 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

45 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2022 12:18pm   Comments
Share:
45 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers

  • Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) jumped 62.4% to $1.5500.
  • DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) shares climbed 46% to $3.73.
  • Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) shares jumped 45.8% to $6.93 on continued momentum following the company's recently-announced partnership with The Walt Disney Co.
  • StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) gained 38.8% to $13.34 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) jumped 36% to $3.83. Tuya recently posted a Q4 loss of $0.06 per share.
  • Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH) rose 35.4% to $2.7650.
  • VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) rose 33.4% to $0.71. VEON Holdings B.V. reiterated currency election on its ruble-denominated notes.
  • 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) gained 30.3% to $3.09. Shares of several Chinese stocks traded higher amid recent volatility in the sector. Earlier in the week, reports indicated China's financial stability and development committee urged market stability measures.
  • Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) jumped 29% to $7.31 after Jefferies initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $13 price target.
  • UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) gained 28% to $5.27. UP Fintech Holding reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 31.7% year-on-year to $62.2 million, beating the consensus of $52.8 million.
  • iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) jumped 28% to $3.7393.
  • Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) gained 26.6% to $5.88.
  • Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) rose 25.6% to $0.3174.
  • Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) gained 25.1% to $6.57.
  • Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) rose 24.7% to $1.2863. Waterdrop is expected to report its Q4 unaudited financial results on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
  • Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ: HUIZ) rose 22.6% to $1.1650 after the company reported Q4 results and announced a $5 million share repurchase program.
  • TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROO) gained 20.8% to $4.16.
  • PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) jumped 20.1% to $17.50.
  • Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ: RZLT) surged 18% to $3.1750.
  • Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) gained 17.4% to $3.37.
  • GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB) jumped 17% to $57.99.
  • GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) gained 16.7% to $40.35.
  • Sky Harbour Group Corporation (NYSE: SKYH) shares surged 16.7% to $33.45.
  • XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) gained 15.4% to $28.80.
  • Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) jumped 14.3% to $3.60.
  • Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ: UPC) rose 10.5% to $1.26.
  • Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) gained 10.5% to $6.19.
  • ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) rose 7.9% to $0.3021. ECMOHO recently received approval to transfer to Nasdaq Capital Market.
  • Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) rose 7% to $3.2427 after dropping 8% on Thursday.

Losers

  • Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMBC) shares dipped 23.4% to $9.06. Ambac Financial's Ambac Assurance issued statement on residential mortgage-backed securities litigation.
  • BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) fell 22.8% to $6.40 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGM) fell 17.5% to $1.75. HTG Molecular Diagnostics reported a $7.5 million private placement.
  • Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI) dropped 16.3% to $7.25.
  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) fell 15.7% to $0.4530. Sonnet BioTherapeutics recently announced FDA clearance of its IND for SON-1010 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.
  • Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: ICD) fell 12% to $4.12.
  • Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) fell 11.4% to $4.2418.
  • Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: JVA) dropped 10.6% to $3.52 after the company reported Q1 EPS and sales results down from last year.
  • JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ: JOAN) fell 10.4% to $11.63 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results. Piper Sandler downgraded JOANN from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $12 to $11.
  • Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNAY) dropped 9.8% to $9.01.
  • TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) fell 9.5% to $0.2988. TD Holdings gained 39% on Thursday after the company reported financial results that were significantly improved year-over-year.
  • Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND) dipped 9.3% to $4.18.
  • Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) fell 7.6% to $275.39. Avis Budget Group’s board recently approved $1 billion increase to the company’s existing share repurchase authorization.
  • Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) fell 7.4% to $2.0378 after the company said Q3 sales results were lower year over year.
  • Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) fell 7% to $0.1812 after surging around 13% on Thursday.
  • FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) fell 5.1% to $216.33. FedEx reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company said it expects an adjusted EPS of $20.50 to $21.50.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMBC + BBAI)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; US Existing Home Sales Fall 7.2%
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
25 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Why BigBear.ai Shares Are Plunging After Hours
Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com