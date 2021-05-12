 Skip to main content

40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 12, 2021 12:00pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMED) shares jumped 76% to $5.84 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) gained 30.2% to $6.63. Lucira said its Lucira CHECK IT COVID-19 test kit is now available on Amazon, Inc. in the US.
  • Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHCI) surged 21.3% to $6.90.
  • Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) rose 18.8% to $2.6498 after the company announced results from the 40-week open-label extension of its phase 3 trial of roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms of schizophrenia.
  • Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) gained 18.6% to $9.25 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) surged 18.6% to $5.93 after the company disclosed two-year results of Orion study.
  • Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) rose 17.5% to $10.63 after gaining 14% on Tuesday.
  • ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI) gained 17.5% to $36.23 following Q1 results. Craig-Hallum upgraded ShotSpotter from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $40 to $45.
  • Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR) gained 16.3% to $30.40.
  • InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE: IHT) shares climbed 16% to $7.66. The stock has been moving for several days.
  • Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) gained 15.8% to $5.78.
  • Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) gained 15.5% to $2.98 after the company issued Q2 sales guidance up 250%.
  • SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD) surged 14.2% to $5.07.
  • ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP) gained 14% to $22.05.
  • New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) rose 13.8% to $4.54.
  • fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) jumped 12% to $19.77 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales and issued strong sales guidance.
  • Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) rose 11.9% to $100.05 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and raised FY21 sales guidance.
  • CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CVI) rose 11.9% to $23.47 after the company reported a $492 million special dividend. The company also reported it is interested in renewable fuels and is no longer interested in buying another crude oil refinery.
  • Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) shares rose 10.6% to $3.77. Biomerica recently said its COVID-19 antigen rapid test can be performed with a nasal swab.
  • The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) gained 10.6% to $17.73 following strong quarterly results.
  • U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) shares rose 8.8% to $0.8098 after dropping 9% on Tuesday.

Losers

  • Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) shares dipped 34.4% to $16.36 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 earnings. The company also reported it is unable to affirm previously provided guidance for FY21. Roth Capital, Barclays and Piper Sandler downgraded the stock.
  • Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) dipped 24.9% to $0.4656 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
  • SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) fell 20.3% to $21.83 after the company reported downbeat Q3 earnings.
  • CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI) shares fell 17.6% to $9.22 after the company reported downbeat Q1 results and said it has acquired One Day University.
  • FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) fell 17.5% to $9.65. FTC Solar, last month, priced 19.84 million shares at $13 per share to raise $257.92 million in its initial public offering (IPO).
  • Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) dropped 16.3% to $33.95 after the company reported weak Q1 sales. Deutsche Bank also downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and announced a price target of $37 per share.
  • Lemonade, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMND) fell 16.3% to $61.85 after the company reported Q1 results.
  • Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) dropped 16.1% to $68.90 after the company reported downbeat quarterly sales and issued weak Q4 outlook.
  • Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX) tumbled 14.8% to $22.03 after the company reported a 4 million share common stock offering.
  • Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) fell 14.3% to $248.49 after the company issued Q2 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Bridgford Foods Corporation (NASDAQ: BRID) dropped 13.8% to $17.87.
  • Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ: LLIT) dipped 13.8% to $8.39.
  • HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HFFG) fell 13.5% to $5.99. The company recent released Q1 results.
  • Paysign Inc (NASDAQ: PAYS) shares fell 13.4% to $3.0501 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results and issued weak FY21 sales guidance.
  • Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE: BEDU) dropped 11.1% to $4.23 after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight and announced a price target of $2.70 per share.
  • Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) fell 10.1% to $11.17 after reporting Q1 results.
  • Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAY) fell 9.9% to $4.2601 after jumping 11% on Tuesday.
  • Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) shares fell 6.4% to $7.14 after reporting Q1 results.
  • Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ: PANL) fell 5.6% to $3.56 after the company reported Q1 results.

