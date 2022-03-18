45 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) jumped 62.4% to $1.5500.
- DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) shares climbed 46% to $3.73.
- Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) shares jumped 45.8% to $6.93 on continued momentum following the company's recently-announced partnership with The Walt Disney Co.
- StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) gained 38.8% to $13.34 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) jumped 36% to $3.83. Tuya recently posted a Q4 loss of $0.06 per share.
- Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH) rose 35.4% to $2.7650.
- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) rose 33.4% to $0.71. VEON Holdings B.V. reiterated currency election on its ruble-denominated notes.
- 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) gained 30.3% to $3.09. Shares of several Chinese stocks traded higher amid recent volatility in the sector. Earlier in the week, reports indicated China's financial stability and development committee urged market stability measures.
- Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) jumped 29% to $7.31 after Jefferies initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $13 price target.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) gained 28% to $5.27. UP Fintech Holding reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 31.7% year-on-year to $62.2 million, beating the consensus of $52.8 million.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) jumped 28% to $3.7393.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) gained 26.6% to $5.88.
- Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) rose 25.6% to $0.3174.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) gained 25.1% to $6.57.
- Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) rose 24.7% to $1.2863. Waterdrop is expected to report its Q4 unaudited financial results on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
- Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ: HUIZ) rose 22.6% to $1.1650 after the company reported Q4 results and announced a $5 million share repurchase program.
- TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROO) gained 20.8% to $4.16.
- PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) jumped 20.1% to $17.50.
- Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ: RZLT) surged 18% to $3.1750.
- Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) gained 17.4% to $3.37.
- GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB) jumped 17% to $57.99.
- GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) gained 16.7% to $40.35.
- Sky Harbour Group Corporation (NYSE: SKYH) shares surged 16.7% to $33.45.
- XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) gained 15.4% to $28.80.
- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) jumped 14.3% to $3.60.
- Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ: UPC) rose 10.5% to $1.26.
- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) gained 10.5% to $6.19.
- ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) rose 7.9% to $0.3021. ECMOHO recently received approval to transfer to Nasdaq Capital Market.
- Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) rose 7% to $3.2427 after dropping 8% on Thursday.
Losers
- Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMBC) shares dipped 23.4% to $9.06. Ambac Financial's Ambac Assurance issued statement on residential mortgage-backed securities litigation.
- BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) fell 22.8% to $6.40 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGM) fell 17.5% to $1.75. HTG Molecular Diagnostics reported a $7.5 million private placement.
- Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI) dropped 16.3% to $7.25.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) fell 15.7% to $0.4530. Sonnet BioTherapeutics recently announced FDA clearance of its IND for SON-1010 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.
- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: ICD) fell 12% to $4.12.
- Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) fell 11.4% to $4.2418.
- Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: JVA) dropped 10.6% to $3.52 after the company reported Q1 EPS and sales results down from last year.
- JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ: JOAN) fell 10.4% to $11.63 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results. Piper Sandler downgraded JOANN from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $12 to $11.
- Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNAY) dropped 9.8% to $9.01.
- TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) fell 9.5% to $0.2988. TD Holdings gained 39% on Thursday after the company reported financial results that were significantly improved year-over-year.
- Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND) dipped 9.3% to $4.18.
- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) fell 7.6% to $275.39. Avis Budget Group’s board recently approved $1 billion increase to the company’s existing share repurchase authorization.
- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) fell 7.4% to $2.0378 after the company said Q3 sales results were lower year over year.
- Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) fell 7% to $0.1812 after surging around 13% on Thursday.
- FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) fell 5.1% to $216.33. FedEx reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company said it expects an adjusted EPS of $20.50 to $21.50.
