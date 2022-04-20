54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPI) shares jumped 325.9% to close at $10.35 on Tuesday after Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) announced a deal to acquire the company for $10.50 per share in cash.
- Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) climbed 65.2% to close at $7.60.
- Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: STSS) shares gained 40.5% to close at $2.43 after dipping 18% on Monday. The company recently priced its IPO at $4.25 per share.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) gained 37% to close at $0.2010 as the company posted a narrower FY21 loss.
- Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) rose 33.3% to close at $0.78.
- Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) gained 28.4% to settle at $4.98.
- MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDVL) jumped 26.4% to close at $2.73.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) climbed 25.1% to close at $40.92 after the company announced it received and agreed to Postmarketing Requirements/Commitments proposed by the FDA with respect to the NDA for its AXS-05.
- Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRGE) jumped 24.1% to close at $7.93.
- Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ: ZY) gained 22.6% to close at $2.01.
- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) gained 22% to close at $44.65 after the company raised its Q3 guidance above analyst estimates.
- Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) rose 21.9% to close at $1.45. Clarus Therapeutics reported presentation of new data for its JATENZO at Androgen Society Annual Meeting Apr. 23 at 10:15 a.m. EDT.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) gained 20.9% to settle at $1.33 after the company announced results from its OTC draft label comprehension study for STENDRA.
- Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) rose 18.5% to close at $4.10.
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: AIM) surged 15.5% to close at $1.12. AIM ImmunoTech recently announced the presentation of positive data from a Phase 1 study of Ampligen in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.
- Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) gained 15.4% to settle at $1.65.
- Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) rose 15.4% to close at $11.75.
- Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CADL) climbed 15% to close at $5.51.
- ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP) jumped 14.4% to close at $8.81.
- Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) climbed 13.2% to settle at $131.67 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK) gained 13.2% to close at $0.4245. Evoke Pharma reported approval of its GIMOTI to Texas Medicaid Preferred Drug List.
- American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE: ACC) climbed 12.5% to close at $64.80 after the company announced Blackstone Core+ Perpetual Capital Vehicles will acquire the company for $65.47 per share in cash.
- Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ: GGR) rose 11.8% to close at $8.94. Gogoro’s Chief Executive Officer Horace Luke said that the company has an adequate amount of chips to meet its needs, Reuters reported.
- Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAVB) gained 11.7% to close at $0.99 after the company announced the regulatory approval of Lymphoaim by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation in India.
- Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANNX) gained 11.4% to close at $2.35. Annexon CEO Douglas Love reported the purchase of 60,000 shares at an average price of $2.45 per share.
- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLMA) gained 9.2% to close at $3.20.
- Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) rose 8.1% to close at $3.86.
- WeWork Inc. (NYSE: WE) gained 8.1% to close at $6.41 after Piper Sandler initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and announced a $10 price target.
- Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE) gained 7.3% to close at $3.38.
- Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG) rose 6.7% to close at $0.80.
- Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) rose 6.5% to close at $2.97 following a 7% decline on Monday. Sidus Space recently appointed Teresa Burchfield as its Chief Financial Officer.
- Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) rose 6.1% to close at $129.12 after Bloomberg late Monday reported the company is working with Qatalyst on a potential sale.
Losers
- System1, Inc. (NYSE: SST) shares fell 34.2% to close at $13.45 on Tuesday as the company disclosed a previously-issued (from Feb. 9, 2022) shelf registration statement went into effect.
- BRC Inc. (NYSE: BRCC) fell 23.1% to close at $17.68.
- Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYRA) dipped 20.9% to settle at $5.48.
- Lyra Therapeutics recently reported a private placement for gross proceeds of $100.5 million.
- Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIGI) fell 18.7% to close at $4.04. Mawson Infrastructure Group said March self-mined bitcoin production up 336% year over year to 170 bitcoin.
- Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) fell 16.4% to close at $10.45.
- BitNile Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NILE) dropped 14.1% to settle at $0.6076. BitNile recently reported FY21 sales results up from last year.
- Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) fell 14% to close at $1.41.
- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) declined 13.5% to close at $3.90.
- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) fell 13.4% to close at $42.20 after the company issued Q1 2022 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates and announced the appointment of John Groetelaars as Interim Chief Executive Officer.
- Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) fell 12.6% to settle at $0.7975. Aytu BioPharma announced Fast Track designation was granted for AR101 for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) dipped 12% to close at $3.23.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) shares fell 11.3% to close at $22.46.
- Enservco Corporation (NYSE: ENSV) fell 10.5% to close at $3.25. Enservco shares gained 38% on Monday after the company announced the delay of its 2021 10-K filing to adjust for its utilization of certain deferred tax liabilities in 2021.
- Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE: HUSA) dropped 10% to settle at $4.50.
- Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE: JP) fell 10% to close at $0.54.
- MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ: MLTX) fell 7.9% to close at $5.52.
- Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA) fell 7.9% to close at $6.54. Casa Systems shares jumped over 82% on Monday after the company announced a multi-year contract with Verizon to provide 5G core network functions. Verizon will also make an investment of approximately $40 million in Casa, resulting in a 9.9% ownership stake.
- FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE: FLNG) shares fell 7.9% to close at $29.28.
- Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) fell 7.4% to settle at $13.00.
- U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) fell 8.4% to close at $4.58.
- Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE: INDO) shares fell 6.6% to close at $24.09.
- Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE: BRN) dropped 5.4% to close at $2.65.
