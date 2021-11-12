48 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM) shares climbed 41% to $9.28 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3results and issued Q4 sales guidance above estimates.
- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRLT) gained 24.4% to $17.60 after reporting better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Kura Sushi USA, Inc (NASDAQ: KRUS) gained 22.4% to $66.72 following narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) surged 20.6% to $6.51. Quoin Pharmaceuticals entered into an exclusive License and Distribution Agreement with Genpharm Services for QRX003 for Netherton Syndrome.
- Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITQ) shares rose 19.3% to $3.22 after the company posted a narrower Q3 loss.
- Stran & Company, Inc.. (NASDAQ: STRN) shares climbed 19.1% to $5.79. The company recently priced its IPO at $4.15 per unit.
- Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) gained 17% to $3.5150.
- SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLMD) surged 16.7% to $2.4864 after the company posted upbeat quarterly results and raised FY21 guidance.
- Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: MIMO) rose 16.4% to $7.25. Airspan Networks recently posted Q3 loss of $0.41 per share.
- Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) gained 16.1% to $45.75
- Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) gained 16.1% to $7.30 after the company reported third-quarter revenue of $0.962 million and EPS of $0.13. The company had recorded first vehicle revenues during the quarter.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) rose 16.1% to $0.8358. The retail-investor-favorite company reported third-quarter net income of CAD 11.3 million, compared to net loss of CAD 71.4 million in the year-ago period. In addition, Sundial Growers said its board of directors has approved a new share repurchase program that authorizes the company to repurchase up to CA$100 million worth of its outstanding common shares.
- Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCRT) surged 15.4% to $2.92
- Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) gained 15% to $22.64 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLBT) surged 14.7% to $10.97. The company recently posted upbeat quarterly earnings.
- PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYPS) gained 14.6% to $4.7348 following Q3 results.
- NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE) rose 14.5% to $6.06 after jumping around 165% on Thursday. NuZee manufacturing partner, Cuvee Coffee, reported an expansion into select Walmart stores nationwide.
- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) surged 14% to $12.54 following Q2 results.
- Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) gained 13.6% to $25.13 after the company reported Q3 results and reported the purchase of STI Norland.
- RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) rose 12% to $5.03.
- Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLZE) gained 11.8% to $22.26. Backblaze surged 24% on Thursday after pricing its IPO at $16 a share.
- Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR) surged 10.2% to $50.46. RBC Capital recently upgraded Xometry from Sector Perform to Outperform and lowered the price target from $80 to $53.
- Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ: JWEL) jumped 8.6% to $8.34
- OppFi Inc. (NYSE: OPFI) rose 8% to $8.06 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) gained 7.2% to $1,596.83.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) rose 5.4% to $9.11 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
Losers
- Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) shares tumbled 41.7% to $1.5685 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCR) fell 41.6% to $6.49. Oncorus reported initial safety, tolerability, immune activation and positive clinical response data from its ongoing Phase 1 clinical study of ONCR-177, its lead viral immunotherapy candidate, at the SITC 2021.
- Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFIB) fell 41.1% to $3.9227. Acutus Medical reported third-quarter revenues of $4.6 million, up from $3.2 million a year ago. The non-GAAP loss per share narrowed from 90 cents to 87 cents. The results trailed expectations. Citing COVID-19 related uncertainty, the company lowered its full-year revenues guidance to $17 million to $17.5 million, below the $22.46 million consensus estimates.
- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) dipped 40% to $1.7650 after the company announced it decided to halt the clinical development of MarzAA and focus solely on complement programs and protease medicines platforms. The company also reported Q3 results.
- WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) dropped 23.3% to $8.90 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results and issued Q4 sales guidance below estimates.
- Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) fell 20.8% to $41.12 after climbing 15% on Thursday.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) dipped 19.4% to $7.10 after the company reported Q3 earnings results and provided a business update.
- F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV) fell 19.1% to $12.95 following downbeat quarterly results.
- Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: JAMF) dipped 18.6% to $33.59 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) fell 18.4% to $12.02 following quarterly results.
- Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) dipped 17.7% to $5.89 after the company posted a quarterly loss of $0.07 per share. The company also reported preliminary results from Phase 1 dose escalation monotherapy study of COM902.
- Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ: VAXX) fell 16% to $13.91. Vaxxinity surged 27% on Thursday after the company priced its IPO at $13 per share.
- Winc, Inc. (NYSE: WBEV) dipped 15.7% to $10.34. The company priced its IPO at $13 per share.
- NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTWK) fell 15.5% to $4.6650 following weak quarterly sales.
- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) dropped 14.8% to $4.20. The company recently posted downbeat quarterly sales.
- ironSource Ltd. (NYSE: IS) fell 14.5% to $10.63.
- Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNT) dipped 13.7% to $2.21 following weak quarterly sales.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) dropped 13.6% to $20.31.
- Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) fell 12.8% to $6.01. Lordstown Motors reported a net loss of $95.8 million in the third quarter ended the quarter with $233.8 million in cash. The pre-production electric vehicle maker said it now expects commercial production of its Endurance EV pickup to begin in the third quarter of 2022 and not the second quarter as it had previously estimated. BTIG downgraded Lordstown Motors from Buy to Neutral.
- Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) fell 10.8% to $7.57. The company, on Thursday, priced its IPO at $8.50 per share.
- AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) fell 9% to $5.94 after the company posted a wider-than-expected Q3 loss.
- Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ: TRMR) dropped 8.7% to $18.28. The company, on Thursday, posted upbeat quarterly results.
- PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) fell 8.6% to $11.92 following Q3 results.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) shares fell 7.4% to $0.7127 after the company reported Q3 earnings.
