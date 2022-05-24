QQQ
50 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 24, 2022 12:10 PM | 6 min read

 

Gainers

  • CynergisTek, Inc. CTEK jumped 100% to $1.18 after the company entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Clearwater Compliance for roughly $17.7 million.
  • SciSparc Ltd. SPRC gained 62% to $3.70. SciSparc disclosed positive safety profile results from its joint pre-clinical trial with Clearmind Medicine Inc. for its psychedelic combination treatment.
  • BIMI International Medical Inc. BIMI shares jumped 30.7% to $0.7905. BOQI International recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.27 per share.
  • Better Therapeutics, Inc. BTTX rose 27.9% to $1.65 after dropping 12% on Monday. Better Therapeutics recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.41 per share.
  • America's Car-Mart, Inc. CRMT shares jumped 25.6% to $95.67 after reporting better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • AppTech Payments Corp. APCX surged 20% to $0.90.
  • GeoVax Labs, Inc. GOVX gained 19.4% to $2.7699. GeoVax received a Notice of Allowance for cancer vaccine patent in China.
  • Guardforce AI Co., Limited GFAI shares rose 18.8% to $0.7412 after jumping around 14% on Monday.
  • Quantum Computing, Inc. QUBT gained 16.5% to $1.8174. Quantum Computing’s 8-K showed that the company and Project Alpha Merger entered deal to buy QPhoton.
  • Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. ALLR gained 13.9% to $2.71.
  • Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. DPSI shares rose 13.1% to $6.23. DecisionPoint Systems recently reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 22.7% year-on-year to $19.7 million.
  • Neonode Inc. NEON jumped 12.3% to $6.28. Neonode recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.10 per share.
  • Euroseas Ltd. ESEA gained 10.1% to $30.73 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and announced a stock buyback up to $20 million.
  • Beyond Air, Inc. XAIR surged 9.3% to $5.90. Beyond Air recently presented encouraging update from at-home LungFit GO pilot study in lung disease.
  • China Liberal Education Holdings Limited CLEU shares gained 9.2% to $2.3157.
  • Sono-Tek Corporation SOTK gained 8.5% to $6.53. Sono-Tek posted FY22 sales of $17.1 million.

 

 

Losers

  • Genocea Biosciences, Inc. GNCA shares tumbled 69.4% to $0.0682 after the company announced it is winding down operations and delisting from NASDAQ.
  • MSP Recovery Inc. MSPR shares dipped 63.1% to $3.98. MSP Recovery’s Class A Common Stock and warrants started trading today.
  • Snap Inc. SNAP dropped 40.4% to $13.39. The parent company of Snapchat filed a form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to lower its previously-issued guidance for the second quarter. When Snap originally issued its guidance for the quarter on April 21, the company forecast second-quarter revenues to come in 20% to 25% above the same period the year prior.
  • BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI dipped 29.7% to $7.11. BigBear.ai Holdings recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.14 per share.
  • Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF shares declined 28.6% to $19.07 after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued guidance.
  • Pinterest, Inc. PINS fell 28.3% to $16.19 after Snap filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showing the company expects to miss its previously-issued guidance.
  • INmune Bio, Inc. INMB dropped 26.1% to $5.37 after the company reported the FDA requested additional information around Chemistry Manufacturing and Controls of XPro1595 and placed the IND application to initiate its Phase 2 clinical trial on clinical hold.
  • WalkMe Ltd. WKME declined 23.6% to $9.32 following Q1 results.
  • Nautilus, Inc. NLS fell 22.1% to $1.9550 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued FY23 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Liquidia Corporation LQDA dropped 21.9% to $3.67. Liquidia Technologies recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.30 per share.
  • The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD fell 20.2% to $41.89.
  • Chimerix, Inc. CMRX dropped 19.7% to $1.8850.
  • Studio City International Holdings Limited MSC dropped 19.4% to $1.87.
  • Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALA tumbled 19.3% to $0.4891 as HC Wainwright & Co. maintained Buy on the stock and lowered price target to $4. Kala Pharmaceuticals said it would sell its EYSUVIS and INVELTYS treatments for $60 million.
  • Cango Inc. CANG fell 19% to $2.95 after gaining around 10% on Monday.
  • Agora, Inc. API dropped 18.4% to $5.47 following weak quarterly earnings.
  • Purple Innovation, Inc. PRPL declined 17.9% to $4.4650.
  • Standard BioTools Inc. LAB fell 17.8% to $2.1350.
  • Oscar Health, Inc. OSCR dipped 17.8% to $4.6650. Oscar Health recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.36 per share.
  • TherapeuticsMD, Inc. TXMD fell 17.3% to $2.1150. TherapeuticsMD recently announced that it has received FDA approval of its supplemental New Drug Application for ANNOVERA.
  • Avaya Holdings Corp. AVYA fell 17.1% to $3.4050.
  • Roku, Inc. ROKU dropped 17% to $76.15.
  • Sprout Social, Inc. SPT dipped 16.6% to $39.78.
  • Global Internet of People, Inc. SDH fell 16.3% to $1.39.
  • GDS Holdings Limited GDS fell 15.3% to $24.64. GDS Holdings recently posted a Q1 net loss of $58.9 million.
  • Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. YMM dropped 15.1% to $4.71.
  • Dada Nexus Limited DADA fell 14.8% to $5.58.
  • Lyft, Inc. LYFT dipped 14.2% to $17.33. Bernstein assumed Lyft with a Market Perform rating and lowered the price target to $22.
  • Fisker Inc. FSR dropped 13.8% to $9.50. Fisker announced the launch of its $350 million at the market offering program.
  • Express, Inc. EXPR fell 13.4% to $2.5550. Express is expected to release quarterly results on May 25, 2022.
  • The Beauty Health Company SKIN fell 9.6% to $11.04.
  • Bright Green Corporation BGXX fell 8.8% to $12.11 after jumping 18% on Monday.
  • Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. CBIO fell 7.9% to $1.1701. Catalyst Biosciences gained 234% on Monday after the company announced it sold its complement portfolio for $60 million.
  • X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. XFOR shares fell 7.6% to $1.22 after gaining 12% on Monday.

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

