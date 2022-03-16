 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For March 16, 2022
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 5:25am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For March 16, 2022

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $33.20 million.

• Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Jabil (NYSE:JBL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $7.43 billion.

• ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $4.14 million.

• BRC (NYSE:BRCC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $68.90 million.

• BioLine Rx (NASDAQ:BLRX) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $567.68 million.

• DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $354.87 million.

• Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $375.23 million.

• Membership Collective (NYSE:MCG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $187.88 million.

• Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $280.42 million.

• Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $750.54 million.

• Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $76.02 million.

• Kuke Music Holding (NYSE:KUKE) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $40.26 million.

• Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $48.03 million.

• Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $190.85 million.

• Envela (AMEX:ELA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $41.22 million.

• Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $112.01 million.

• Braskem (NYSE:BAK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.51 per share on revenue of $4.49 billion.

• Lennar (NYSE:LEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.60 per share on revenue of $6.08 billion.

• Ring Energy (AMEX:REI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $47.35 million.

• Synthetic Biologics (AMEX:SYN) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Natural Gas Services Gr (NYSE:NGS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $18.05 million.

• Cyteir Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYT) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Largo (NASDAQ:LGO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $60.00 million.

• Avino Silver & Gold Mines (AMEX:ASM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $10.52 million.

• Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $26.96 million.

• Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.82 per share on revenue of $2.58 billion.

• Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ:PANL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $183.14 million.

• Guess (NYSE:GES) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $805.92 million.

• Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $179.92 million.

• Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $34.80 million.

• Endeavor Group Holdings (NYSE:EDR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.

• Williams Industrial (AMEX:WLMS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $75.21 million.

• Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ:LMB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $128.57 million.

• ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.

• StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $140.12 million.

• PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $76.08 million.

• NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $100.06 million.

• Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $38.19 million.

• Sierra Metals (AMEX:SMTS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $43.49 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (AP + AKU)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com