Why Windtree Therapeutics Is Trading Higher By Over 60%, Here Are 61 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. WINT shares surged 60.5% to $0.7238 after the company announced it has entered into a global licensing agreement for the development and commercialization of KL4 surfactant and AEROSURF. The company may receive up to $78.9 million in milestones.
- Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited INDO shares jumped 43.8% to $11.07 after gaining over 6% on Monday.
- Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AERI shares surged 35.2% to $15.07. Alcon AG ALC agreed to acquire Aerie Pharmaceuticals for $15.25 per share, valuing Aerie at about $770 million.
- Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. GEHI jumped 35.2% to $0.7031.
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. RVPH gained 32.5% to $1.2900. Reviva Pharmaceuticals recently posted Q2 loss of $0.29 per share.
- Vivakor, Inc. VIVK gained 31.1% to $1.98.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. NEPT rose 30.5% to $2.61.
- Enservco Corporation ENSV gained 22.6% to $2.06. Enservco, last month, posted Q1 sales of $4.08 million.
- Houston American Energy Corp. HUSA jumped 22% to $5.36.
- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. HSDT rose 20% to $0.6600 after Roth Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $5.
- Quotient Limited QTNT shares jumped 20.5% to $0.2337. Quotient recently reported a wider Q1 loss.
- China Index Holdings Limited CIH gained 19.3% to $0.8350 after the company received a preliminary non-binding proposal letter from Fang Holdings to acquire all outstanding shares of the company at $0.84 per share.
- Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. ILAG gained 19% to $3.4116.
- Marin Software Incorporated MRIN rose 18.8% to $2.08 after the company announced the ability to optimize Snapchat ad campaigns through its MarinOne platform.
- Eargo, Inc. EAR shares gained 18.2% to $2.6111.
- Avaya Holdings Corp. AVYA rose 16.8% to $0.9359 after a Form 4 filing showed activity from 10% shareholder Theodore Walker Cheng-De King including purchase of company stock and exercise of put option contracts.
- Amesite Inc. AMST gained 16.7% to $0.7399 after the company announced it has partnered with Central Michigan University to deliver a complete Enterprise Learning Community Environment.
- F45 Training Holdings Inc. FXLV jumped 16.7% to $2.51.
- Renovacor, Inc. RCOR gained 16% to $1.97. Renovacor recently reported Q2 loss of $0.23 per share.
- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. YTEN jumped 15.8% to $3.2319. Yield10 Bioscience recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.70 per share.
- NLS Pharmaceutics AG NLSP rose 15.7% to $0.62.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. GBR gained 14.2% to $1.9302. New Concept Energy recently posted Q2 EPS of $0.02.
- Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. CDRO jumped 13.7% to $2.7627.
- Versus Systems Inc. VS rose 12.8% to $0.5077 after jumping over 15% on Monday.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. WTRH gained 12.8% to $0.2948. Waitr Holdings said its on-demand delivery brand ASAP has entered into a partnership agreement with the online food delivery search engine, FoodBoss.
- Tritium DCFC Limited DCFC gained 12.4% to $7.22. Tritium highlighted opening of first global EV fast charger manufacturing facility in the US.
- Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. ARTW jumped 11.8% to $2.36.
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc.PANW rose 11.5% to $566.53 as the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued FY23 guidance above estimates. The company’s board also announced a three-for-one stock split.
- Invacare Corporation IVC gained 10.8% to $0.8982. Invacare reported cooperation agreement with Azurite Management.
- Borr Drilling Limited BORR shares rose 10.7% to $4.03. Borr Drilling recently announced US offering 6.9 million common shares at public offering price of $3.60 per share.
- XP Inc. XP gained 10.1% to $21.45.
- HighPeak Energy, Inc. HPK rose 9.7% to $23.09. Shares of energy companies traded higher amid a gain in oil after Saudi Arabia suggested OPEC+ could make output cuts to support prices.
- BIMI International Medical Inc. BIMI gained 9.5% to $0.6140 as the company posted a narrower quarterly loss.
- SentinelOne, Inc. S gained 8.6% to $28.48.
- Eqonex Limited EQOS rose 6.6% to $0.5702 after declining around 5% on Monday.
Losers
- Golden Sun Education Group Limited GSUN shares dropped 38.4% to $22.20.
- Aspira Women's Health Inc. AWH fell 36.4% to $0.56. Aspira Women's Health priced 12 million share common stock offering at $0.75 per share.
- Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. DRUG shares dipped 34.3% to $1.42 after jumping around 73% on Monday.
- Genius Group Limited GNS fell 32% to $3.50.
- GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT fell 29.9% to $29.01 after declining around 14% on Monday.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. ANPC fell 29.5% to $0.25 after jumping 66% on Monday.
- Assertio Holdings, Inc. ASRT fell 26.1% to $2.69 after the company priced a $60 million convertible senior notes offering.
- Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. ALLR dropped 23.5% to $1.1627 after Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral
- Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. FHTX fell 23.1% to $11.30 after the company announced the FDA has placed a clinical hold on the Phase 1 dose escalation study of FHD-286.
- Wag! Group Co. PET dropped 20.4% to $6.07. Wag! Recently posted Q2 revenue of $12.8 million.
- Aspen Group, Inc. ASPU fell 18.3% to $0.76.
- SaverOne 2014 Ltd SVRE dipped 17.8% to $2.43.
- Akili, Inc. AKLI fell 15.5% to $6.04.
- DLocal Limited DLO fell 15.5% to $24.99. Dlocal reported second-quarter revenue growth of 71.6% year-over-year to $101.2 million, beating the consensus of $98.53 million.
- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM fell 15.2% to $82.63. Zoom Video reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, but sales missed expectations. The company ended the quarter with 204,100 Enterprise customers, up 18% year-over-year.
- NantHealth, Inc. NH fell 13.8% to $0.4499. NantHealth recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.10 per share.
- Summit Therapeutics Inc. SMMT dipped 13.5% to $1.41.
- WeTrade Group, Inc. WETG fell 13.3% to $4.58. The company announced it has entered into strategic partnership with Guyguide to exclusively design and provide Monkeypox testing kits and insurance coverage products for traveling packages to US, Canada, Australia and European countries.
- Healthcare Triangle, Inc. HCTI dropped 13.3% to $0.52. Healthcare Triangle recently filed for resale of up 12.6 million shares of common stock by selling stockholders.
- Summit Therapeutics Inc. SMMT fell 12.9% to $1.42 after surging more than 48% on Monday.
- PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. MYPS dropped 12.2% to $3.4870. B of A Securities initiated coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS with an Underperform rating and announced a price target of $3.
- Sientra, Inc. SIEN fell 11.8% to $0.7183. Sientra recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.29 per share.
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PHAT dropped 9.5% to $9.12.
- Microvast Holdings, Inc. MVST declined 9.1% to $2.51.
- IHS Holding Limited IHS fell 7.3% to $7.22. IHS Holding recently reported Q2 EPS results down year-over-year.
- Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP fell 7.1% to $0.3902. Kiromic BioPharma shares gained over 11% on Monday after the company on Friday said it has determined not to pursue its contemplated public offering at this time.
