- HyreCar Inc. HYRE jumped 60% to $1.2680 after the company announced it has received a $100 million revolving line of credit from a premier global investment bank and Medalist Partners.
- ChannelAdvisor Corporation ECOM shares climbed 54.9% to $22.77 after the company announced it will be acquired by CommerceHub for $23.10 per share
- IVERIC bio, Inc. ISEE gained 41.4% to $13.35 after the company announced positive data from the second Phase 3 trial of Zimura (avacincaptad pegol) for geographic atrophy (GA).
- Nutex Health, Inc. NUTX rose 39% to $3.33. Nutex Health recently reported Q2 earnings results.
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. SHPH rose 37.4% to $20.47 amid post-IPO volatility.
- First Wave BioPharma, Inc. FWBI shares climbed 34.1% to $4.2650 after gaining 7% on Friday.
- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. SPRO surged 30% to $0.9472. Spero Therapeutics received minutes from a recent Type A meeting with the FDA, discussing steps required to resubmit the marketing application for tebipenem HBr for complicated urinary tract infection (cUTI).
- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. RUBY jumped 20% to $1.11 after climbing over 23% on Friday.
- Kaspien Holdings Inc. KSPN rose 18.7% to $2.92.
- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. CTMX gained 18.5% to $1.73. CytomX Therapeutics, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.37 per share.
- SelectQuote, Inc. SLQT jumped 17.3% to $1.1150. SelectQuote recently said Q4 sales results were lower year-over-year and issued FY23 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Pear Therapeutics, Inc. PEAR rose 16% to $2.47. Pear Therapeutics, last month, posted Q2 EPS of $0.04.
- LifeStance Health Group, Inc. LFST gained 16% to $7.93.
- Apexigen, Inc. APGN gained 15.9% to $6.06.
- Regulus Therapeutics Inc. RGLS jumped 15.4% to $1.6383. Regulus Therapeutics, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.50 per share.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. AVCT gained 15% to $0.2428. American Virtual Cloud Technologies recently announced an equity distribution agreement to offer and sell up to $14.7 million shares of common stock.
- Akumin Inc. AKU gained 13.4% to $1.35. Akumin recently received notification letter from the Nasdaq confirming that company had regained compliance with minimum bid price requirement.
- Dakota Gold Corp. DC jumped 12.9% to $3.49.
- ADT Inc. ADT gained 12.4% to $8.10 after the company announced it has secured investments totaling $1.5 billion from State Farm and Google.
- SES AI Corporation SES jumped 12% to $5.24.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM gained 10.7% to $0.3544 after gaining around 5% on Friday.
- TScan Therapeutics, Inc. TCRX rose 10.4% to $3.61.
- Organovo Holdings, Inc. ONVO gained 10% to $2.54.
- Nordic American Tankers Limited NAT rose 9.8% to $2.8550. Jefferies upgraded Nordic American Tankers from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $3 to $4.
- Zeta Global Holdings Corp. ZETA jumped 9.4% to $6.99.
- Outfront Media Inc. OUT rose 7.7% to $18.60 after it was announced the company is set to join the S&P SmallCap 600.
- Belite Bio, Inc BLTE gained 7.2% to $37.40.
- ProKidney Corp. PROK shares tumbled 31.3% to $7.01. ProKidney recently named Glenn Schulman, PharmD, MPH, as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNA dropped 27.4% to $0.0760 after the company announced it has filed for bankruptcy.
- Creatd, Inc. CRTD shares fell 26.4% to $0.2766 after dipping 31% on Friday. Creatd received delist decision and received 15 days to file appeal.
- ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. ZFOX dropped 26.2% to $3.8477.
- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. EIGR shares fell 25.8% to $6.34 after the company provided an update on the status of its planned request for EUA of peginterferon lambda, saying "the agency has indicated that it is not yet able to determine whether the criteria for the submission of an application and issuance of an EUA are likely to be met."
- Presidio Property Trust, Inc. SQFT fell 25.3% to $2.35. Presidio Property Trust declared Q3 dividend and adopted variable dividend policy.
- Hempacco Co., Inc. HPCO dipped 23.3% to $4.3250.
- POINT Biopharma Global Inc. PNT fell 20.9% to $8.10.
- bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. BIAF fell 20.8% to $5.58 after dropping 15% on Friday. The company, last week, priced its IPO at $6.125 per unit.
- Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC shares fell 19.2% to $20.20. Shareholders have rejected the special purpose acquisition company’s proposal to extend by a year the deadline for its merger with former President Donald Trump’s Trump Media & Technology, which operates the Truth Social platform, Reuters reported.
- Rigetti Computing, Inc. RGTI dropped 19% to $2.9488.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited KC declined 18.3% to $2.4650 following downbeat quarterly sales.
- Addentax Group Corp. ATXG shares fell 18% to $7.78 following the company's uplisting and IPO.
- Sera Prognostics, Inc. SERA fell 17% to $1.6450. Sera Prognostics, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.37 per share.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY dropped 16.9% to $11.30.
- Nuwellis, Inc. NUWE dipped 16.3% to $1.03.
- Tupperware Brands Corporation TUP declined 16.3% to $9.22.
- Glatfelter Corporation GLT fell 15.8% to $4.1550. Glatfelter recently named Mr. Thomas Fahnemann as President and Chief Executive Officer.
- CalAmp Corp. CAMP dropped 15.5% to $4.6050.
- PaxMedica, Inc. PXMD fell 15.2% to $4.3863 following the company's recent IPO.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY fell 14.7% to $7.36 following the passing of CFO Gustavo Arnal. Raymond James recently downgraded the stock form Market Perform to Underperform.
- eHealth, Inc. EHTH dropped 14.3% to $4.8450.
- Cheetah Mobile Inc. CMCM fell 14.3% to $3.17.
- ASAP, Inc. WTRH fell 14.2% to $0.1980.
- Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. MNMD dropped 14% to $9.95.
- Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. WHLR fell 13.2% to $2.30 after climbing around 27% on Friday.
- Burcon NutraScience Corporation BRCN fell 12.7% to $0.4542 as the company reported delisting from Nasdaq Capital Market on or about September 12. The company also announced auditor resignation and postponement of annual meeting of shareholders.
- Tango Therapeutics, Inc. TNGX fell 12.6% to $3.74.
- Getty Images Holdings, Inc. GETY dropped 12.2% to $13.05.
- Kuke Music Holding Limited KUKE fell 12.1% to $0.7210 after dipping 27% on Friday.
- Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited JZ fell 11.5% to $4.71.
- MoonLake Immunotherapeutics MLTX dipped 11.1% to $7.66.
- Hillenbrand, Inc. HI dropped 8.5% to $37.12. The company, last month, posted upbeat quarterly results.
- ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. ADTN fell 8.4% to $20.73.
- HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. HIVE fell 7.3% to $4.44. HIVE reported its August 2022 production figures and mining capacity.
- GameStop Corp. GME fell 7.2 to $25.40.
