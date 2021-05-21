60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPA) shares jumped 88% to settle at $36.08 on Thursday.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) gained 59.1% to close at $9.56. Urban One likely benefited from fast-food giant McDonald’s announcement that it will increase its national advertising spending in Black, Hispanic, Asian, women and LGBTQ-owned media platforms from 4% to 10% between 2021 and 2024.
- Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) shares surged 43.6% to close at $13.24 on Thursday.
- Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSE) gained 30.1% to close at $12.66. Sensei Biotherapeutics revealed new data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of SNS-301 in patients with advanced squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN), in combination with pembrolizumab.
- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) jumped 26.7% to close at $7.27 after the company announced the publication of an abstract by the American Society of Clinical Oncology summarizing interim data from the National Cancer Institute (NCI)-led Phase 2 trial evaluating a combination of PDS0101, M9241, and bintrafusp alfa in patients with HPV 16+ relapsed or refractory advanced cancer.
- Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERA) climbed 26.1% to close at $19.36. Vera Therapeutics, last week, priced its 4.35 million share IPO at $11 per share, well below its targeted range of $14 to $16, raising $47.58 million in gross proceeds.
- SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYT) gained 26% to settle at $26.40 after the company said Efabless announced the launch of ChipIgnite with the company to bring chip creation to masses.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR) surged 24.6% to close at $2.63.
- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) gained 22.3% to settle at $4.71 after McDonalds announced investment in diverse media. The stock has been seen as a play on diverse media.
- BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBQ) jumped 20.4% to close at $14.75 after the company reported a rise in quarterly sales.
- Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ: OTLY) gained 18.8% to settle at $20.20 after announcing an initial public offering on of 84.4 million American Depositary Shares priced at $17 a share, on the high end of expectations.
- Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE: NTP) jumped 18.7% to close at $23.84.
- Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) gained 18.3% to settle at $2.65.
- Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHVI) surged 18.1% to close at $13.11.
- LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD) gained 17.4% to close at $12.13.
- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) jumped 17.4% to close at $4.25.
- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ: PYR) gained 16.8% to close at $5.07. The company recently released Q1 results.
- Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GTH) climbed 16.7% to settle at $22.65 after the company reported a strategic partnership with JD Health to create innovative solutions for full-cycle cancer management.
- Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) gained 16% to settle at $15.08.
- Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) rose 15.9% to close at $14.84.
- Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) jumped 15.8% to close at $4.77 after the company announced the publication of TACTI-002 and INSIGHT-004 abstracts for ASCO 2021 Annual Meeting.
- Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) surged 15.7% to settle at $66.45 after reporting Q4 results.
- Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBTX) gained 15.7% to close at $8.71.
- Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADES) rose 14.9% to settle at $6.15.
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) shares jumped 14.9% to close at $3.55 after the company issued strong sales guidance for the first quarter.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) surged 14.8% to close at $18.75. Iovance Biotherapeutics recently provided a regulatory update for lifileucel potency assays. Following the update, the company CEO resigned.
- Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) shares surged 14.8% to close at $25.72 after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and announced a price target of $30 per share.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) rose 14.8% to close at $4.74. Precipio recently announced it launched a new, four-hour Acute Myeloid Leukemia HemeScreen panel to specifically determine the genetics of this aggressive, acute form of leukemia.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) surged 14.7% to close at $19.81 on news out from the company for its planned timeline of taking passengers to space.
- InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE: IHT) shares gained 12.8% to settle at $5.92 after dropping 11% on Wednesday. The company recently reported 2021 sales of $4.20 million versus $6.57 million year over year.
- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) gained 12.4% to settle at $17.54. DarioHealth recently reported a Q1 net loss of $15 million and agreed to acquire PsyInnovations Inc (dba wayForward), a behavioral health digital platform, for $30 million.
- VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: VTGN) shares gained 12.2% to close at $2.58. Baird initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a $9 price target.
- F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSTX) rose 12% to close at $7.76. HC Wainwright & Co. recently initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $35 per share.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) rose 11.3% to close at $1.09 after a Form4 filing showed insider Peter A Cohen bought 265,000 shares of common stock at $0.98 per share for a total cost of $259,382.
- Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) rose 7.6% to close at $4.38. The company, last week, released quarterly results.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) gained 7.1% to close at $4.67. Super League Gaming recently reported a Q1 loss of $0.21 per share.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP)shares rose 4.5% to settle at $5.12 after the company revealed initial data from its Phase 2 SPEARHEAD-1 trial evaluating afamitresgene autoleucel (afami-cel, formerly ADP-A2M4).
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDTX) shares tumbled 37.3% to close at $13.93 on Thursday after the company reported initial data from the Phase 1 dose-escalation portion of the Phase 1/2 MasterKey-01 trial evaluating BDTX-189 in patients with advanced solid tumors.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) dipped 21.1% to close at $0.73 after the company announced a 1-for-15 reverse stock split.
- Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPN) dropped 16.6% to settle at $12.54.
- Merus N.V. (NASDAQ: MRUS) shares fell 15.6% to close at $21.29. Merus reported publication of abstract on Zenocutuzumab in NRG1-fusion (NRG1+) cancers at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2021 Annual Meeting.
- Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) fell 15.3% to close at $9.70 after Wolfe Research downgraded the stock from Peer Perform to Underperform and lowered its price target from $18 to $1.
- Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) dipped 13% to settle at $2.74.
- FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF) shares fell 12.4% to close at $11.78. FutureFuel, earlier during the month, reported Q1 results.
- HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) fell 12.3% to close at $16.69. HOOKIPA will present Phase 1 safety, tolerability and preliminary anti-tumor activity data on Hb-201 and Hb-202 for the treatment of advanced Hpv16+ cancers at the ASCO.
- Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) dropped 11.8% to settle at $57.46.
- Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) tumbled 10.8% to close at $15.14 after the company revealed that the FDA needs additional time to review narsoplimab marketing application for hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA).
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) fell 10.6% to settle at $11.85.
- Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) dipped 10.3% to close at $9.93. The company, last week, reported Q1 results.
- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) dropped 10.2% to settle at $3.94. Voyager Therapeutics CEO and President Andre Turenne will step down as the beleaguered company announced it would move focus to early, discovery-stage efforts.
- Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) fell 10.2% to settle at $54.12 despite the company better-than-expected Q1 results and raised FY21 outlook.
- PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) dropped 10.1% to close at $3.40.
- 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) tumbled 9.6% to settle at $22.48.
- KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE) dropped 9.4% to close at $17.65 following Q1 results.
- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) fell 8% to close at $15.13 following Q4 results.
- Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARPO) fell 7.7% to settle at $2.05. The company issued an update on Aadi Bioscience presentation at the ASCO 2021 virtual meeting.
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) fell 7.7% to close at $37.41.
- Rice Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: RICE) dropped 7.3% to settle at $14.74.
- Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) fell 7% to close at $121.87. Ralph Lauren swung to a profit in the fourth quarter.
- Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) fell 6.4% to close at $6.98 after the company received notice of non-compliance with Nasdaq related to delayed filing of Form 20-F for FY20 period.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas