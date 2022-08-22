Why MSP Recovery Is Trading Higher By Over 21%, Here Are 61 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. DRUG shares surged 78% to $2.2399 as the stock continued to see momentum despite the company last week announcing it is not aware of any developments that would explain the recent surge.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. ANPC jumped 71.2% to $0.3673 after declining 8% on Friday. Anpac Bio-Medical Science recently named Yuyang Cui as Co-Chairman and co-CEO.
- Graphex Group Limited GRFX surged 64% to $4.10 after gaining 21% on Friday. Graphex Technologies, a wholly owned U.S. subsidiary of Graphex Group Limited, highlighted U.S. expansion progress and outlined business strategy.
- Akili Inc. AKLI shares jumped 51.7% to $21.34.
- Greenbrook TMS Inc. GBNH rose 43% to $4.39 after jumping around 30% on Friday.
- Signify Health, Inc. SGFY shares climbed 37.5% to $29.15 following media reports that Amazon.com Inc AMZN may be interested in acquiring the company.
- SaverOne 2014 Ltd SVRE gained 36% to $3.7850.
- Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP shares jumped 35.2% to $0.5099. Kiromic Biopharma said the company has determined not to pursue, at this time, the contemplated public offering to which the registration statement relates.
- FedNat Holding Company FNHC gained 23.3% to $0.4901. FedNat received Nasdaq notification of non-compliance with listing rule 5250(c)(1).
- Summit Therapeutics Inc. SMMT rose 21.8% to $1.34. The company's Co-CEO's recently purchased over 100 million shares of stock in the company.
- MSP Recovery, Inc. MSPR shares gained 21.2% to $2.6050 after the company provided a business update detailing its growth and recent advancements. MSP Recovery recently posted Q2 loss of $0.09 per share.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. NEPT surged 21% to $2.0998. Neptune Wellness tweeted ‘Sprout secured several distribution gains with leading retailers, including Target, Walmart, and major supermarket chains. And the largest national pharmacy chain in the United States in 5,000 of their 9,900 doors.’
- Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. CMRA rose 19% to $3.3093.
- NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. NHWK gained 17.3% to $2.6637 after the company said it would fund development of a monkeypox vaccine.
- Cano Health, Inc. CANO jumped 16.2% to $5.60 as traders are circulating Dealreporter chatter.
- Belite Bio, Inc BLTE surged 15.7% to $25.46. Belite Bio initiated enrollment for the U.S. Phase 3 clinical trial of its lead asset LBS-008 in patients with Stargardt Disease (STGD1), a progressively blinding disease with no approved treatment.
- China Automotive Systems, Inc. CAAS gained 14.7% to $3.96. China Automotive Systems recently reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 5.5% year-on-year to $127.16 million, beating the consensus of $104.39 million.
- Avaya Holdings Corp. AVYA gained 13.2% to $0.82.
- Privia Health Group, Inc. PRVA rose 12.3% to $41.00. Privia Health recently said Q2 EPS results were higher year over year.
- AMTD Digital Inc. HKD gained 10.1% to $187.19.
- Adagio Therapeutics, Inc ADGI rose 9.8% to $4.61 after declining around 7% on Friday. Adagio Therapeutics recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.47 per share.
- Vipshop Holdings Limited VIPS gained 9.2% to $10.90 after Credit Suisse upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and announced a $12 price target. Vipshop, on Friday, reported a second-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 17.1% year-on-year to $3.66 billion, beating the consensus of $3.39 billion.
- Wag! Group Co. PET gained 8.8% to $5.65 after jumping around 9% on Friday. DA Davidson maintained buy on Wag Group and lowered price target to $11 .
- Better Therapeutics, Inc. BTTX shares rose 7.7% to $1.7225. Better Therapeutics recently reported Q2 R&D expenses of $4.2 million.
- GigaCloud Technology Inc GCT rose 7% to $51.37 after jumping 206% on Friday.
- Reborn Coffee, Inc. REBN rose 6.7% to $3.8950 after declining 8% on Friday. Reborn Coffee recently announced closing of upsized $7.2 million initial public offering.
Losers
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC fell 37.1% to $11.34 as the company's APE preferred shares begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The preferred shares were issued to all common stockholders. The stock may also be down after cinema chain Cineworld said it may file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
- Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. ADES shares dipped 31.7% to $4.3799 after the company reported a merger with Arq Limited.
- iMedia Brands, Inc. IMBI fell 31.7% to $1.18 after the company cut Q2 sales outlook.
- Pharvaris N.V. PHVS fell 26.6% to $13.52. The FDA placed a clinical hold on the company's trial of PHA121 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema attacks.
- Assure Holdings Corp. IONM fell 23.9% to $1.0650 after the company reported a proposed underwritten public offering of common stock.
- Qilian International Holding Group Limited QLI dropped 22.6% to $1.03.
- Golden Sun Education Group Limited GSUN fell 20.4% to $40.46 after dropping 23% on Friday.
- Genius Group Limited GNS dropped 20% to $6.20.
- Volcon, Inc. VLCN fell 18.9% to $1.9625 after the company priced a $27.2 million convertible senior notes offering.
- Amarin Corporation plc AMRN dropped 17% to $1.3050.
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ARDS fell 16.3% to $1.4810. Aridis Pharmaceuticals recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.45 per share.
- GreenBox POS GBOX dipped 15.8% to $1.2200 amid profit taking after the stock surged last week.
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. AGLE fell 15.2% to $0.7713. Aeglea BioTherapeutics shares jumped 80% on Friday after the company announced a marketing authorization application for pegzilarginase for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency has been submitted to and successfully validated by the European Medicines Agency.
- Burning Rock Biotech Limited BNR dipped 14.7% to $3.00.
- The Singing Machine Company, Inc. MICS dipped 14.4% to $8.22. Singing Machine Company reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 92% year-on-year to $11.6 million versus $6.1 million last year.
- Lizhi Inc. LIZI fell 13.7% to $1.1799 following last week's Q2 results. The company reported a year-over-year drop in average total MAUs and average total monthly paying users.
- Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. CYXT declined 13.1% to $8.00. Cyxtera Technologies recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.27 per share.
- Femasys Inc. FEMY dropped 12% to $1.7602. Femasys recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.22 per share.
- Tritium DCFC Limited DCFC fell 11.2% to $6.29.
- Magic Empire Global Limited MEGL fell 10.7% to $11.60. Shares of several banks and financial services companies traded lower amid overall market weakness as market participants prepare for the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium on Friday.
- Canopy Growth Corporation CGC dropped 10.7% to $3.4050.
- Carvana Co. CVNA fell 10.6% to $37.78.
- Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. HSCS fell 10.5% to $1.79 after dropping over 10% on Friday. Heart Test Laboratories was recently granted European Patent titled 'Electrode And Cable Connections In Electrocardiography Systems.'
- SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN fell 10.2% to $2.90.
- UserTesting, Inc. USER declined 9.9% to $4.3094.
- BioAtla, Inc. BCAB fell 9.6% to $8.49.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY dropped 9.6% to $9.97. An amended 13D filing recently showed Ryan Cohen has a 0% stake in the company.
- Asana, Inc. ASAN dropped 10.3% to $19.70. Shares of software and IT companies traded lower as growth stocks sell off on Fed rate hike fears, which has driven a risk-off sentiment.
- Nova LifeStyle, Inc. NVFY fell 10.3% to $0.8031. Nova Lifestyle recently posted Q2 sales of $3.80 million.
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. HYFM fell 10.2% to $3.8150. The company's co-CEO, last week, disclosed a purchase of 25,000 shares at an average price of $3.73 per share.
- 180 Life Sciences Corp. ATNF dipped 9.3% to $0.8599. 180 Life Sciences and University Of Oxford announced the enrollment of first patient in a trial of anti-TNF for people with early-stage frozen shoulder.
- LendingTree, Inc. TREE dipped 7.8% to $34.86.
- Nikola Corporation NKLA fell 7.5% to $5.55.
- GameStop Corp. GME fell 6.1% to $34.28 after dropping around 4% on Friday.
- StoneCo Ltd. STNE fell 5.4% to $8.57. StoneCo shares dropped 22% on Friday after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.