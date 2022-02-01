64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) shares surged 55.7% to settle at $0.65 on Monday after Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $4 price target.
- Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) jumped 36.5% to close at $3.14 on Monday after the company announced it signed an exclusive summary distribution agreement with Glo-Med Networks for distribution across 6 states in the United States.
- Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX) gained 33.6% to settle at $1.51. Vaccinex, last week, announced a $6.6 million private placement.
- Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSET) shares surged 33.1% to close at $18.56 on Monday after reporting Q4 results. J.B. Hunt agreed to acquire Zenith Freight Lines from Bassett for $87 million.
- Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) jumped 31.4% to settle at $21.40 after jumping 175% on Friday. The company, last week, priced its IPO at $10 per share.
- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) surged 31.2% to close at $0.8564.
- FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: FGI) shares surged 28.9% to close at $4.86 on Monday after surging 19% on Friday. The company, last week, priced its IPO at $6 per share.
- Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) jumped 28.8% to close at $5.36. Provention Bio recently announced its intent to resubmit the teplizumab BLA for the delay of clinical type 1 diabetes in at-risk individuals following its Type B pre-BLA resubmission meeting with the FDA.
- BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCDA) gained 28.5% to close at $1.85.
- Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXS) rose 27.5% to settle at $5.01.
- Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) jumped 27.3% to close at $0.1988.
- Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGTX) gained 26.8% to settle at $4.40.
- Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE: RMO) surged 25.5% to settle at $2.36.
- ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) rose 24.3% to close at $2.81.
- Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) gained 24.1% to settle at $1.65.
- Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) surged 23.9% to close at $0.5699.
- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ: PYR) gained 23.9% to settle at $2.75. Pyrogenesis recently reported factory acceptance test for plasma torches scheduled with Client A.
- Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG) jumped 23.8% to close at $7.80.
- Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) rose 23.7% to settle at $3.91.
- Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: EMBK) climbed 23.7% to settle at $3.91.
- Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: TKLF) gained 23.5% to close at $4.20.
- Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGLY) rose 23.4% to close at $4.85.
- Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIGI) gained 22.8% to close at $5.69.
- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) shares rose 22.8% to settle at $0.8290.
- TDCX Inc. (NYSE: TDCX) jumped 22.6% to settle at $16.39.
- TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) gained 22.6% to close at $1.52.
- Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) jumped 22.5% to close at $3.00.
- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API) gained 22.3% to close at $11.43.
- Cian PLC (NYSE: CIAN) rose 21.6% to close at $8.51 after jumping around 10% on Friday. Cian recently entered into an agreement for acquisition of SmartDeal.
- MicroVision, Inc.</b> (NASDAQ: MVIS) surged 20.9% to close at $3.41.
- Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) gained 20.8% to close at $0.7129.
- Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSX) rose 20.5% to settle at $3.99.
- Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) gained 19.9% to settle at $1.93.
- Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) gained 19.8% to close at $6.05 after the company reported Q2 earnings results and announced five new Wi-Fi design wins.
- Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) gained 19.7% to close at $13.18.
- Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV) jumped 19.5% to close at $7.84.
- Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) surged 19.4% to settle at $4.31.
- OMNIQ Corp. (NASDAQ: OMQS) gained 18% to close at $6.50.
- Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GTH) gained 17.9% to close at $4.16. Genetron Health, earlier during the month, reiterated its FY21 revenue guidance.
- Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) jumped 17.7% to settle at $3.46.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) rose 17.3% to close at $24.51.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) rose 17.2% to close at $1.07.
- Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) surged 16.6% to close at $5.12.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) gained 16.6% to close at $3.38.
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) climbed 15.8% to close at $3.67.
- Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOUR) rose 13.8% to settle at $3.22.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares gained 13% to close at $93.70. Novavax shares gained around 14% on Friday after the company announced a supply agreement to provide an initial 5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Israel.
- WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) shares rose 9.5% to close at $3.56. WISeKey reported full year 2021 preliminary results with revenue of $22.2 million.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) shares rose 8.4% to close at $0.7916 after dropping around 4% on Friday.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) rose 7.7% to close at $0.6780 after jumping 15% on Friday. Exela Technologies recently announced a share buyback of up to 100 million shares of common stock at $1 per share through an exchange offer of new notes.
- Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) rose 7.7% to close at $2.93.
Losers
- Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) shares tumbled 55.1% to close at $0.98 on Monday after the company reported pricing of upsized $12 million underwritten public offering.
- Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC) shares fell 25.5% to close at $0.2130. ErosSTX reported a reverse stock split.
- Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: INDO) dipped 14.7% to settle at $4.75.
- AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) fell 12.1% to close at $2.99. AppHarvest reported preliminary FY21 net sales and non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA at the higher end of guidance.
- Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIGL) dipped 12% to settle at $12.90.
- Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPH) dropped 11.4% to close at $23.09.
- Mesabi Trust (NYSE: MSB) fell 10.1% to close at $27.98.
- SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE: SIF) dipped 9.9% to settle at $6.10. SIFCO Industries, in December, posted a Q4 loss of $0.43 per share.
- Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) dropped 8.5% to close at $14.19.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) fell 8.1% to close at $1.82.
- Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: WLMS) fell 7.1% to close at $1.95. Williams Industrial Services Group recently issued FY22 guidance with a midpoint below consensus estimates.
- Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE: FATH) dropped 6.3% to close at $8.91. Needham recently initiated coverage on Fathom Digital with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $12.
