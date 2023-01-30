Earnings Scheduled For January 30, 2023

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Franklin Resources BEN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion.

• Sterling Bancorp SBT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $19.85 million.

• Dynex Cap DX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $9.62 million.

• SoFi Technologies SOFI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $425.88 million.

• Ryanair Holdings RYAAY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $2.50 billion.

• Coda Octopus Group CODA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $5.99 million.

• Li-Cycle Holdings LICY is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $9.30 million.

• Canon CAJ is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $9.23 billion.

• GE HealthCare Techs GEHC is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Alliance Res Partners ARLP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $688.09 million.

• Silicom SILC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $43.74 million.

• Koninklijke Philips PHG is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Five Star Bancorp FSBC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $28.35 million.

• Cadence Bank CADE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $484.56 million.

• Symbotic SYM is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $194.20 million.

• Transcat TRNS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $56.43 million.

• Helmerich & Payne HP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $699.92 million.

• J&J Snack Foods JJSF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $360.66 million.

• Principal Finl Gr PFG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $3.34 billion.

• Graco GGG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $556.27 million.

• PotlatchDeltic PCH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $252.22 million.

• Whirlpool WHR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.25 per share on revenue of $5.09 billion.

• Harmonic HLIT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $159.32 million.

• Confluent CFLT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $164.08 million.

• Capital Southwest CSWC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $30.47 million.

• Sanmina SANM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $2.15 billion.

• High Tide HITI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $75.45 million.

• Woodward WWD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $599.43 million.

• Equity Lifestyle Props ELS is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• NXP Semiconductors NXPI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.60 per share on revenue of $3.30 billion.

• Heartland Financial USA HTLF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $189.58 million.

• Merchants Bancorp MBIN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $111.40 million.

• AGNC Investment AGNC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $401.90 million.

• Alexandria Real Estate ARE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $562.85 million.

• Financial Institutions FISI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $43.19 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.