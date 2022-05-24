QQQ
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 24, 2022 5:29 AM | 6 min read

Gainers

  • Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. CBIO gained 234.2% to close at $1.27 after the company announced it sold its complement portfolio for $60 million.
  • GeoVax Labs, Inc. GOVX surged 66.9% to settle at $2.32 after Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and announced a $6 price target.
  • Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. LXEH rose 58% to settle at $3.16.
  • View, Inc. VIEW gained 43.4% to close at $0.9765.
  • Predictive Oncology Inc. POAI gained 40.7% to close at $0.38. Predictive Oncology recently reported closing of $7.2 million registered direct offerings.
  • Standard BioTools Inc. LAB surged 33.3% to close at $2.60.
  • Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP SNMP shares jumped 32.8% to close at $0.6889 on Monday after jumping around 14% on Friday.
  • Neonode Inc. NEON jumped 28.8% to settle at $5.59. Neonode recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.10 per share.
  • O2Micro International Limited OIIM shares climbed 28.6% to close at $3.78. O2Micro announced the receipt of an updated preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire the company.
  • Sonder Holdings Inc. SOND gained 27.4% to settle at $2.23.
  • Mesa Royalty Trust MTR jumped 25.8% to close at $18.38.
  • GoldMining Inc. GLDG surged 25% to settle at $1.35.
  • VMware, Inc. VMW rose 24.8% to close at $119.43 following several reports Broadcom is in talks to acquire the company.
  • Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. TRHC gained 24.4% to close at $2.86.
  • Aethlon Medical, Inc. AEMD surged 22.9% to close at $1.61.
  • Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. FRSX jumped 22.5% to close at $0.95.
  • United-Guardian, Inc. UG jumped 22% to close at $20.00. United-Guardian recently posted Q1 EPS of $0.20.
  • Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. ETTX jumped 21.1% to settle at $2.18 after Innoviva announced it will acquire the company for $2.20 per share.
  • BIOLASE, Inc. BIOL jumped 19.9% to settle at $5.12.
  • Forge Global Holdings, Inc. FRGE shares gained 18.9% to close at $21.05 after dipping 15% on Friday.
  • Troika Media Group, Inc. TRKA rose 18.4% to close at $0.7908.
  • Bright Green Corporation BGXX gained 18% to close at $13.28 after dropping around 28% on Friday.
  • Nerdy, Inc. NRDY surged 18% to close at $2.10.
  • Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. ALLR jumped 16.1% to close at $2.38 after climbing 25% on Friday.
  • Rallybio Corporation RLYB gained 15% to close at $12.66.
  • BTCS Inc. BTCS jumped 14.4% to settle at $2.70.
  • Origin Agritech Limited SEED climbed 14.3% to close at $7.44. Origin Agritech received order for 20,000 metric tons of nutritionally enhanced corn.
  • TreeHouse Foods, Inc. THS gained 11.7% to settle at $40.98. Truist Securities upgraded Treehouse Foods from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $35 to $50.
  • Repare Therapeutics Inc. RPTX rose 10.3% to close at $9.32. Repare Therapeutics recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.83 per share.
  • SurgePays, Inc. SURG climbed 9% to close at $4.83. Surgepays recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.10 per share.
  • Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX gained 8.5% to close at $5.77 after jumping 40% on Friday.
  • American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. AXL gained 6.8% to close at $7.21. American Axle is exploring a sale, Bloomberg reported.


Losers

  • Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation NYMX tumbled 63.9% to close at $0.4555 on Monday after the company received a Refusal to File letter from the FDA regarding the company's New Drug Application for fexapotide triflutate.
  • Inotiv, Inc. NOTV dipped 28.3% to close at $13.14. Inotiv said on May 18, U.S. Department of Justice executed a search and seizure warrant on Cumberland, Virginia facility.
  • Liquidia Corporation LQDA dropped 18.8% to settle at $4.70. Liquidia Technologies recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.30 per share.
  • EBET, Inc. EBET fell 18.2% to settle at $3.15.
  • Athersys, Inc. ATHX declined 17.9% to close at $0.2140. B of A Securities downgraded Athersys from Neutral to Underperform and lowered the price target from $1 to $0.25.
  • TherapeuticsMD, Inc. TXMD dipped 17.4% to close at $2.56. TherapeuticsMD shares gained around 37% on Friday after the company announced that it has received FDA approval of its supplemental New Drug Application for ANNOVERA.
  • Tiziana Life Sciences PLC TLSA declined 17.4% to settle at $0.7107.
  • Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. HARP fell 16.1% to settle at $2.14.
  • ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY shares slipped 16.1% to close at $0.3526.
  • Performance Shipping Inc. PSHG dropped 16% to close at $2.36.
  • Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. VEDU fell 15.5% to close at $1.86.
  • NanoViricides, Inc. NNVC dipped 15% to close at $2.21 after jumping around 40% on Friday.
  • Endo International plc ENDP fell 14.9% to settle at $0.3957.
  • Farmmi, Inc. FAMI dropped 14.6% to settle at $0.0665. Farmmi Monday received determination from Nasdaq to delist the company's securities from The Nasdaq Capital Market because the company's securities have had a closing bid price below $0.10 for ten consecutive trading days.
  • Avaya Holdings Corp. AVYA declined 14.4% to close at $4.11.
  • Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. FHTX fell 12.4% to close at $11.84. Morgan Stanley maintained Foghorn Therapeutics with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $26 to $25.
  • Evoke Pharma, Inc. EVOK shares fell 11.5% to close at $2.72 after effect of 1:12 reverse stock split.
  • Nordic American Tankers Limited NAT dipped 11.2% to close at $2.37.
  • Carvana Co. CVNA fell 9.9% to close at $30.24.
  • ATRenew Inc. RERE fell 9.6% to close at $2.73.
  • Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. ADGI fell 9.5% to close at $2.67.
  • Leju Holdings Limited LEJU slipped 8.3% to settle at $4.45 after climbing over 53% on Friday.
  • CareDx, Inc CDNA fell 7.5% to close at $23.92. CareDx said its CFO Ankur Dhingra notified the company of his intent to resign effective as of end of day on May 25, 2022.
  • PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. PWSC fell 5.7% to close at $12.31. The company recently posted downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • The Gap, Inc. GPS tumbled 5.5% to close at $10.33. Citigroup downgraded Gap from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $13 to $8.
  • XPeng Inc. XPEV fell 5.5% to close at $21.98 after the company reported Q1 financial results.

