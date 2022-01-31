Bank of America And 4 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders

Canada’s industrial product price rose 0.7% in December following a revised 0.1% increase in the previous month. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Walmart

The Trade: Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) President and CEO Douglas McMillon disposed a total of 9,708 shares at an average price of $137.07. The insider received $1.33 million as a result of the transaction.

(NYSE: WMT) President and CEO Douglas McMillon disposed a total of 9,708 shares at an average price of $137.07. The insider received $1.33 million as a result of the transaction. What’s Happening: RBC Capital, on Friday, initiated coverage on Walmart with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $160.

RBC Capital, on Friday, initiated coverage on Walmart with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $160. What Walmart Does: America's largest retailer by sales, Walmart operated over 11,400 stores under 54 banners at the end of fiscal 2021, selling a variety of general merchandise and grocery items.

Bank of America

The Trade: Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) President, Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Andrew M Sieg sold a total of 23,407 shares at an average price of $45.12. The insider received $830.52 thousand from selling those shares.

(NYSE: BAC) President, Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Andrew M Sieg sold a total of 23,407 shares at an average price of $45.12. The insider received $830.52 thousand from selling those shares. What’s Happening: Bank Of America recently reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.

Bank Of America recently reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results. What Bank of America Does: Bank of America is one of the largest financial institutions in the United States, with more than $2.5 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments: consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking, and global markets.

Teradyne

The Trade: Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) President - Industrial Automation Group Stephen Gregory Smith sold a total of 14,155 shares at an average price of $110.51. The insider received $1.56 million as a result of the transaction.

(NASDAQ: TER) President - Industrial Automation Group Stephen Gregory Smith sold a total of 14,155 shares at an average price of $110.51. The insider received $1.56 million as a result of the transaction. What’s Happening: Teradyne recently issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance below estimates.

Teradyne recently issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance below estimates. What Teradyne Does: Teradyne provides testing equipment, including automated test equipment for semiconductors, system testing for hard disk drives, circuit boards, and electronics systems and wireless testing for devices.

Morgan Stanley

The Trade: Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Chief Operating Officer Jonathan Pruzan sold a total of 18,414 shares at an average price of $101.05. The insider received $1.86 million from selling those shares.

(NYSE: MS) Chief Operating Officer Jonathan Pruzan sold a total of 18,414 shares at an average price of $101.05. The insider received $1.86 million from selling those shares. What’s Happening: Morgan Stanley recently reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.

Morgan Stanley recently reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results. What Morgan Stanley Does: Morgan Stanley is a global investment bank whose history, through its legacy firms, can be traced back to 1924. The company has institutional securities, wealth management, and investment management segments.

Schlumberger