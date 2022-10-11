ñol

Why ForgeRock Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 49%, Here Are 50 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 11, 2022 12:44 PM | 6 min read
Gainers

  • FedNat Holding Company FNHC shares jumped 140% to $0.3939.
  • Laser Photonics Corporation LASE rose 62.1% to $3.0314 after the company announced it received an order from the U.S. Navy for delivery this month of an LPC-1000CTH CleanTech Laser Blasting System with an integrated water chiller for submarine MRO.
  • Oblong, Inc. OBLG gained 60.1% to $0.2703.
  • DICE Therapeutics, Inc. DICE shares jumped 53.6% to $37.86 after the company announced topline data from its Phase 1 clinical trial of DC-806. Clinical proof-of-concept in psoriasis patients achieved with a mean percentage reduction in PASI from baseline at 4 weeks of 43.7% in the high dose group.
  • ForgeRock, Inc. FORG gained 49.2% to $22.62 after the company announced it will be acquired by Thoma Bravo for $2.3 billion.
  • Bright Health Group, Inc. BHG jumped 24.7% to $1.1350.
  • Agrify Corporation AGFY surged 24.5% to $0.4766.
  • Albireo Pharma, Inc. ALBO shares climbed 17.5% to $24.05 after the company announced topline results from the Phase 3 of Bylvay in Alagille syndrome showed highly statistically significant improvement in pruritus primary endpoint.
  • Amprius Technologies, Inc. AMPX gained 17.3% to $8.79. Amprius Technologies was awarded $1 million Department of Energy funding grant for advanced battery manufacturing.
  • Meiwu Technology Company Limited WNW gained 16.5% to $1.02.
  • Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. AMV jumped 15.8% to $24.52 after the company announced an expanded order from Australia-based AUSEV for 270 of the Company's 1.5 MW charging stations. The parties will explore a battery cell production partnership.
  • Greenbrook TMS Inc. GBNH gained 14.8% to $3.32.
  • IceCure Medical Ltd ICCM gained 14.2% to $1.3698.
  • Braskem S.A. BAK shares rose 12.4% to $12.07 following a report suggesting Apollo has made a new offer for the company.
  • Lottery.com Inc. LTRY gained 11.2% to $0.2770.
  • Arbe Robotics Ltd. ARBE rose 7% to $6.10.
  • e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF gained 6.2% to $39.81. Piper Sandler upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $35 to $46.


Losers

  • Quanergy Systems, Inc. QNGY shares dropped 25.1% to $2.27. Quanergy Systems, in connection with this restructuring plan, the company will reduce staff by 11%, from 141 to 126 full-time employees. The company also expects to incur severance expenses of about $130,000.
  • NeuroMetrix, Inc. NURO dipped 21.4% to $2.23.
  • Orthofix Medical Inc. OFIX shares fell 21% to $14.53 after the company and SeaSpine announced they will combine in a merger of equals. The company also announced preliminary Q3 net sales.
  • Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. CRKN shares fell 20.7% to $0.2805 after surging 36% on Monday.
  • FOXO Technologies Inc. FOXO dropped 20% to $0.9125.
  • Akso Health Group AHG dipped 17.8% to $0.6981.
  • Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RIGL fell 17.6% to $ 0.9389 after the company received guidance from the FDA's review of its re-analysis of data from the FORWARD Phase 3 trial of fostamatinib for warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (wAIHA). Based on the guidance, Rigel does not expect to file a supplemental marketing application for wAIHA, an autoimmune disorder characterized by the premature destruction of healthy red blood cells (hemolysis). Rigel also announced cutting its workforce by 16%, eliminating 30 positions, primarily in development and administration.
  • Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. LYT dropped 16.3% to $1.13.
  • iBio, Inc. IBIO dropped 16% to $2.55.
  • Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE fell 15.1% to $0.5687
  • Code Chain New Continent Limited CCNC dipped 15% to $0.1623.
  • AZZ Inc. AZZ fell 13.9% to $33.58 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS results. The company said it will not issue full-year fiscal year 2023 guidance at this time.
  • Winc, Inc. WBEV dropped 13.9% to $0.6011.
  • Modiv Inc. MDV fell 12.5% to $10.48.
  • ACM Research, Inc. ACMR dropped 12.1% to $7.95. Jefferies downgraded ACM Research from Buy to Underperform and lowered the price target from $33.67 to $8.
  • Exela Technologies, Inc. XELA shares fell 11.9% to $0.3749. Exela Technologies shares gained over 14% on Monday after the company announced its European business will go public through a merger with CF Acquisition Corp. VIII.
  • Lyft, Inc. LYFT fell 11.4% to $11.35 on reports the U.S. Department of Labor has released a proposal to make companies reclassify independent contractors as employees.
  • Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER fell 10.8% to $24.57 on reports the U.S. Department of Labor has released a proposal to make companies reclassify independent contractors as employees.
  • Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. BHAT fell 10.7% to $1.0006. Blue Hat, last month, announced signing of Memorandum of Understanding on strategic cooperation with a Singapore partner.
  • Happiness Development Group Limited HAPP dropped 10.4% to $2.8780. Happiness Development Group shareholders approved a 1 for 20 reverse split of ordinary shares.
  • Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. APDN fell 9.9% to $1.91. Applied DNA Sciences shares jumped 71% on Monday after the company announced it has received its largest single purchase order for LinearDNA™ valued above the mid-six-figures.
  • Senti Biosciences, Inc. SNTI fell 9.7% to $3.55 after declining over 12% on Monday.
  • LivaNova PLC LIVN dropped 9.6% to $44.22.
  • SunPower Corporation SPWR fell 9.5% to $19.43 after B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform and lowered its price target from $22 to $18.
  • Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN fell 9.3% to $58.16.
  • Trip.com Group Limited TCOM dipped 9.1% to $24.18.
  • Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS fell 8.4% to $36.00.
  • Inspirato Incorporated ISPO fell 8.1% to $2.28.
  • Leggett & Platt, Incorporated LEG fell 7.9% to $31.93 as the company lowered its earnings and sales projections for full year 2022.
  • NLS Pharmaceutics AG NLSP fell 7.6% to $0.4704 after declining around 25% on Monday. NLS Pharmaceutics recently announced receipt of staff delisting determination from the Nasdaq.
  • Virax Biolabs Group Limited VRAX fell 6% to $1.92 after dropping 5% on Monday. Virax Biolabs, last month, entered into a distribution agreement to market Monkeypox Virus Real-Time PCR Detection Kits with Cosmos Holdings.
  • Netflix, Inc. NFLX dipped 5.5% to $217.48.
  • Pinterest, Inc. PINS fell 5% to $23.42. Credit Suisse maintained Pinterest with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $26 to $25.

