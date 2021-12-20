63 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRB) jumped 102.8% to close at $5.03 on Friday after Oppenheimer initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a $15 price target.
- Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) shares climbed 54.2% to close at $5.09 on Friday after the company, and Ipsen, announced an exclusive licensing agreement for elafibranor.
- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) climbed 34.6% to close at $3.19 after topline data from Phase 2 study (PULSE-PHPF-002) evaluating the acute hemodynamic benefit of INOpulse via right heart catheterization for pulmonary hypertension associated with sarcoidosis (PH-Sarc).
- Ipsidy Inc. (NASDAQ: AUID) jumped 27.3% to close at $16.72.
- Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) surged 26.3% to settle at $17.70. Citigroup recently initiated coverage on Iris Energy with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $18.
- Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLTO) gained 22.6% to close at $2.82.
- Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) rose 22% to settle at $19.92. Arqit Quantum, last week, announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended 30 September.
- Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) jumped 20.8% to settle at $3.37. Crown ElectroKinetics, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.39 per share.
- Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCE) rose 20.1% to close at $12.17.
- Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: INZY) climbed 19.9% to settle at $7.54.
- Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: UEPS) gained 19.4% to close at $5.05.
- Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE: EVTL) climbed 19.4% to close at $12.84. Vertical Aerospace listed on NYSE following merger with Broadstone Acquisition Corp.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) gained 19.1% to settle at $29.12 following a strong opening box office performance of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.'
- Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TUFN) rose 18.7% to close at $10.55. The company recently announced the release of the Tufin Security Policy Builder (SPB) App, the latest addition to the Tufin Marketplace.
- Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) gained 18.5% to settle at $18.32.
- Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV) rose 18.3% to close at $10.95.
- ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE: FORG) jumped 17.8% to settle at $25.28. The company recently disclosed two significant new features to the ForgeRock Identity Cloud called Organizations and Themed User Journeys.
- cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE: YCBD) rose 17.7% to close at $1.33. cbdMD reported FY21 net sales of $44.5 million versus $41.8 million in FY20.
- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORIC) gained 16.9% to close at $14.98. ORIC Pharma recently highlighted presentation of data supporting therapeutic potential of ORIC-533 in multiple myeloma at American Society of Hematology Meeting.
- The InterGroup Corporation (NASDAQ: INTG) rose 16.9% to close at $51.90.
- DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) surged 16.5% to settle at $18.89. BioIQ and DermTech recently reported a deal to bring increased patient access to precision genomics.
- Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ: DYAI) surged 16.2% to settle at $4.59. Dyadic reported research, license, collaboration deal with J&J's Janssen for manufacture of therapeutic protein candidates using its C1 platform.
- Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) gained 16.2% to close at $44.99.
- POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PNT) rose 15.9% to settle at $5.60.
- AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN) gained 15.9% to settle at $10.27.
- Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELYM) surged 15.4% to close at $10.79.
- ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) gained 15.3% to close at $6.54.
- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) rose 15.3% to settle at $18.24. TG Therapeutics recently announced FDA acceptance of Biologics License Application for Ublituximab as a treatment for patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) gained 15.3% to close at $3.17.
- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) rose 15.1% to settle at $42.65.
- Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPAY) climbed 14.7% to settle at $56.13. Thoma Bravo agreed to acquire financial technology provider Bottomline Technologies in an all-cash transaction valuing Bottomline at $2.6 billion.
- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) surged 14% to close at $17.14.
- Intercept Pharmaceuticals recently announced the withdrawal of an EMA Marketing Authorization Application for obeticholic acid for advanced liver fibrosis due to NASH.
- Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) gained 12.9% to close at $89.77 following a report from the Wall Street Journal titled 'Oracle in Talks to Buy Cerner.'
- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) climbed 11.8% to close at $97.77.
- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) climbed 10.5% to close at $4.41.
- Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) rose 9% to close at $4.00. The company priced its IPO at $5 per share.
- FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) gained 5% to close at $250.32 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and boosted its FY22 earnings guidance. The company also reported a $5 billion buyback, including $1.5 billion accelerated buyback program.
Losers
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) shares fell 40% to close at $0.2930 on Friday after the company reported pricing of public offering of common stock and warrants.
- GBS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBS) dropped 23.2% to close at $1.26. GBS recently reported application for FDA breakthrough device designation to fast track rapid saliva glucose test.
- TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) fell 20.2% to settle at $12.95. TeraWulf recently said it has completed previously-announced business combo deal with IKONICS.
- Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSE: VINE) shares declined 19.9% to close at $5.73.
- Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) dropped 19.1% to settle at $1.48.
- Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) fell 19% to settle at $11.48 following Jefferies note showing firm research of 2 preprints suggested co.'s ADG20 retains activity against omicron variant.
- Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCEL) fell 18.9% to close at $11.27.
- BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) shares dropped 18.8% to settle at $5.72.
- Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) fell 17.6% to close at $2.02.
- Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCR) dropped 17.6% to settle at $1.36.
- Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) declined 17.3% to settle at $4.11. Nutriband recently received cGMP certification for manufacturing subsidiary.
- Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) fell 16.2% to close at $12.59. Stronghold Digital Mining recently announced better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ: SOTK) declined 15.1% to settle at $6.82.
- IsoPlexis Corporation (NASDAQ: ISO) fell 14.8% to close at $5.13.
- Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP) dipped 13.8% to close at $2.75.
- Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) fell 12.9% to settle at $2.49. Blue Star Foods recently announced plans to acquire the assets of Gault Seafood, LLC.
- Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWTX) dropped 12.7% to settle at $15.50.
- Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: CUBI) dropped 12.4% to close at $57.06.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) fell 11.3% to close at $3.12.
- Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) fell 10.3% to close at $97.70 after the company reported Q3 earnings results and said it expects to be a few hundred vehicles short of its 2021 production target of 1,200 vehicles.
- Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYRA) fell 9% to close at $12.51.
- SeaChange International, Inc. (NYSE: SEAC) fell 7.8% to close at $1.54. SeaChange International recently reported better-than-expected Q3 results..
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) fell 7.3% to close at $3.12. ION Geophysical, last month, reported Q3 EPS of $0.05.
- Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) shares fell 7.1% to close at $1.57. Kaixin Auto shares jumped 36% on Thursday after the company announced an agreement with Bujia, which agreed to order at least 10,000 new energy trucks from Kaixin in the next five years.
- Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) fell 6.8% to close at $13.53.
- CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR) fell 5.4% to close at $3.13. CorEnergy Infr Trust recently reported Q3 sales of $37.03 million.
