71 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers Sidus Space, Inc. SIDU shares jumped 225% to close at $4.68 on Wednesday after the company announced it is part of Collins Aerospace team which was awarded NASA's Exploration Extravehicular Activity services contract with a potential value of $3.5 billion.

Evoke Pharma, Inc. EVOK shares gained 46.3% to close at $3.00 after the company announced approval of GIMOTI to Florida State Medicaid Program.

Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited TOP surged 41% to settle at $31.02.

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. CMRA jumped 40.5% to close at $3.72 after jumping around 126% on Tuesday.

AeroClean Technologies, Inc. AERC surged 37.6% to close at $18.85 on above-average volume. The company announced on June 7th the FDA granted clearance for the company's pūrgo technology, classifying it as a class II medical device.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. AXDX gained 32.5% to close at $0.9280.

MICT, Inc. MICT jumped 31.7% to settle at $0.7401.

Austin Gold Corp. AUST gained 27.4% to close at $2.23.

Focus Universal Inc. FCUV jumped 25.7% to close at $13.90.

Heliogen, Inc. HLGN climbed 25.5% to close at $3.00.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. KTRA jumped 25.1% to close at $0.2337 after the FDA granted Fast Track Designation to the company's VAL-083.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. HTGM gained 24.7% to close at $0.58.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. VEDU climbed 24.5% to close at $1.32.

OptiNose, Inc. OPTN gained 23.4% to close at $3.48. Optinose recently announced the statistically significant benefits of XHANCE in the ReOpen2 trial for the symptoms co-primary endpoint and the CT scan co-primary endpoint.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. UP climbed 22.4% to close at $2.35 after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $5 price target.

Charge Enterprises, Inc. CRGE climbed 21.3% to close at $5.07.

Eros Media World Plc EMWP gained 20.7% to settle at $2.57.

Revlon, Inc. REV jumped 20.3% to close at $2.25 after jumping around 60% on Tuesday.

Icosavax, Inc. ICVX gained 19.9% to close at $7.10.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. ASTL shares climbed 19.6% to close at $9.45 after the company reported a rise in Q4 sales results.

Clovis Oncology, Inc. CLVS jumped 19.4% to settle at $0.9668. Clovis Oncology announced a presentation detailing initial Phase 1 data from Phase 1/2 LuMIERE clinical study of FAP-2286 labeled with lutetium-177 (177Lu-FAP-2286).

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. KORE gained 18.7% to close at $3.62.

Troika Media Group, Inc. TRKA jumped 17.6% to close at $0.7289.

Altus Power, Inc. AMPS jumped 17.3% to settle at $8.08. Altus Power, last month, posted Q1 EPS of $0.39.

Ribbon Communications Inc. RBBN gained 17.4% to settle at $3.11.

Carvana Co. CVNA rose 16.8% to close at $24.43. Carvana 10% owner Verde Investments Inc acquired a total of 1,985,258 shares at an average price of $21.18.

BitNile Holdings, Inc. NILE gained 16.4% to close at $0.2843. BitNile said its Director Milton Ault bought 1 million shares at an average price of $0.26 per share.

Zovio Inc ZVO jumped 16.3% to close at $0.9423.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. ACOR climbed 16.1% to settle at $0.4004.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. THMO climbed 15.8% to close at $0.37. ThermoGenesis Holdings, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.16 per share.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. SRNE jumped 15.6% to settle at $1.63. Scilex Holding Company, a Sorrento company, recently entered into agreement for exclusive license with Romeg Therapeutics, Llc, for the right to commercialize gloperba.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. ACAD gained 15.5% to close at $18.77 after the FDA posted briefing documents ahead the AdCom for the company's anti-psychotic therapy.

EQRx, Inc. EQRX climbed 15.5% to close at $4.39. The U.K.'s regulatory agency has accepted EQRx's marketing application for aumolertinib for locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Aspira Women's Health Inc. AWH jumped 15.2% to close at $0.6169.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. CSCW gained 15.1% to close at $0.1291 after declining around 14% on Tuesday.

Boqii Holding Limited BQ gained 15.1% to close at $1.75. Boqii Holding recently reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 8.4% year-on-year, to RMB249.9 million ($39.41 million).

Tenon Medical, Inc. TNON rose 12.8% to settle at $2.29.

PainReform Ltd. PRFX gained 12.5% to close at $1.03.

Akanda Corp. AKAN gained 11.4% to close at $0.9206.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited GSMG gained 11.3% to close at $0.7203.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC shares gained 10.4% to settle at $30.13. Digital World Acquisition has been working towards consummating its proposed business combination with Trump Media & Technology Group.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. EDU rose 10.1% to close at $23.41 after jumping 24% on Tuesday. JP Morgan recently upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and raised its price target from $14 to $24.

OKYO Pharma Limited OKYO gained 10% to settle at $2.21.

Outset Medical, Inc. OM rose 8.3% to close at $14.58. Outset Medical recently announced it implemented a shipment hold on new Tablo Systems for home use pending FDA review and clearance of a recent 510(k) submission.

Assure Holdings Corp. IONM rose 6.5% to close at $2.31. Roth Capital, on Tuesday, initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $5.50 price target.

Losers 180 Life Sciences Corp. ATNF shares dipped 34% to settle at $0.8844 on Wednesday after the company issued an update on correspondence received from U.K. and U.S. regulatory authorities on pathway for a therapy that could prevent progression of early-stage Dupuytren's disease.

AppTech Payments Corp. APCX fell 33.8% to close at $0.5634. AppTech Payments recently files for mixed shelf of up to $75 million.

Aditxt, Inc. ADTX declined 27.8% to close at $0.1790.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. CPS dipped 26.5% to close at $3.71.

NaaS Technology Inc. NAAS shares fell 21.1% to close at $6.72 after successfully listing on the NASDAQ.

Adagene Inc. ADAG fell 18.7% to close at $2.00.

Tuya Inc. TUYA fell 18.2% to close at $2.42 after reporting downbeat quarterly sales.

Senti Biosciences, Inc. SNTI fell 15.6% to close at $2.05.

Applied UV, Inc. AUVI declined 15.5% to settle at $3.10.

ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY dropped 15.3% to close at $0.2960.

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. ELMS fell 14.7% to close at $0.1408. Electric Last Mile Solutions recently announced it plans to file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMPE declined 14.6% to close at $0.1739.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. QNRX dipped 14.6% to settle at $0.3938. Quoin Pharmaceuticals recently said that it received FDA acceptance of its IND application for its licensed formulation which uses Skinvisible's Invisicare proprietary drug delivery technology.

Bon Natural Life Limited BON declined 14.3% to close at $3.43.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. COSM fell 13.7% to close at $0.6040 after surging more than 50% on Tuesday.

MDJM Ltd MDJH fell 13.4% to close at $1.6101.

Great Panther Mining Limited GPL declined 12.1% to close at $0.1450.

Planet Labs PBC PL fell 11.4% to close at $4.56 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.

GeoVax Labs, Inc. GOVX fell 11.3% to close at $1.26 after surging more than 23% on Tuesday. Geovax Labs filed prospectus relates to resale of up to 21.4 million shares of common stock by selling stockholders.

Fast Radius, Inc. FSRD shares declined 10.3% to close at $0.4360. Fast Radius named Pat McCusker as President and Interim Chief Financial Officer and John Nanry as Chief Operating Officer.

biote Corp. BTMD declined 10% to close at $4.57.

374Water Inc. SCWO fell 9.4% to settle at $2.90.

VectivBio Holding AG VECT dipped 9.3% to close at $5.25. VectivBio Holding priced a public offering of 5.715 million shares at $5.25 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $30 million.

FG Financial Group, Inc. FGF declined 8.1% to settle at $1.58.

SeaChange International, Inc. SEAC shares slipped 6.6% to close at $0.52. SeaChange shares dropped 19% on Tuesday after the company, and Triller, announced they mutually agreed to terminate their proposed merger.

RiceBran Technologies RIBT dropped 6% to close at $0.7107.

