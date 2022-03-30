53 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) shares gained 96.7% to settle at $29.49 on Tuesday. Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) and IGM Biosciences signed an exclusive worldwide collaboration agreement for IgM antibodies agonists against three oncology targets and three immunology/inflammation targets.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) jumped 46.1% to close at $1.68.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) climbed 45.4% to close at $0.2937 on Tuesday after declining 9% on Monday.
- Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLG) jumped 45% to close at $0.8410. Oblong posted Q4 net loss of $2.71 million.
- Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) gained 40.3% to settle at $2.68.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) climbed 32.8% to close at $5.55. Microvision was granted US patent 'Alteration of resonant mode frequency response in mechanically resonant device.'
- ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) gained 28% to settle at $0.32.
- Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) climbed 27.5% to close at $8.31.
- LianBio (NASDAQ: LIAN) gained 27.5% to settle at $3.57.
- Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: KNTE) surged 25.9% to close at $13.06. Kinnate Biopharma posted FY loss of $2.06 per share.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) gained 25.6% to settle at $0.8399.
- Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX) gained 25.6% to close at $2.45.
- Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNDB) rose 25.4% to close at $26.44 after Hometown Financial Group announced plans to acquire Randolph Bancorp for $27 per share in cash.
- Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) climbed 24.2% to settle at $15.91. Robinhood Markets on Tuesday unveiled extended trading hours for its brokerage platform, building on the company's aim to make investing more accessible for all.
- Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) gained 23.2% to close at $2.28.
- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA) rose 22.7% to close at $4.59 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELMS) jumped 22.5% to settle at $1.58.
- NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: NRSN) surged 22% to close at $4.66.
- Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTEM) gained 21.1% to close at $3.27 as the company posted a narrower quarterly loss.
- The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) shares gained 20.8% to close at $56.99. Lovesac reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 51.3% year-on-year, to $196.2 million, beating the consensus of $174.33 million.
- Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN) rose 20.5% to close at $14.26.
- Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) gained 20.3% to close at $26.72 after the company announced it will be acquire by a private equity consortium led by Evergreen Coast Capital and Brookfield Business Partners for $28 per share.
- Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) jumped 19.4% to settle at $1.91.
- Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRX) gained 18.4% to close at $4.75.
- Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) climbed 17.8% to close at $1.39 after the company announced it is in the process of establishing subsidiaries in Dubai and Australia, with a focus on Robotics as a Service rollout initiatives.
- Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ: GNTA) gained 16.8% to close at $7.30.
- Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUE) rose 16.3% to settle at $12.68. Monte Rosa Therapeutics reported a Q4 net loss of $23.4 million.
- TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) gained 14.4% to close at $2.62 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Gelesis Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GLS) rose 13% to close at $5.49. Gelesis Holdings recently reported FY EPS of $85.22.
- Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) shares climbed 11.6% to close at $2.59 after jumping 80% on Monday.
- NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEXI) rose 8.6% to close at $3.52 after declining 24% on Monday.
- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) gained 8.3% to close at $4.31.
Losers
- NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) shares tumbled 29.8% to close at $12.49 on Tuesday after the company announced it expects Q1 sales to be below its previously issued guidance range and withdrew its FY22 guidance. The company also announced Mark Mallon has agreed to step down as CEO.
- Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAH) fell 26.7% to close at $3.95 after the company said FY21 EPS results were down from last year. The company also issued FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates. B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $10 to $5.5.
- Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNAX) shares dipped 24.8% to close at $1.50 after reporting weak quarterly sales.
- Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) fell 23% to close at $1.24 after reporting Q4 results.
- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) fell 22.8% to close at $0.2220 after the company announced pricing of a roughly $15 million underwritten public offering.
- Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) shares dipped 20.3% to close at $1.45. Antares Pharma announced the FDA granted final approval for oral testosterone replacement therapy Tlando for conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone, or hypogonadism in adult males. Tlando was developed by Lipocine, with the company exclusively out-licensing the U.S. commercialization rights to Antares.
- Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) dropped 19.6% to close at $3.65.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) fell 18.8% to close at $1.21 after the company reported Q3 financial results.
- Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) fell 16.4% to close at $9.86.
- Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE: BHIL) fell 16.3% to close at $3.35. Barclays maintained Benson Hill with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $10 to $8.
- Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUP) fell 16.2% to close at $3.56 after the company reported topline results from MIRA-3 Phase 3 FDA registration trial for Nyxol® in the reversal of mydriasis.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) fell 15% to close at $3.12 after jumping over 35% on Monday.
- FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: FGI) fell 14.8% to close at $3.10 following Q4 results.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) dipped 14.7% to settle at $0.6501 the company reported FY21 sales results were down from last year.
- Allego N.V. (NYSE: ALLG) fell 14.4% to close at $17.90.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) fell 14.3% to settle at $1.50 following Q4 results.
- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) dipped 13% to close at $4.09 following Q4 results.
- Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) fell 13% to close at $1.27. Kaixin shares jumped over 31% on Monday after the company announced an order for 20,000 electric vehicles.
- Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) dipped 9.3% to close at $2.14.
- Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) fell 7.1% to settle at $18.96 following Q4 results.
- Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVFD) fell 6.7% to settle at $5.72.
