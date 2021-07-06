 Skip to main content

56 Biggest Movers From Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 06, 2021 4:57am   Comments
Gainers

  • Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) jumped 89.2% to settle at $15.70.
  • Eco Wave Power Global AB (NASDAQ: WAVE) shares surged 73.2% to close at $18.79. A 13G filing from Alpha Capital showed an 8.7% stake in company.
  • Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALEC) climbed 57.1% to close at $35.21. Alector and GlaxoSmithKline have announced a global collaboration for the development and commercialization of two monoclonal antibodies designed to elevate progranulin (PGRN) levels.
  • Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) climbed 56% to close at $8.97. Bridgeline received more than $2.5 million in warrant exercises.
  • T.A.T. Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT) shares gained 42.6% to settle at $8.45 after the company announced a new MRO partnership with Honeywell.
  • Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) surged 37.1% to close at $2.88 after Saltchuk Holdings reported it submitted a preliminary non-binding proposal to Overseas Shipholding Group's board to acquire all of outstanding shares of the company not already owned for $3 per share.
  • Marin Software Inc (NASDAQ: MRIN) gained 34.6% to close at $20.29. Marin Software jumped over 40% on Thursday amid continued extreme volatility and volume in the stock from investors following the company's Instacart Ads integration announcement.
  • Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) shares climbed 34.5% to close at $4.99. Staffing 360 Solutions recently announced a reverse stock split to maintain NASDAQ listing.
  • Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: NSYS) climbed 26.8% to close at $9.83.
  • Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) gained 20.3% to close at $2.96. Ocean Power Technologies was recently added to Russell Microcap Index.
  • Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) climbed 19.9% to close at $15.47 amid high interest across social media.
  • Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) surged 16.9% to settle at $3.66.
  • Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) jumped 16.2% to close at $2.94.
  • Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELEV) rose 16.1% to close at $15.33.
  • Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNED) jumped 16% to settle at $8.47.
  • Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ: SHEN) gained 15.5% to close at $56.81 after the company declared a special dividend of $18.75 per share.
  • BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) surged 15.5% to settle at $3.35.
  • IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) gained 15.4% to close at $45.38.
  • Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) climbed 14% to close at $123.74 after it was announced the company is set to join the S&P MidCap 400.
  • Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) gained 13.3% to settle at $4.42.
  • Allied Esports Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: AESE) climbed 13% to close at $2.53. Allied Esports recently launched AE Studios division for original content development and production services.
  • J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: JAX) gained 12.6% to settle at $13.80 as the company agreed to be acquired by SPB Hospitality at $14 per share.
  • IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE) jumped 12.3% to settle at $7.94. Iveric Bio, last week, shared the new post-hoc analyses of GATHER1 and the progress of GATHER2 clinical trials evaluating Zimura (avacincaptad pegol) for geographic atrophy (G.A.) secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
  • Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) gained 11.6% to settle at $14.46.
  • SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S) surged 11.4% to close at $44.59. The company recently priced its IPO at $35 a share.
  • Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) rose 11.3% to close at $40.56 after Santander Holdings announced a proposal to acquire shares it does not own of Santander Consumer USA for $39.00 per share.
  • Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) gained 10% to close at $19.20 after dropping 10% on Thursday.
  • Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) surged 9.5% to settle at $67.16.
  • Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) jumped 8.9% to close at $5.16. Hut 8 and Bitfury BV agreed to terminate Investor Rights Agreement.
  • Mind Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MIND) gained 5.7% to close at $2.05. MIND Technology, last month, reported a Q1 loss of $0.33 per share.

 

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) shares tumbled 38% to close at $1.42 on Friday despite the company received a letter from the FDA regarding the sulopenem etzadroxil/probenecid marketing application review for uncomplicated urinary tract infections. The agency has identified deficiencies that preclude the discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments at this time..
  • The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAR) fell 29.6% to close at $12.44. The Glimpse Group shares jumped 152% on Thursday after the company priced its IPO at $7 per share.
  • Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) fell 25.7% to close at $63.13 after the company voluntarily paused the AROENaC1001 Phase 1/2 study evaluating ARO-ENaC for cystic fibrosis.
  • Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ: PBTS) fell 19.3% to close at $1.80.
  • Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSE: WTT) dipped 18.9% to close at $2.97.
  • Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: ATHE) dropped 18.2% to close at $1.75. Alterity Therapeutics Australia filing showed a proposed offering of 322,857,900 shares. Alterity Therapeutics shares jumped around 65% on Thursday after the company announced it was granted a new US patent targeting major neurodegenerative diseases including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.
  • Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CTXR) shares fell 17.3% to close at $2.15 after dropping 25% on Thursday. The company recently announced it received a positive recommendation by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee to continue the Mino-Lok Phase 2 trial as planned.
  • Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE) dipped 17.2% to close at $17.25. Pulse Biosciences Board Chairman, Robert W. Duggan, said he will purchase 3.04 million common shares at $16.40 per share in a private placement.
  • Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KTRA) fell 16.1% to settle at $1.93. Kintara Therapeutics recently announced topline data from Phase 2 study of its lead compound VAL-083, conducted at the MD Anderson Cancer Center.
  • Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) fell 16.1% to settle at $5.37.
  • Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE: ZME) fell 15% to close at $11.12. Shares of several Chinese companies traded lower following comments from Chinese President Xi Jinping during Chinese Communist Party centenary celebrations.
  • Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRCT) dropped 14.8% to close at $35.08.
  • Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE) dipped 13.8% to settle at $23.13 after the company priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 14 million shares at $25.00 per share, representing a discount of 7% from the last close price of $26.85 on Thursday.
  • Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) fell 13.6% to close at $4.96.
  • Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) dropped 13.4% to settle at $11.81.
  • New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) fell 13.3% to settle at $5.59.
  • Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) declined 12.7% to settle at $68.27.
  • Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWBI) fell 12.5% to close at $30.96.
  • Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: DDL) shares fell 11.5% to close at $28.81.
  • POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PNT) tumbled 11.5% to settle at $8.89. POINT Biopharma made its debut through a SPAC deal.
  • Pop Culture Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: CPOP) shares declined 10.9% to close at $53.40. Pop Culture Group jumped around 98% on Thursday on continued volatility following Wednesday's IPO.
  • Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) fell 10.5% to close at $12.75.
  • Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) dipped 9.7% to settle at $6.16.
  • Trxade Health Inc (NASDAQ: MEDS) shares fell 9.3% to close at $6.50. Trxade Health shares gained over 62% on Thursday after the company's Bonum Health subsidiary signed a telemedicine service distribution deal with Big Y Pharmacy.
  • Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNUT) dropped 8.9% to settle at $19.12. Krispy Kreme, last week, priced its IPO at $17 per share.
  • Borqs Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BRQS) shares fell 5.3% to close at $1.07. Borqs Technologies shares fell 22% on Thursday possibly on profit-taking after the stock rallied roughly 50% on Wednesday.

