Why Quoin Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Trading Lower By Over 40%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
February 22, 2023 1:10 PM | 5 min read
Gainers

  • Windtree Therapeutics Inc WINT shares jumped 75.3% to $0.2921. Windtree Therapeutics has been granted U.S. patent number 11,583,540 titled "Istaroxime-Containing Intravenous Formulation For The Treatment Of Acute Heart Failure."
  • ECARX Holdings Inc. ECX gained 68% to $5.71.
  • Terran Orbital Corporation LLAP surged 52% to $2.60 after the company annonced it has been awareded a $2.4 billion contract to design, build, and deploy 300 satellites for Rivada Space Networks.
  • Hoth Therapeutics Inc HOTH shares rose 34.3% to $2.6613 after dropping over 9% on Tuesday. Hoth Therapeutics recently entered into a service agreement with Shareholder Intelligence Services to investigate and report on potential illegal naked short selling activities of its stock.
  • Intuitive Machines, Inc. LUNR jumped 27.4% to $48.26.
  • Usio, Inc. USIO rose 26.3% to $2.21.
  • Berry Corporation BRY gained 19.9% to $10.56 after reporting better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • Fiverr International Ltd. FVRR shares climbed 19.5% to $45.12 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings results and issued guidance.
  • CVRx, Inc. CVRX jumped 19.3% to $8.45. CVRx recently reported preliminary results of the BeAT-HF post-market randomized clinical trial.
  • Amyris, Inc. AMRS gained 16% to $1.5999 after Givaudan announced it will acquire certain cosmetic ingredients from the company.
  • Wix.com Ltd. WIX shares jumped 16% to $93.70 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued guidance.
  • Wag! Group Co PET rose 15.7% to $2.6613 after the company posted better-than-expected Q4 earnings.
  • PROG Holdings, Inc. PRG gained 15.1% to $26.10 following better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • La-Z-Boy Incorporated LZB jumped 14.6% to $31.51 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
  • TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. TRTX rose 13.7% to $8.73 following upbeat quarterly results.
  • Brookdale Senior Living Inc. BKD jumped 12.7% to $3.4050 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW rose 12.1% to $187.05 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued strong guidance.
  • Nyxoah S.A. NYXH gained 12% to $5.13.
  • Heron Therapeutics, Inc. HRTX jumped 11.9% to $2.7250. Heron Therapeutics entered into cooperation agreement with Rubric Capital and Velan Capital.
  • Camping World Holdings, Inc. CWH gained 9% to $25.72 following strong quarterly sales.
  • Sorrento Therapeutics Inc SRNE rose 5.1% to $0.4013 after the company received court approval for $75 million financing in Chapter 11 case.

Losers

  • Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. QNRX shares dropped 41.3% to $0.7020 after the company announced pricing of a $7 million public offering.
  • Farmmi, Inc. FAMI fell 31.2% to $0.6261. Farmmi recently posted FY sales of $99.20 million.
  • Esports Entertainment Group Inc GMBL fell 30% to $4.13. Esports Entertainment Group announced a 1-for-100 reverse stock split.
  • LanzaTech Global, Inc. LNZA fell 22% to $4.28.
  • Interface, Inc. TILE dipped 20% to $8.91. Truist Securities downgraded Interface from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $13 to $9.
  • ZipRecruiter, Inc. ZIP dropped 19.5% to $18.63 after the company reported a 4% year-over-year decrease in Q4 revenue.
  • Amesite Inc. AMST fell 17% to $3.95. Amesite announced a 1-for-12 reverse stock split.
  • Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS dropped 16% to $153.63 after the company reported Q1 financial results and issued guidance.
  • Transocean Ltd. RIG declined 15.4% to $5.78 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Reliance Global Group, Inc. RELI dropped 15.4% to $0.43. Reliance Global Group announced a 1-for-15 reverse stock split.
  • The Hackett Group, Inc. HCKT fell 15.3% to $18.00 following Q4 results.
  • Harbor Custom Development Inc HCDI fell 14.2% to $0.4379. Harbor Custom Development, on Tuesday, announced it has contracted to sell the Mills Crossing townhomes in Bremerton, WA for $14,250,000 to Kitsap Community Resources.
  • Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. CERE dropped 13.4% to $26.83 following Q4 results.
  • Ambrx Biopharma Inc - ADR AMAM shares dropped 12.5% to $3.95 after jumping 45% on Tuesday. Ambrx Biopharma recently announced initial data from its ongoing Phase 1 APEX-01 trial of ARX517, Ambrx's proprietary anti-PSMA ADC, in prostate cancer patients.
  • Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. MOBQ fell 12.4% to $0.2750.
  • GeneDx Holdings Corp. WGS dropped 11.4% to $0.4220.
  • Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. CRL dropped 11.4% to $215.95 after the company issued FY23 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates. The company also reported it received a subpoena from the U.S. DoJ relating to an investigation into the Cambodian NHP supply chain.
  • Matador Resources Company MTDR dipped 10.4% to $51.99 following Q4 results.
  • ProPetro Holding Corp. PUMP dropped 9.7% to $8.17 after posting downbeat earnings.
  • Select Energy Services, Inc. WTTR fell 9.3% to $7.26 following weak quarterly results.
  • Gentherm Incorporated THRM dropped 9% to $63.90 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Medifast Inc MED shares fell 5.6% to $99.53 after the company issued weak forecast for the current quarter.
  • CoStar Group Inc CSGP fell 5.3% to $71.96 after the company issued weak Q1 guidance.

© 2023 Benzinga.com.

