56 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOUR) shares jumped 99.8% to $7.99 after the company priced its IPO at $4 per share.
- China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH) shares surged 57.5% to close at $3.48 on Friday. Traders may be viewing this stock as a play on a Friday deal by Papa John's to expand its presence in China by 1,350 stores. The Papa John's press release did not specifically mention a real estate company it would be working with for the expansion.
- ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) gained 33.3% to settle at $2.64.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) shares jumped 31.3% to close at $4.53 on Friday after the company announced an integration with Amazon Ads' demand-side platform.
- Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE: XIN) jumped 25.4% to close at $0.76 in sympathy with China HGS Real Estate following Papa John's Deal for 1.35k new stores in China. However, Papa John's did not specify which/if co. would be working with real estate companies.
- Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VORB) gained 24.2% to settle at $8.06 following an interview by CEO Richard Branson on CNBC.
- China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNR) rose 23.3% to close at $1.06.
- Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBNH) gained 20.3% to close at $3.85.
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) surged 19.5% to settle at $2.08 after Maxin Group initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $5 price target.
- Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGLY) shares jumped 18.6% to close at $4.97.
- Innovid Corp. (NYSE: CTV) gained 17.5% to settle at $6.58. JMP Securities recently initiated coverage on Innovid with a Market Outperform rating and announced a price target of $11.
- Absci Corporation (NASDAQ: ABSI) rose 17.1% to close at $7.19 after the company announced a research collaboration with Merck.
- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) gained 17.1% to settle at $0.4940.
- Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) surged 16.9% to settle at $30.06 after B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target from $34 to $45.
- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) rose 15.9% to close at $5.02. GreenBox POS announced acceleration of stock repurchase program.
- Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) jumped 15.6% to close at $0.96.
- Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ: PHVS) gained 15.5% to close at $19.30.
- G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) jumped 15.4% to settle at $2.25.
- Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) climbed 12.5% to close at $2.71.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR) gained 12.2% to settle at $5.72.
- Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) jumped 10.8% to close at $50.66 following Q1 results.
- Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) gained 10.6% to close at $5.44.
- Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMIC) gained 9.9% to settle at $9.56. B of A Securities upgraded Singular Genomics Systems from Neutral to Buy and announced a $21 price target.
- Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE: NRDY) gained 8.8% to settle at $4.33. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Nerdy with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $8.
- Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) climbed 8.7% to close at $49.86 following upbeat quarterly sales.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) gained 7.3% to close at $140.62. GameStop is launching a division to develop an NFT marketplace and launch cryptocurrency partnerships, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
- Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSNL) gained 7.3% to settle at $12.92. Personalis said it sees Q4 sales of $20.7 million and FY21 sales of $85.5 million.
- WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) rose 5.6% to close at $4.33 after the company announced plans to generate the first ever NFT from space following the launch of WISeSat on SpaceX Transporter 3 Rideshare mission riding aboard of a Falcon 9 on January 13.
- OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) gained 5.5% to close at $0.2901 after dipping more than 31% on Thursday.
Losers
- Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) shares dropped 42.1% to close at $50.66 on Friday after the company announced pricing of a $20 million underwritten public offering.
- Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) fell 31.8% to close at $5.82. Dave and VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. announced closing of business combination.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) dropped 21.4% to close at $16.09 after reporting Q2 results.
- Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: NES) dipped 20.5% to close at $2.25.
- Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRUS) dipped 20.5% to close at $55.68 after reporting downbeat quarterly sales.
- Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) dropped 16.8% to settle at $1.09 after the company received notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market that the continued listing of its securities is no longer warranted.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) dropped 16.2% to settle at $2.74. The company recently posted Q3 results.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) declined 16.2% to settle at $47.99. AeroCentury, last month, reported a 5-for-1 split.
- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) fell 16% to settle at $3.99.
- Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE: LOCL) dropped 15.8% to close at $5.05.
- Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ: LYL) dipped 15.3% to close at $1.16.
- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGS) fell 14.8% to close at $3.91. JP Morgan downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $30 to $12.
- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) dropped 14.5% to close at $3.00. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. recently reported distribution of its veterinary medical device, SPRYNG, by Vetcove, Inc.
- Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTX) dipped 14.1% to settle at $1.04. Avalo Therapeutics recently reported Phase 1b results for AVTX-002 in moderate to severe Crohn's disease patients and presented additional program updates at the 2022 investor event.
- GH Research PLC (NASDAQ: GHRS) fell 14.1% to settle at $18.68.
- Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) dropped 13.5% to close at $22.52. Privia Health Group appointed Jeffrey S. Sherman as CFO.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) dipped 13.4% to close at $2.66.
- Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) fell 12.1% to close at $6.93.
- AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) fell 12% to settle at $2.20 after gaining 8% on Thursday.
- Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) fell 11.8% to close at $16.09. DBGI said it sees Q4 revenue in line with prior forecast of $4 million. The company also expects fiscal year 2021 net revenue to increase 44% to $7.6 million.
- The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) fell 10.7% to close at $42.71 after the company announced it will acquire The Athletic for $550 million.
- Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) dipped 10.4% to close at $53.98. A Thursday afternoon Reuters report suggested Digital World special purpose acquisition corporation (SPAC) merger partner, Trump Media Group, could launch its social media app in February.
- Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL) fell 9.8% to close at $3.88.
- Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE: ZME) shares fell 9.7% to close at $2.1496.
- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) fell 9.4% to close at $3.91. Cytokinetics and Royalty Pharma report funding deals for total of up to $450 million.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) fell 9.1% to close at $1.20. Plus Therapeutics recently entered into an agreement with UT Health San Antonio for a worldwide exclusive license to develop and commercialize novel interventional therapeutics for cancer.
- Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: ATHE) shares fell 9% to close at $1.01. Alterity Therapeutics shares jumped around 34% on Thursday after the company announced it was granted a new US patent for "Compounds for and Methods of Treating Diseases."
