51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) shares surged 148.2% to close at $5.61 on Tuesday after the company announced that two of its designed mRNA molecules are effective at destroying cancer cells grown in culture.
- Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGH) gained 47.5% to close at $13.41.
- Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: DDL) shares jumped 46% to close at $6.86.
- Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: INZY) surged 38.6% to close at $5.96 after the company announced preliminary data from its Phase 1/2 trial of INZ-701 in patients with ENPP1 deficiency.
- Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) gained 31.3% to close at $0.6655.
- Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KSPN) jumped 28.9% to close at $9.50.
- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) rose 26.4% to close at $6.22 after Zack's Small Cap Research and Brookline set bullish price targets on the stock.
- BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBD) gained 25.5% to settle at $3.10.
- FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGF) jumped 24.4% to settle at $3.5950 following a 13G filing from Peter Lynch showing a new 5.83% stake in the company
- System1, Inc. (NYSE: SST) gained 23% to settle at $20.31 as the company reported a 48% year-over-year surge in Q4 sales and issued strong sales forecast.
- Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) jumped 22.4% to close at $26.92 following an NYT report suggesting JetBlue has made a $3.6 billion offer for the company.
- Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: HLXA) gained 19.8% to close at $13.25.
- Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) jumped 18.9% to close at $21.64.
- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) climbed 18.8% to close at $1.33. Ensysce Biosciences recently posted a Q4 loss of $0.45 per share.
- BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) gained 18.3% to close at $10.34.
- Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ: ANY) gained 16.6% to settle at $2.53. Sphere 3D and Gryphon Digital Mining 'plan to continue working on existing strategic initiatives, including the management of Sphere 3D's 6.0 EH/s mining fleet' following mutual agreement not to move forward with merger.
- Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE: NTP) climbed 16.4% to close at $7.33.
- Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPX) gained 16.3% to close at $1.86.
- Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ: BBLG) surged 16% to close at $3.04.
- CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) gained 14.7% to close at $0.3797. CNS Pharmaceuticals received approval from Competent Authority of Switzerland for potentially pivotal study of berubicin for treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.
- Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP) jumped 13.6% to close at $3.25.
- Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGLY) jumped 13.6% to close at $17.00.
- Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) gained 11.2% to close at $1.19 following 13D filing from co-founder, Shenping Yin, showing raised stake in the company from 12% to 50%.
- Allego N.V. (NYSE: ALLG) gained 10.6% to close at $13.40.
- Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASUR) climbed 8.5% to close at $6.74.
- Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCUS) climbed 8.1% to settle at $37.73. Arcus Biosciences will replace Investors Bancorp in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective Thursday, April 7.
- Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) gained 6.9% to close at $3.90.
Losers
- Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) shares dipped 33.4% to close at $26.64 on Tuesday. Clinigence Holdings and Nutex Health, on Monday, reported completion of merger and listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.
- Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) shares dipped 31.1% to close at $8.03 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ: IMRA) shares fell 22.1% to close at $1.27 after the company said interim results in ardent trial for sickle cell disease showed no significant difference in median annualized rate of vaso-occlusive crises.
- Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) dipped 22% to close at $2.02. The company’s management discussed key milestones, drug development timelines and the IMMX Advantage at its Milestone Day Event held on April 5, 2022.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) fell 20.3% to close at $0.1610. Zosano Pharma recently said it is looking at strategic alternatives and reduced 31% of its staff as the FDA rejected its already-rejected migraine drug last month.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) dropped 18.8% to close at $31.23.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) fell 18.4% to $29.06.
- GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWGH) fell 17.1% to close at $3.50.
- C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCC) dipped 16.8% to close at $22.00.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) fell 16.7% to close at $1.40 after surging around 22% on Monday.
- Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSTL) dropped 16.5% to close at $38.40. Castle Biosciences agreed to acquire AltheaDx Inc, a commercial-stage molecular diagnostics company, for $140 million, including milestone payment.
- Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) fell 15.7% to close at $48.00 amid Elon Musk taking a 9.2% stake in competitor Twitter.
- BRC Inc. (NYSE: BRCC) dipped 14.8% to close at $24.10 after Raymond James downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform.
- SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SABS) dropped 13.8% to close at $2.81.
- Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) fell 13.6% to close at $4.69.
- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) fell 12.8% to close at $1.83. Vivos Therapeutics recently posted Q4 sales of $4.40 million.
- Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRCT) declined 12.5% to close at $3.21.
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: TKAT) dropped 11.8% to close at $3.44.
- Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) shares fell 11.1% to close at $21.02 as the company reported a public offering of 4.5 million shares of the common stock by selling stockholders.
- SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) dipped 10.9% to close at $4.81.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) dropped 10% to close at $153.59.
- Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) dropped 8.7% to close at $121.46 as RBC Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Sector Perform and lowered its price target from $155 to $138.
- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) dropped 8.1% to close at $170.12 following Q2 results.
- GBS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBS) fell 7.6% to close at $1.21 after jumping 68% on Monday. Zacks Small-Cap Research, on Monday, issued a note on GBS with an $8 valuation.
