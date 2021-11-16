53 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) jumped 65.7% to $1.0691 as the company reported a narrower Q3 loss.
- Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) shares climbed 35.5% to $4.70 after climbing around 17% on Monday. Progenity recently reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) gained 34% to $11.27 as the company announced positive interim results from the Phase 2 portion of the MISSION clinical study evaluating KZR-616 in patients with active, proliferative lupus nephritis.
- On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) shares gained 25.8% to $45.84 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) surged 23.7% to $4.7781 after the company received a Notice of Allowance for cancer vaccine patent.
- Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE: RMO) rose 18.9% to $5.27 after reporting better-than-expected Q3 results.
- PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) rose 16.9% to $36.26 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: MDNA) gained 15.5% to $2.45.
- Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALL) surged 13.5% to $3.95 after the company swung to a profit in the third quarter.
- Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) gained 13.5% to $9.60 following narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLZE) rose 13.5% to $28.95 on continued strength following last week's IPO. The stock opened for trade at $19, above the IPO price of $16.
- Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) jumped 13.3% to $4.4750.
- Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) gained 12.9% to $16.93 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results and issued Q4 and FY21 EPS and sales guidance.
- Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ: JWEL) jumped 12.3% to $9.00.
- Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) surged 11.5% to $54.78 following Q3 results.
- Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) gained 10.7% to $7.04. JP Morgan upgraded Tricida from Underweight to Neutral and announced a $7 price target.
- Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) rose 10.6% to $1.57 after the company posted better-than-expected quarterly sales.
- I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) gained 10.2% to $67.00. I-Mab, and Jumpcan, recently announced a strategic partnership on eftansomatropin alfa.
- Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHCI) rose 8.2% to $5.26 after the company reported a rise in Q3 earnings and sales results.
- Trio-Tech International (NYSE: TRT) gained 6.9% to $7.19. Trio-Tech recently reported Q1 results, posting a 49% year-over-year increase in total revenue.
- Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) rose 5% to $16.14 as the company reported the first half FY22 revenue growth of 5.0% year-on-year to €22.5 billion, mainly driven by service revenue growth in Europe and Africa.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ: TALK) shares fell 37.3% to $2.1250 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results. Baird downgraded Talkspace from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $10 to $3, while SVB Leerink downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform.
- OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTN) fell 32.9% to $1.6050 after the company reported pricing of public offering of 25 million shares of common stock at $1.60 per share. Optinose also posted Q3 Xhance (fluticasone propionate) sales of $21.8 million, +41% Y/Y, missing the consensus of $23.48 million.
- Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ: MOLN) fell 32.9% to $9.93 after the company announced that a planned futility analysis of ensovibep in the Phase 3 ACTIV-3 study has not met the thresholds required to continue enrollment of hospitalized adults with COVID-19.
- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) dipped 30.3% to $7.31 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) dropped 23.8% to $39.50.
- Riskified Ltd. (NYSE: RSKD) fell 22.9% to $13.63 following Q3 results.
- Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) shares fell 22.5% to $1.24 after reporting Q3 results.
- Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE: CMP) dipped 21.3% to $56.64 following Q3 results. The company lowered its dividend from $0.72 to $0.15.
- The Beachbody Company, Inc (NYSE: BODY) fell 19% to $3.7450 after the company reported Q3 sales results were down year over year and issued FY21 sales guidance below estimates.
- Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HMTV) fell 18.3% to $9.27 as the company reported an offering of 6 million shares of common stock.
- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) dipped 18.2% to $1.75. Ensysce Biosciences posted a Q3 net loss of $17.2 million.
- Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) shares dipped 17.8% to $0.8801. Exicure filed a Form 12b-25 with the U.S. SEC in connection with its Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2021.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) shares fell 17.6% to $0.5482 after reporting a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) dipped 16.7% to $27.96. Veritone recently reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and issued Q4 2021 and FY21 revenue guidance above estimates.
- Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) fell 16.2% to $1.8683 after reporting Q2 results.
- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) dipped 15.9% to $27.80 following weak quarterly earnings.
- Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) fell 15.5% to $14.98 following weak quarterly sales.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) fell 15.1% to $1.85 after reporting lower quarterly sales.
- Traeger, Inc. (NYSE: COOK) dropped 15.1% to $16.72 after reporting Q3 results.
- Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM) shares fell 14.5% to $6.86 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and issued FY21 sales guidance.
- Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) dipped 14.5% to $1.8290. Allied Esports Entertainment announced intent to file form 12b-25. The company said 10-Q could not be filed by original due date.
- Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SHPW) fell 13.8% to $5.91 following Q3 results.
- Griffon Corporation (NYSE: GFF) dipped 13.2% to $25.00 following disappointing Q4 results.
- Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LABP) dropped 12.4% to $12.27. SVB Leerink downgraded Landos Biopharma from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered the price target from $20 to $16.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell 11.6% to $37.20 after the company reported a wider quarterly loss.
- Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH) dropped 11.2% to $38.99 as the company reported the launch of 11 million share follow-on offering of common stock.
- NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE) fell 10.8% to $4.04 after dropping 12% on Monday.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) shares fell 10.7% to $6.04 after reporting a quarterly loss.
- Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ: BBLG) fell 10.4% to $3.4130. Bone Biologics shares gained 7% on Monday after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) fell 10.3% to $17.24 after a F-1 filing showed registration for a $300 million common stock offering.
- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) fell 9.9% to $6.82 after the company reported a 35 million share common stock offering.
- SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) shares fell 8.7% to $6.12. SilverSun Technologies shares jumped over 20% on Monday after the company announced it will acquire the Acumatica division of Dynamic Tech Services.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas