target for DocuSign is set to $239.00. DocuSign earned $0.37 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $290.23 and a 52-week-low of $78.72. DocuSign closed at $201.96 at the end of the last trading period.
- For InnovAge Holding Corp (NASDAQ:INNV), Barclays initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Equal-Weight. The current stock performance of InnovAge Holding shows a 52-week-high of $27.18 and a 52-week-low of $20.86. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.35.
- HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Scorpio Tankers Inc (NYSE:STNG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Scorpio Tankers is set to $28.00. For the fourth quarter, Scorpio Tankers had an EPS of $1.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. The current stock performance of Scorpio Tankers shows a 52-week-high of $28.21 and a 52-week-low of $8.28. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.76.
- With a Neutral rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC). The price target seems to have been set at $5.50 for Ardmore Shipping. For the fourth quarter, Ardmore Shipping had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The current stock performance of Ardmore Shipping shows a 52-week-high of $7.92 and a 52-week-low of $2.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.99.
- HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Diamond S Shipping is set to $16.50. In the fourth quarter, Diamond S Shipping showed an EPS of $0.71, compared to $0.75 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.50 and a 52-week-low of $5.31. At the end of the last trading period, Diamond S Shipping closed at $9.62.
- With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (NYSE:TNP). The price target seems to have been set at $18.00 for Tsakos Energy Navigation. For the fourth quarter, Tsakos Energy Navigation had an EPS of $1.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.02 and a 52-week-low of $1.91. Tsakos Energy Navigation closed at $9.98 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Neutral rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE:NAT). The price target seems to have been set at $3.75 for Nordic American Tankers. For the fourth quarter, Nordic American Tankers had an EPS of $0.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. The current stock performance of Nordic American Tankers shows a 52-week-high of $9.00 and a 52-week-low of $2.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.87.
- HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) with a Buy rating. The price target for International Seaways is set to $30.00. In the fourth quarter, International Seaways showed an EPS of $0.52, compared to $1.32 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of International Seaways shows a 52-week-high of $29.30 and a 52-week-low of $12.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.99.
- With a Neutral rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO). The price target seems to have been set at $8.00 for Frontline. In the fourth quarter, Frontline showed an EPS of $0.10, compared to $0.54 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.95 and a 52-week-low of $5.28. Frontline closed at $8.09 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN). The price target seems to have been set at $13.00 for Euronav. Euronav earned $0.29 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.75 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.47 and a 52-week-low of $7.21. At the end of the last trading period, Euronav closed at $9.57.
- HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) with a Neutral rating. The price target for DHT Holdings is set to $7.50. In the fourth quarter, DHT Holdings showed an EPS of $0.04, compared to $0.47 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of DHT Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $8.68 and a 52-week-low of $4.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.51.
- Benchmark initiated coverage on Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Esports Entertainment is set to $20.00. Esports Entertainment earned $0.57 in the second quarter. The current stock performance of Esports Entertainment shows a 52-week-high of $24.48 and a 52-week-low of $2.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.80.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for CytomX Therapeutics is set to $14.00. CytomX Therapeutics earned $0.31 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.79 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of CytomX Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $15.44 and a 52-week-low of $5.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.62.
- With a Buy rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on InnovAge Holding Corp (NASDAQ:INNV). The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for InnovAge Holding. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.18 and a 52-week-low of $20.86. At the end of the last trading period, InnovAge Holding closed at $24.35.
- With a Buy rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (NASDAQ:CBRL). The price target seems to have been set at $195.00 for Cracker Barrel Old. For the second quarter, Cracker Barrel Old had an EPS of $0.70, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.70. The current stock performance of Cracker Barrel Old shows a 52-week-high of $175.00 and a 52-week-low of $67.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $172.03.
- With a Buy rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Aspira Womens Health Inc (NASDAQ:AWH). The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for Aspira Womens Health. Aspira Womens Health earned $0.58 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.54 and a 52-week-low of $2.47. Aspira Womens Health closed at $6.81 at the end of the last trading period.
- JonesTrading initiated coverage on Ocuphire Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:OCUP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Ocuphire Pharma is set to $20.00. The current stock performance of Ocuphire Pharma shows a 52-week-high of $13.81 and a 52-week-low of $5.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.84.
- William Blair initiated coverage on InnovAge Holding Corp (NASDAQ:INNV) with an Outperform rating. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.18 and a 52-week-low of $20.86. InnovAge Holding closed at $24.35 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on InnovAge Holding Corp (NASDAQ:INNV). The price target seems to have been set at $31.00 for InnovAge Holding. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.18 and a 52-week-low of $20.86. InnovAge Holding closed at $24.35 at the end of the last trading period.
- HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Performance Shipping Inc (NASDAQ:PSHG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Performance Shipping is set to $11.00. Performance Shipping earned $0.51 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $8.11 and a 52-week-low of $0.42. Performance Shipping closed at $5.59 at the end of the last trading period.
