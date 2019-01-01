Bellway PLC is a British construction company that focuses on residential construction. The company builds various types of housing, including single-family housing, apartments, and townhomes around the United Kingdom. It annually completes over 3,000 homes, a majority of which are private residences, with an average selling price around EUR 250,000. Bellway operates over 20 regional offices around the U.K. and is also involved in land-buying activities to support its future construction efforts. Bellway owns over 20,000 plots of land across its operating regions.