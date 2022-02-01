 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 01, 2022 4:35am   Comments
Share:
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

 

  • Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) shares surged 55.7% to settle at $0.65 on Monday after Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $4 price target.
  • Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) jumped 36.5% to close at $3.14 on Monday after the company announced it signed an exclusive summary distribution agreement with Glo-Med Networks for distribution across 6 states in the United States.
  • Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX) gained 33.6% to settle at $1.51. Vaccinex, last week, announced a $6.6 million private placement.
  • Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated  (NASDAQ: BSET) shares surged 33.1% to close at $18.56 on Monday after reporting Q4 results. J.B. Hunt agreed to acquire Zenith Freight Lines from Bassett for $87 million.
  • Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) jumped 31.4% to settle at $21.40 after jumping 175% on Friday. The company, last week, priced its IPO at $10 per share.
  • BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) surged 31.2% to close at $0.8564.
  • FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: FGI) shares surged 28.9% to close at $4.86 on Monday after surging 19% on Friday. The company, last week, priced its IPO at $6 per share.
  • Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) jumped 28.8% to close at $5.36. Provention Bio recently announced its intent to resubmit the teplizumab BLA for the delay of clinical type 1 diabetes in at-risk individuals following its Type B pre-BLA resubmission meeting with the FDA.
  • BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCDA) gained 28.5% to close at $1.85.
  • Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXS) rose 27.5% to settle at $5.01.
  • Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) jumped 27.3% to close at $0.1988.
  • Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGTX) gained 26.8% to settle at $4.40.
  • Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE: RMO) surged 25.5% to settle at $2.36.
  • ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) rose 24.3% to close at $2.81.
  • Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) gained 24.1% to settle at $1.65.
  • Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) surged 23.9% to close at $0.5699.
  • PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ: PYR) gained 23.9% to settle at $2.75. Pyrogenesis recently reported factory acceptance test for plasma torches scheduled with Client A.
  • Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG) jumped 23.8% to close at $7.80.
  • Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) rose 23.7% to settle at $3.91.
  • Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: EMBK) climbed 23.7% to settle at $3.91.
  • Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: TKLF) gained 23.5% to close at $4.20.
  • Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGLY) rose 23.4% to close at $4.85.
  • Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIGI) gained 22.8% to close at $5.69.
  • Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) shares rose 22.8% to settle at $0.8290.
  • TDCX Inc. (NYSE: TDCX) jumped 22.6% to settle at $16.39.
  • TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) gained 22.6% to close at $1.52.
  • Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) jumped 22.5% to close at $3.00.
  • Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API) gained 22.3% to close at $11.43.
  • Cian PLC (NYSE: CIAN) rose 21.6% to close at $8.51 after jumping around 10% on Friday. Cian recently entered into an agreement for acquisition of SmartDeal.
  • MicroVision, Inc.</b> (NASDAQ: MVIS) surged 20.9% to close at $3.41.
  • Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) gained 20.8% to close at $0.7129.
  • Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSX) rose 20.5% to settle at $3.99.
  • Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) gained 19.9% to settle at $1.93.
  • Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) gained 19.8% to close at $6.05 after the company reported Q2 earnings results and announced five new Wi-Fi design wins.
  • Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) gained 19.7% to close at $13.18.
  • Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV) jumped 19.5% to close at $7.84.
  • Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) surged 19.4% to settle at $4.31.
  • OMNIQ Corp. (NASDAQ: OMQS) gained 18% to close at $6.50.
  • Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GTH) gained 17.9% to close at $4.16. Genetron Health, earlier during the month, reiterated its FY21 revenue guidance.
  • Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) jumped 17.7% to settle at $3.46.
  • NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) rose 17.3% to close at $24.51.
  • Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) rose 17.2% to close at $1.07.
  • Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) surged 16.6% to close at $5.12.
  • Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) gained 16.6% to close at $3.38.
  • Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) climbed 15.8% to close at $3.67.
  • Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOUR) rose 13.8% to settle at $3.22.
  • Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares gained 13% to close at $93.70. Novavax shares gained around 14% on Friday after the company announced a supply agreement to provide an initial 5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Israel.
  • WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) shares rose 9.5% to close at $3.56. WISeKey reported full year 2021 preliminary results with revenue of $22.2 million.
  • AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd.  (NASDAQ: ANPC) shares rose 8.4% to close at $0.7916 after dropping around 4% on Friday.
  • Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) rose 7.7% to close at $0.6780 after jumping 15% on Friday. Exela Technologies recently announced a share buyback of up to 100 million shares of common stock at $1 per share through an exchange offer of new notes.
  • Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) rose 7.7% to close at $2.93.

 

 

Also check out these big insider trades here

Losers

  • Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) shares tumbled 55.1% to close at $0.98 on Monday after the company reported pricing of upsized $12 million underwritten public offering.
  • Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC) shares fell 25.5% to close at $0.2130. ErosSTX reported a reverse stock split.
  • Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: INDO) dipped 14.7% to settle at $4.75.
  • AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) fell 12.1% to close at $2.99. AppHarvest reported preliminary FY21 net sales and non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA at the higher end of guidance.
  • Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIGL) dipped 12% to settle at $12.90.
  • Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPH) dropped 11.4% to close at $23.09.
  • Mesabi Trust (NYSE: MSB) fell 10.1% to close at $27.98.
  • SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE: SIF) dipped 9.9% to settle at $6.10. SIFCO Industries, in December, posted a Q4 loss of $0.43 per share.
  • Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) dropped 8.5% to close at $14.19.
  • Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) fell 8.1% to close at $1.82.
  • Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: WLMS) fell 7.1% to close at $1.95. Williams Industrial Services Group recently issued FY22 guidance with a midpoint below consensus estimates.
  • Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE: FATH) dropped 6.3% to close at $8.91. Needham recently initiated coverage on Fathom Digital with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $12.

 

Also check: Executives buy around $88 million of four stocks

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CALA)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 31, 2022
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 20, 2022
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com