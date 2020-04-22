52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- TORM plc (NASDAQ: TRMD) shares surged 65.8% to close at $12.60 on Tuesday.
- SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) shares climbed 42.9% to close at $3.80 on Tuesday.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNVC) gained 33.6% to close at $7.67. NanoViricides will present coronavirus and shingles drug development update at the Planet MicroCap Showcase.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares jumped 33.3% to close at $3.16 on Tuesday after the company reported pre-clinical data for its oral coronavirus vaccine program.
- The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) shares jumped 31.1% to close at $3.50 on Tuesday.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) gained 29.3% to close at $4.54.
- Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) surged 27.4% to close at $1.12 after gaining 12% on Monday.
- My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) gained 26.9% to close at $3.02.
- TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSC) shares surged 24.3% to close at $12.91 after the company disclosed upbeat Q1 results.
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) gained 23.6% to close at $17.77.
- Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: CMT) rose 23.3% to close at $2.96.
- Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: GDP) gained 20.4% to close at $8.34.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) rose 17.1% to close at $6.36 after the company disclosed that its high-sensitivity and high-throughput COVID-19 diagnostic kit entered validation process in partnership with Stony Brook University Hospital.
- New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ) gained 16.5% to close at $5.85.
- Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) climbed 15.9% to close at $5.75.
- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) shares rose 15.7% to close at $0.59 after jumping over 24% on Monday.
- Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA) gained 15.6% to close at $5.26.
- PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM) climbed 15.4% to close at $2.62 after the company received 510(k) marketing clearance from the FDA for its CarpX™ minimally invasive carpal tunnel device.
- Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) rose 14.4% to close at $8.25.
- Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX) jumped 12.9% to close at $4.28.
- Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRK) climbed 12.2% to close at $7.90.
- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRO) gained 9.5% to close at $8.67.
Losers
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC) shares dipped 52.3% to close at $4.12 on Tuesday after the company reported the pricing of $20 million public offering. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals jumped 35% on Monday following the announcement of a partnership to study two of its drugs to treat complications arising from COVID-19.
- Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) declined 39.5% to close at $2.54. Summit Wireless priced its 2 million share offering at $3.26 per share.
- Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) fell 31.3% to close at $2.50. Borqs Technologies shares jumped 24% on Monday after the company said it expects a significant rise in demand for mobile personal safety and tracking device for senior citizens.
- GasLog Ltd. (NYSE: GLOG) dipped 20.1% to close at $3.98.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) shares dipped 19.8% to close at $0.2201. Nabors reported a 1-for-50 reverse stock split.
- Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) fell 14.8% to close at $6.20 after rising 6% on Monday.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) dipped 14.8% to close at $4.78.
- Zix Corporation (NASDAQ: ZIXI) fell 14.5% to close at $5.53.
- Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE: SCM) fell 14.2% to close at $7.06. Stellus Capital Investment reported transition of dividend from monthly to quarterly.
- Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: CACC) dipped 13.8% to close at $254.00.
- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) dropped 13.7% to close at $5.28.
- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLMR) declined 12.9% to close at $55.16.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) shares fell 12.8% to close at $0.60 after dropping 9% on Monday.
- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) dipped 12.3% to close at $3.77.
- Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) dropped 12.3% to close at $2.00.
- MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE: MD) fell 12.3% to close at $10.88.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) dipped 12.1% to close at $3.05.
- Talend S.A. (NASDAQ: TLND) fell 11.9% to close at $23.11.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) shares fell 11.9% to close at $2.53.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) dropped 11.9% to close at $1.92.
- Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT) shares tumbled 11.3% to close at $35.27. Applied Therapeutics announced full data and scientific presentations from the pivotal Phase 2 ACTION-galactosemia trial.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) shares declined 11.2% to close at $16.87.
- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) fell 10.9% to close at $111.23.
- Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTA) shares declined 10.7% to close at $6.16.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM) tumbled 10.3% to close at $5.68.
- Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ: DNJR) fell 10.2% to close at $2.20.
- The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) shares declined 8.3% to close at $2.00.
- Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGEN) shares declined 8.3% to close at $3.21.
- Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDGR) dipped 8.2% to close at $44.50.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) shares declined 8% to close at $13.41.
