40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) jumped 52.8% to $2.0478. Hookipa Pharma amended and restated collaboration and license agreement with Gilead Sciences for arenaviral immunotherapy as a component of a potential functional curative regimen for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).
- Upstart Holdings, Inc.. (NASDAQ: UPST) shares jumped 31.4% to $143.38 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued sales guidance above estimates. The company also announced a $400 million buyback.
- MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE: MYTE) gained 15.6% to $16.38. The company’s Q2 sales jumped 18.3% year-over-year to €187.6 million.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) surged 15% to $7.00. Integrated Media Technology's subsidiary, World Integrated Supply Ecosystem, recently secured a minimum of three containers of durian product for sale in April.
- Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ: UNAM) rose 11.5% to $3.10.
- Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLBT) shares gained 11.4% to $7.80 after the company posted upbeat Q4 results and issued strong sales forecast.
- AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC) jumped 11.3% to $5.47. AeroClean Technologies’ air purification system will be installed at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.
- Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) surged 11.1% to $307.37 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Crescent Energy Company (NYSE: CRGY) gained 10.7% to $15.05. Crescent Energy acquired Uinta Basin assets for $815 million.
- Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) jumped 8.8% to $25.35 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR) rose 8.6% to $23.38. Corsair Gaming Incwill replace First Midwest Bancorp in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, February 18.
- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) rose 8.4% to $56.57 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) gained 7.7% to $55.39 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results. The company also increased its buyback and dividend.
- ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLPT) rose 6.8% to $8.92 as the company reported a rise in Q4 sales and issued strong sales forecast.
Losers
- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) shares fell 38.9% to $0.5431 after jumping 93% on Tuesday. The company today announced its Color World Metaverse Software has gone live in the Android app store.
- Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ: MASI) shares dipped 33.2% to $152.88 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and announced an agreement to acquire Sound United.
- Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) dropped 25.8% to $4.66. Baudax Bio announced a 1-for-35 reverse stock split.
- Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) fell 25% to $54.95 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) fell 24.9% to $86.99 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) dipped 22% to $25.86 following Q4 results. RBC Capital downgraded Clearwater Paper from Outperform to Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $50 to $35.
- ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) shares fell 21.8% to $28.14 after the company reported fourth-quarter adjusted EPS results were down year-over-year.
- Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: HILS) tumbled 18.6% to $2.58. Hillstream BioPharma Press Release highlighted that the company received orphan drug designation for its HSB-1216 for the treatment of uveal melanoma.
- Toast, Inc. (NYSE: TOST) shares fell 18.5% to $22.92 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) dipped 18.5% to $29.62 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE: SQSP) fell 18% to $27.85.
- Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) fell 17.8% to $9.63 following Q4 results.
- Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) fell 17.7% to $731.77 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) declined 17.3% to $35.94. Sage Therapeutics and Biogen said the Phase 3 CORAL study met its primary and key secondary endpoints.
- AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) fell 17% to $37.06. AMC Networks reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 3% year-on-year to $803.7 million.
- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) dipped 15.5% to $90.68. The FDA has accepted for review Mirati Therapeutics marketing application seeking approval for adagrasib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
- Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) fell 15.5% to $7.48 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVK) dipped 15% to $3.34 after dropping 15% on Tuesday.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) fell 15% to $10.59. Ericsson may have made payments to the ISIS terror organization to gain access to specific transport routes in Iraq, Bloomberg reported as per CEO Borje Ekholm’s statement to a newspaper Dagens Industri.
- Fast Radius, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSRD) fell 14% to $2.74.
- Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) dropped 13.3% to $48.20. Hearing Oppenheimer saying 'market is wrong' on downside in stock today.
- Ternium S.A. (NYSE: TX) fell 12.2% to $38.05 following Q4 results.
- The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) dropped 9.6% to $72.82 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) fell 8.4% to $123.41 following Q4 results..
- ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) shares fell 8.1% to $54.01. ZoomInfo reported better-than-expected earnings and sale results for its fourth quarter. The company said it sees Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.14 to $0.15, versus analysts’ estimates of $0.15.
- Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) fell 7% to $5.76
