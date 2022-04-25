56 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: JCSE) jumped 375% to close at $19.00 on Friday. The company priced its IPO at $4 per share.
- Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON) shares jumped 100.9% to close at $2.27 on Friday. Vallon Pharmaceuticals engaged Ladenburg Thalmann & Co Inc to evaluate strategic alternatives for the Company to maximize shareholder value.
- Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: BKEP) shares gained 38.6% to close at $4.56 on Friday after the company announced it will be acquired by its general partner Ergon.
- Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITQ) gained 38.3% to close at $1.59. Moving iMage Technologies and SNDBX reported a strategic partnership for gaming and e-Sports.
- Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ: CYN) gained 26.9% to settle at $2.69. Cyngn recently announced the official launch of DriveMod Kit, a turnkey autonomous vehicle solution.
- Sky Harbour Group Corporation (NYSE: SKYH) jumped 26.3% to close at $8.01 on abnormally-high volume.
- Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FRGE) gained 20% to settle at $14.04 on below-average volume.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) rose 18.6% to close at $1.21.
- DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) jumped 15.6% to settle at $0.4739.
- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) rose 15.3% to close at $2.41. Evelo Biosciences recently said it will put the EDP1867 program on hold after completing a Phase 1 clinical trial in atopic dermatitis.
- GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWGH) gained 15% to settle at $2.30.
- Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ: AMYT) jumped 14.6% to close at $8.87 after the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended the approval of Filsuvez in the European Union for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMPE) rose 13.6% to close at $0.2815. Ampio Pharmaceuticals shares dropped 27% on Thursday after the company provided a regulatory update and said the FDA did not agree with the company's proposed changes to its AP-013 trial.
- Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCDI) rose 13% to settle at $2.53. Harbor Custom Development recently restated its earnings.
- Gelesis Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GLS) jumped 12.9% to close at $4.90 on below-average volume.
- FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) gained 11.7% to close at $6.13.
- Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) shares gained 9.8% to close at $4.81 after Bloomberg reported the company had received early takeover interest from other companies in the industry.
- A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) gained 9.4% to close at $14.44 after it was announced the company is set to join the S&P SmallCap 600.
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) jumped 8.1% to settle at $138.51 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS and sales results.
- Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) gained 8% to close at $41.00 after dropping over 17% on Thursday.
- SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) gained 7.5% to close at $541.04 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results and raised its FY22 revenue guidance.
Losers
- Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE: BBLN) shares tumbled 52.7% to close at $1.75 on Friday. The company is scheduled to report Q1 results on May 12, 2022.
- Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) dipped 46% to settle at $3.51.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) shares tumbled 27.9% to close at $0.4703. ION Geophysical recently announced it has been awarded a five-year contract by Brunei Shell Petroleum for a digital solution to manage Marine Logistics.
- BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) fell 27.5% to close at $8.55.
- FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ: FNHC) fell 26.5% to close at $0.5345 on continued weakness following Thursday comments from Fed Chair Powell suggesting a rate hike of 50 basis points is possible for May.
- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) dipped 25.8% to close at $2.33. SCYNEXIS announced interim data from its ongoing Phase 3 FURI and CARES studies of ibrexafungerp in severe fungal infections. The company also reported pricing of $45 million public offering of common stock, pre-funded warrants and warrants.
- Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE) fell 25.7% to close at $3.18. Pulse BioSciences recently reported rights offering for $15 million in units.
- Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) fell 22.1% to close at $1.80 after gaining 11% on Thursday. The company on Tuesday announced it will present new data on JATENZO at the Androgen Society 4th Annual Meeting.
- HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) fell 21.8% to close at $210.64 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS results and cut FY22 guidance.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) dropped 20.5% to close at $0.2701 after the company announced a $2.3 million registered direct offering.
- NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NC) fell 19.4% to settle at $40.00.
- Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG) dipped 19.3% to close at $1.51.
- Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ: VALU) dipped 19.2% to close at $61.70.
- Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENJY) fell 19% to settle at $2.09.
- Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) fell 18.6% to close at $1.01.
- The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) fell 18% to close at $11.72 after the company said Nancy Green, CEO and president of its largest brand, Old Navy, is departing this week. Gap also lowered its quarterly forecast.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) fell 17.9% to close at $9.43.
- SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPRC) dropped 17.7% to settle at $2.70 on below-average volume.
- Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) declined 16.7% to close at $50.12.
- AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALVR) fell 16.6% to close at $4.52. AlloVir recently announced the FDA granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation to its posoleuce for the prevention of infections from six viruses in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant patients.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) dipped 16% to close at $0.7430. Plus Therapeutics recently posted Q1 loss of $0.19 per share.
- Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) dropped 15.7% to close at $73.11. Tenet Healthcare recently said Q1 FY22 adjusted EPS came in at $1.93, up from $1.30 a year ago and beating the management guidance of $0.92 - $1.15.
- Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: STSS) fell 14.8% to close at $1.49.
- Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDH) dipped 14.7% to settle at $2.03.
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) fell 14.3% to close at $252.34 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) dipped 14% to close at $132.93 ahead of quarterly earnings.
- Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) fell 13.9% to settle at $1.42.
- Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX) dipped 14.2% to close at $5.52.
- Locafy Limited (NASDAQ: LCFY) dropped 13.4% to settle at $1.23.
- Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED) fell 13.3% to close at $68.53. Globus Medical announced the resignation of President and CEO Dave Demski after nearly 20 years with the company, with the last four and a half years as its CEO. The company also expects Q1 FY22 sales of approximately $230.5 million, up 1.4% Y/Y, compared to the consensus of $235.94 million.
- Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR) shares fell 11.8% to close at $16.15 after the company issued Q1 revenue guidance below analyst estimates.
- Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRI) fell 10.5% to close at $132.02. The company recently posted mixed quarterly results.
- Lands' End, Inc. (NYSE: LE) fell 9.3% to close at $14.51 after Craig-Hallum downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and lowered its price target from $35 to $15.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) fell 8.9% to close at $0.8298 after dropping more than 10% on Thursday.
- Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) shares fell 8.3% to close at $3.75.
