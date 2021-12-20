 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

63 Biggest Movers From Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2021 4:55am   Comments
Share:
63 Biggest Movers From Friday

Gainers

  • Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRB) jumped 102.8% to close at $5.03 on Friday after Oppenheimer initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a $15 price target.
  • Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) shares climbed 54.2% to close at $5.09 on Friday after the company, and Ipsen, announced an exclusive licensing agreement for elafibranor.
  • Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) climbed 34.6% to close at $3.19 after topline data from Phase 2 study (PULSE-PHPF-002) evaluating the acute hemodynamic benefit of INOpulse via right heart catheterization for pulmonary hypertension associated with sarcoidosis (PH-Sarc).
  • Ipsidy Inc. (NASDAQ: AUID) jumped 27.3% to close at $16.72.
  • Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) surged 26.3% to settle at $17.70. Citigroup recently initiated coverage on Iris Energy with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $18.
  • Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLTO) gained 22.6% to close at $2.82.
  • Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) rose 22% to settle at $19.92. Arqit Quantum, last week, announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended 30 September.
  • Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) jumped 20.8% to settle at $3.37. Crown ElectroKinetics, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.39 per share.
  • Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCE) rose 20.1% to close at $12.17.
  • Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: INZY) climbed 19.9% to settle at $7.54.
  • Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: UEPS) gained 19.4% to close at $5.05.
  • Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE: EVTL) climbed 19.4% to close at $12.84. Vertical Aerospace listed on NYSE following merger with Broadstone Acquisition Corp.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) gained 19.1% to settle at $29.12 following a strong opening box office performance of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.'
  • Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TUFN) rose 18.7% to close at $10.55. The company recently announced the release of the Tufin Security Policy Builder (SPB) App, the latest addition to the Tufin Marketplace.
  • Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) gained 18.5% to settle at $18.32.
  • Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV) rose 18.3% to close at $10.95.
  • ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE: FORG) jumped 17.8% to settle at $25.28. The company recently disclosed two significant new features to the ForgeRock Identity Cloud called Organizations and Themed User Journeys.
  • cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE: YCBD) rose 17.7% to close at $1.33. cbdMD reported FY21 net sales of $44.5 million versus $41.8 million in FY20.
  • ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORIC) gained 16.9% to close at $14.98. ORIC Pharma recently highlighted presentation of data supporting therapeutic potential of ORIC-533 in multiple myeloma at American Society of Hematology Meeting.
  • The InterGroup Corporation (NASDAQ: INTG) rose 16.9% to close at $51.90.
  • DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) surged 16.5% to settle at $18.89. BioIQ and DermTech recently reported a deal to bring increased patient access to precision genomics.
  • Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ: DYAI) surged 16.2% to settle at $4.59. Dyadic reported research, license, collaboration deal with J&J's Janssen for manufacture of therapeutic protein candidates using its C1 platform.
  • Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) gained 16.2% to close at $44.99.
  • POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PNT) rose 15.9% to settle at $5.60.
  • AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN) gained 15.9% to settle at $10.27.
  • Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELYM) surged 15.4% to close at $10.79.
  • ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) gained 15.3% to close at $6.54.
  • TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) rose 15.3% to settle at $18.24. TG Therapeutics recently announced FDA acceptance of Biologics License Application for Ublituximab as a treatment for patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis.
  • Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) gained 15.3% to close at $3.17.
  • BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) rose 15.1% to settle at $42.65.
  • Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPAY) climbed 14.7% to settle at $56.13. Thoma Bravo agreed to acquire financial technology provider Bottomline Technologies in an all-cash transaction valuing Bottomline at $2.6 billion.
  • Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) surged 14% to close at $17.14.
  • Intercept Pharmaceuticals recently announced the withdrawal of an EMA Marketing Authorization Application for obeticholic acid for advanced liver fibrosis due to NASH.
  • Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) gained 12.9% to close at $89.77 following a report from the Wall Street Journal titled 'Oracle in Talks to Buy Cerner.'
  • Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) climbed 11.8% to close at $97.77.
  • OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) climbed 10.5% to close at $4.41.
  • Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) rose 9% to close at $4.00. The company priced its IPO at $5 per share.
  • FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) gained 5% to close at $250.32 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and boosted its FY22 earnings guidance. The company also reported a $5 billion buyback, including $1.5 billion accelerated buyback program.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) shares fell 40% to close at $0.2930 on Friday after the company reported pricing of public offering of common stock and warrants.
  • GBS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBS) dropped 23.2% to close at $1.26. GBS recently reported application for FDA breakthrough device designation to fast track rapid saliva glucose test.
  • TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) fell 20.2% to settle at $12.95. TeraWulf recently said it has completed previously-announced business combo deal with IKONICS.
  • Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSE: VINE) shares declined 19.9% to close at $5.73.
  • Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) dropped 19.1% to settle at $1.48.
  • Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) fell 19% to settle at $11.48 following Jefferies note showing firm research of 2 preprints suggested co.'s ADG20 retains activity against omicron variant.
  • Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCEL) fell 18.9% to close at $11.27.
  • BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) shares dropped 18.8% to settle at $5.72.
  • Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) fell 17.6% to close at $2.02.
  • Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCR) dropped 17.6% to settle at $1.36.
  • Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) declined 17.3% to settle at $4.11. Nutriband recently received cGMP certification for manufacturing subsidiary.
  • Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) fell 16.2% to close at $12.59. Stronghold Digital Mining recently announced better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ: SOTK) declined 15.1% to settle at $6.82.
  • IsoPlexis Corporation (NASDAQ: ISO) fell 14.8% to close at $5.13.
  • Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP) dipped 13.8% to close at $2.75.
  • Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) fell 12.9% to settle at $2.49. Blue Star Foods recently announced plans to acquire the assets of Gault Seafood, LLC.
  • Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWTX) dropped 12.7% to settle at $15.50.
  • Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: CUBI) dropped 12.4% to close at $57.06.
  • Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) fell 11.3% to close at $3.12.
  • Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) fell 10.3% to close at $97.70 after the company reported Q3 earnings results and said it expects to be a few hundred vehicles short of its 2021 production target of 1,200 vehicles.
  • Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYRA) fell 9% to close at $12.51.
  • SeaChange International, Inc. (NYSE: SEAC) fell 7.8% to close at $1.54. SeaChange International recently reported better-than-expected Q3 results..
  • ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) fell 7.3% to close at $3.12. ION Geophysical, last month, reported Q3 EPS of $0.05.
  • Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) shares fell 7.1% to close at $1.57. Kaixin Auto shares jumped 36% on Thursday after the company announced an agreement with Bujia, which agreed to order at least 10,000 new energy trucks from Kaixin in the next five years.
  • Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) fell 6.8% to close at $13.53.
  • CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR) fell 5.4% to close at $3.13. CorEnergy Infr Trust recently reported Q3 sales of $37.03 million.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABEO + ADGI)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Drops Over 2%; Bottomline Technologies Shares Spike Higher
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Tumbles 500 Points; Abeona Therapeutics Shares Plummet
28 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
20 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com