45 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) jumped 54.1% to $18.18. Investor presentation released on Friday is now circulating on news outlets.
- Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITMR) shares climbed 44.8% to $30.16. ZOLL Medical Corporation, an Asahi Kasei company, agreed to acquire Itamar Medical for a total value of approximately $538 million.
- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) shares surged 33.1% to $64.06. iRhythm Technologies named Quentin Blackford as President and Chief Executive Officer.
- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) rose 24% to $6.81 as the company announced positive results from its Phase 1b/2a trial evaluating its lead therapeutic candidate, ATYR1923, in pulmonary sarcoidosis, a major form of interstitial lung disease.
- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) gained 22.8% to $2.5558 after the company reported a $4.33 million contract to 'provide short message and 5G multimedia message services.'
- Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ: UROY) jumped 22.3% to $4.28 after climbing over 10% on Friday.
- REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX) gained 22.2% to $40.43 after the company, and AbbVie, announced an eye care collaboration. AbbVie to pay REGENXBIO $370 million in upfront payment and up to $1.38 billion in milestones.
- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) rose 22.2% to $10.46 after tumbling 39% on Friday.
- Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) jumped 19% to $1.7359 after declining around 3% on Friday. Leap Therapeutics, last month, reported a Q2 loss of $0.12 per share.
- Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE: CEPU) rose 18.9% to $3.2090 after declining around 3% on Friday.
- Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE: MEC) gained 18.3% to $16.48.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) surged 17% to $8.36. WHO’s nod to Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 Vaccine, Covaxin is expected this week, according to reports. Ocugen is a partner with Bharat Biotech on COVID-19 vaccine.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) rose 14.7% to $11.60. Aehr recently received $19.4 million order for multiple FOX-XP test and burn-in systems from a major automotive semiconductor supplier.
- CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX) gained 14.6% to $10.78. Piper Sandler upgraded CareMax from Neutral to Overweight.
- Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE: REI) surged 13.3% to $2.72. The company, last month, reported upbeat Q2 results.
- Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) shares rose 13.1% to $11.94.
- Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMNM) gained 12.7% to $21.02. Immunome's three-antibody cocktail (IMM-BCP-01) recently demonstrated potent neutralizing activity against SARS-CoV-2 Lambda (C.37) and Delta AY.1/2 (Delta Plus) variants in preclinical testing.
- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NGM) jumped 12.6% to $26.30. Raymond James upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from Outperform to Strong Buy and raised the price target from $27 to $39.
- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) gained 12.6% to $5.81.
- Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA) shares climbed 12.3% to $20.53. The company, last month, released Q2 results.
- Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM) rose 11.7% to $18.59. The company released Q2 results last month.
- Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (NYSE: ACH) climbed 8.6% to $23.30 after dropping over 4% on Friday.
- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) rose 6% to $1.4312. Alset Ehome International recently completed a subscription agreement with Document Security Systems.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG) shares dipped 59.7% to $6.26 after announcing top-line results from two musculoskeletal trials of micronized dehydrated Human Amnion Chorion Membrane (mdHACM). Top-line results from an interim analysis of the six-month efficacy data for the Phase 2B trial for Knee Osteoarthritis (KOA) did not meet primary endpoints.
- Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) shares fell 50.5% to $0.2849 after the company announced a 368,261,717 share public offering to be priced at $0.22 per share.
- Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) fell 39.6% to $28.26 after the company announced it received a termination notice from the UK Government in relation to the Supply Agreement for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001.
- Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBTX) fell 26.5% to $14.29. Silvermack Therapeutics will present data from Phase 1/1b clinical trial of SBT6050 at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2021 Congress.
- AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) dipped 23.8% to $7.03.
- VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VQS) shares fell 16.5% to $4.00 after the company reported a $18 million registered direct offering.
- Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYEL) dropped 16.3% to $15.03.
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) shares fell 16.2% to $14.70 after the company announced Valneva received a termination notice from the United Kingdom government in relation to Valneva's supply agreement for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001.
- China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ: CXDC) fell 15.3% to $0.4651 after the company received Nasdaq delisting letter. The company also said it intends to request a hearing before a Nasdaq Hearings Panel.
- Riskified Ltd. (NYSE: RSKD) fell 14.5% to $24.69. The company, last week, reported Q2 EPS results down from last year.
- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) tumbled 14.4% to $2.85.
- Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI) dropped 14% to $8.85. The company issued a statement on recent stock volatility.
- Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB) dropped 13.3% to $16.21. Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Rocket Lab USA with a Market Perform rating and announced a price target of $18.
- SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SEMR) fell 13.1% to $27.23.
- Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) declined 13% to $22.43.
- CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE: LAW) dropped 12.6% to $57.39 as the company reported a proposed secondary public offering of common stock.
- Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCH) dipped 12.2% to $19.52.
- So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) fell 10.3% to $4.78. The company, last week, reported Q2 earnings results.
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRPX) fell 10.2% to $10.42 after dipping over 25% on Friday. Virpax Pharmaceuticals filed for offering of 3.4 million shares of common stock.
- U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) shares fell 8% to $0.6980 after dropping around 4% on Friday. U.S. Well Services, last month, posted a quarterly loss of $0.15 per share.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) fell 7.1% to $0.5576. Advaxis shares climbed over 28% on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings results and provided a business update.
- RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) fell 6.4% to $5.38 after dropping around 17% on Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas