50 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers CynergisTek, Inc. CTEK jumped 100% to $1.18 after the company entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Clearwater Compliance for roughly $17.7 million.

SciSparc Ltd. SPRC gained 62% to $3.70. SciSparc disclosed positive safety profile results from its joint pre-clinical trial with Clearmind Medicine Inc. for its psychedelic combination treatment.

BIMI International Medical Inc. BIMI shares jumped 30.7% to $0.7905. BOQI International recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.27 per share.

Better Therapeutics, Inc. BTTX rose 27.9% to $1.65 after dropping 12% on Monday. Better Therapeutics recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.41 per share.

America's Car-Mart, Inc. CRMT shares jumped 25.6% to $95.67 after reporting better-than-expected Q4 results.

AppTech Payments Corp. APCX surged 20% to $0.90.

GeoVax Labs, Inc. GOVX gained 19.4% to $2.7699. GeoVax received a Notice of Allowance for cancer vaccine patent in China.

Guardforce AI Co., Limited GFAI shares rose 18.8% to $0.7412 after jumping around 14% on Monday.

Quantum Computing, Inc. QUBT gained 16.5% to $1.8174. Quantum Computing's 8-K showed that the company and Project Alpha Merger entered deal to buy QPhoton.

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. ALLR gained 13.9% to $2.71.

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. DPSI shares rose 13.1% to $6.23. DecisionPoint Systems recently reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 22.7% year-on-year to $19.7 million.

Neonode Inc. NEON jumped 12.3% to $6.28. Neonode recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.10 per share.

Euroseas Ltd. ESEA gained 10.1% to $30.73 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and announced a stock buyback up to $20 million.

Beyond Air, Inc. XAIR surged 9.3% to $5.90. Beyond Air recently presented encouraging update from at-home LungFit GO pilot study in lung disease.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited CLEU shares gained 9.2% to $2.3157.

Sono-Tek Corporation SOTK gained 8.5% to $6.53. Sono-Tek posted FY22 sales of $17.1 million. Losers Genocea Biosciences, Inc. GNCA shares tumbled 69.4% to $0.0682 after the company announced it is winding down operations and delisting from NASDAQ.

MSP Recovery Inc. MSPR shares dipped 63.1% to $3.98. MSP Recovery's Class A Common Stock and warrants started trading today.

Snap Inc. SNAP dropped 40.4% to $13.39. The parent company of Snapchat filed a form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to lower its previously-issued guidance for the second quarter. When Snap originally issued its guidance for the quarter on April 21, the company forecast second-quarter revenues to come in 20% to 25% above the same period the year prior.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI dipped 29.7% to $7.11. BigBear.ai Holdings recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.14 per share.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF shares declined 28.6% to $19.07 after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued guidance.

Pinterest, Inc. PINS fell 28.3% to $16.19 after Snap filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showing the company expects to miss its previously-issued guidance.

INmune Bio, Inc. INMB dropped 26.1% to $5.37 after the company reported the FDA requested additional information around Chemistry Manufacturing and Controls of XPro1595 and placed the IND application to initiate its Phase 2 clinical trial on clinical hold.

WalkMe Ltd. WKME declined 23.6% to $9.32 following Q1 results.

Nautilus, Inc. NLS fell 22.1% to $1.9550 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued FY23 sales guidance below analyst estimates.

Liquidia Corporation LQDA dropped 21.9% to $3.67. Liquidia Technologies recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.30 per share.

The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD fell 20.2% to $41.89.

Chimerix, Inc. CMRX dropped 19.7% to $1.8850.

Studio City International Holdings Limited MSC dropped 19.4% to $1.87.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALA tumbled 19.3% to $0.4891 as HC Wainwright & Co. maintained Buy on the stock and lowered price target to $4. Kala Pharmaceuticals said it would sell its EYSUVIS and INVELTYS treatments for $60 million.

Cango Inc. CANG fell 19% to $2.95 after gaining around 10% on Monday.

Agora, Inc. API dropped 18.4% to $5.47 following weak quarterly earnings.

Purple Innovation, Inc. PRPL declined 17.9% to $4.4650.

Standard BioTools Inc. LAB fell 17.8% to $2.1350.

Oscar Health, Inc. OSCR dipped 17.8% to $4.6650. Oscar Health recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.36 per share.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. TXMD fell 17.3% to $2.1150. TherapeuticsMD recently announced that it has received FDA approval of its supplemental New Drug Application for ANNOVERA.

Avaya Holdings Corp. AVYA fell 17.1% to $3.4050.

Roku, Inc. ROKU dropped 17% to $76.15.

Sprout Social, Inc. SPT dipped 16.6% to $39.78.

Global Internet of People, Inc. SDH fell 16.3% to $1.39.

GDS Holdings Limited GDS fell 15.3% to $24.64. GDS Holdings recently posted a Q1 net loss of $58.9 million.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. YMM dropped 15.1% to $4.71.

Dada Nexus Limited DADA fell 14.8% to $5.58.

Lyft, Inc. LYFT dipped 14.2% to $17.33. Bernstein assumed Lyft with a Market Perform rating and lowered the price target to $22.

Fisker Inc. FSR dropped 13.8% to $9.50. Fisker announced the launch of its $350 million at the market offering program.

Express, Inc. EXPR fell 13.4% to $2.5550. Express is expected to release quarterly results on May 25, 2022.

The Beauty Health Company SKIN fell 9.6% to $11.04.

Bright Green Corporation BGXX fell 8.8% to $12.11 after jumping 18% on Monday.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. CBIO fell 7.9% to $1.1701. Catalyst Biosciences gained 234% on Monday after the company announced it sold its complement portfolio for $60 million.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. XFOR shares fell 7.6% to $1.22 after gaining 12% on Monday.

