Why MediWound Is Trading Lower By Around 18%, Here Are 48 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 22, 2022 12:26 PM | 6 min read
Gainers

  • Spero Therapeutics, Inc. SPRO rose 150% to $2.0508 after the company announced it has entered into an exclusive license agreement with GSK for Spero's late-stage antibiotic asset, tebipenem HBr. Spero Therapeutics will receive $66 million upfront, with potential for future milestone payments, and tiered royalties.
  • HeartBeam, Inc. BEAT shares gained 34% to $2.12 after dropping 16% on Wednesday. Heartbeam recently announced its patent for a 12-lead electrocardiogram patch monitor intended for detection of acute coronary syndrome and cardiac arrhythmia was issued by the USPTO.
  • ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY shares jumped 32.4% to $18.09. ShiftPixy, on Wednesday, announced pricing of $5 million private placement.
  • Inventiva S.A. IVA gained 23.7% to $4.7250 after the company reported its 2022 first-half financial results and provided a corporate update.
  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. SONN rose 22.7% to $1.6204. Sonnet BioTherapeutics recently announced progress in Phase 1 dose-escalation trials of SON-1010.
  • Talkspace, Inc. TALK gained 18% to $0.9902.
  • Siyata Mobile Inc. SYTA jumped 13.1% to $0.4275 after the company announced that it has received a purchase order from a federal government contractor who will provide Uniden cellular booster kits and accessories to the U.S. Navy.
  • Albireo Pharma, Inc. ALBO gained 13% to $19.61. Albireo announced $115M royalty monetization agreement with Sagard.
  • American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. AVCT rose 11.9% to $0.2412.
  • Cosmos Holdings Inc. COSM jumped 10.9% to $0.26 after Virax Biolabs announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement to market Monkeypox Virus Real-Time PCR Detection Kits with Cosmos.
  • Cassava Sciences, Inc. SAVA gained 10.7% to $41.67.
  • Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. CNXA gained 10.6% to $0.52.
  • Amprius Technologies, Inc. AMPX jumped 10% to $10.43.
  • Zenvia Inc. ZENV gained 9.6% to $1.60.
  • Virax Biolabs Group Limited VRAX shares gained 9.4% to $3.3250 after the company announced it has entered into a distribution agreement to market Monkeypox Virus Real-Time PCR Detection Kits with Cosmos Holdings.
  • United Maritime Corporation USEA gained 9.2% to $1.66. United completed stock buyback of $3 million and initiated additional $3 million stock buyback plan.
  • Virtu Financial, Inc. VIRT gained 8.7% to $23.27 after it was reported the SEC is poised to let Wall Street keep payment-for-order-flow deals.
  • Trip.com Group Limited TCOM jumped 7.7% to $26.32 after the company reported Q2 financial results.
  • Li Auto Inc. LI gained 7.6% to $24.84 after the company announced it will host a launch event to unveil the Li L8 on Friday, September 30, 2022, ahead of schedule.
  • Eve Holding, Inc. EVEX gained 7.5% to $13.31.
  • Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft DB rose 3.7% to $8.92. Deutsche Bank said its New York Branch, Deutsche Bank New York, and its affiliate Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas have raised their prime lending from 5.50% to 6.25%.

 

 

Losers

  • Pintec Technology Holdings Limited PT dipped 32.2% to $0.3999.
  • Top Ships Inc. TOPS dropped 23% to $0.1646 after the company announced a 1-for-20 reverse stock split.
  • BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. BCAN shares fell 21.5% to $3.4604. The company on Monday announced it has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% ownership of Zigi Carmel Initiatives & Investments for $28 million in stock.
  • MediWound Ltd. MDWD dropped 18.2% to $1.43 after the company announced concurrent registered direct and private placement offerings priced at-the-market of roughly $30 million.
  • Schmitt Industries, Inc. SMIT fell 18.2% to $2.57.
  • Motorsport Games Inc. MSGM declined 16% to $0.70.
  • Luminar Technologies, Inc. LAZR fell 16% to $7.89 after Northland Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered its price target from $13 to $10.
  • ECMOHO Limited MOHO fell 15.8% to $0.1468 after jumping over 50% on Wednesday.
  • Nauticus Robotics, Inc. KITT fell 15.3% to $5.39. Schlumberger B.V. recently disclosed 15.5% passive stake in Nauticus Robotics.
  • Cepton, Inc. CPTN fell 15% to $1.74. Cepton recently announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to add Cepton lidar models into NVIDIA DRIVE Sim.
  • iHuman Inc. IH dropped 15% to $1.69 following Q2 results.
  • AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. AGRI declined 14.6% to $1.5110. AgriFORCE announced purchase agreement with Stronghold Power Systems to acquire land for Coachella Campus.
  • Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. CYTO fell 14.3% to $0.2706.
  • S&W Seed Company SANW fell 14% to $0.7267.
  • Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX dropped 13.6% to $4.1895. Barclays maintained Stitch Fix with an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $7 to $5.
  • Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. JZXN dropped 13% to $0.3580.
  • China Pharma Holdings, Inc. CPHI shares fell 13% to $0.1343.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. APE declined 11.4% to $3.5250.
  • DBV Technologies S.A. DBVT dropped 11.3% to $1.96 after the company announced the FDA has placed a partial clinical hold on its VITESSE phase 3 clinical study.
  • Impinj, Inc. PI fell 9% to $84.20.
  • Carvana Co. CVNA fell 9% to $27.87.
  • Steakholder Foods Ltd. STKH fell 8.7% to $2.31.
  • Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR dropped 7.7% to $138.81.
  • Novavax, Inc. NVAX fell 7.5% to $23.93. JP Morgan downgraded Novavax from Neutral to Underweight and lowered the price target from $132 to $27.
  • Soluna Holdings, Inc. SLNH fell 7.1% to $1.56 after gaining around 6% on Wednesday.
  • KB Home KBH fell 4.6% to $26.72. KB Home reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. The company also said it sees Q4 housing revenue of $1.95 billion to $2.05 billion.
  • Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI dropped 4.1% to $125.89 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.

 

