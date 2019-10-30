41 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) climbed 34.7% to close at $14.92 on Tuesday, after the company reported third-quarter earnings of 23 cents per share versus the 8 cents per share estimate and reported better-than-expected sales results. The company also issued strong fourth-quarter guidance.
- Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) shares gained 33.3% to close at $7.56.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) rose 32.4% to close at $5.03 after the company restored 57% of customers impacted by safety power shutoffs.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) jumped 22.2% to close at $13.43.
- Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) shares rose 20.2% to close at $60.31, after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and sales results.
- Mastech Digital Inc (NYSE: MHH) climbed 18.5% to close at $6.87, after the company reported 12% organic revenue growth for its third quarter.
- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) surged 17.5% to close at $7.78 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) shares rose 16.7% to close at $95.10, after the company presented the first clinical data of the Phase 1/2 trial of MRTX849.
- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) gained 16.6% to close at $26.56 following Q3 results.
- Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) shares rose 16.6% to close at $23.00.
- CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) climbed 15.8% to close at $8.71 after the company raised its FY19 production guidance from 510-530 Bcfe to 530-540 Bcfe.
- Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STOK) rose 15.3% to close at $29.80.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) shares gained 15.1% to close at $12.21 on continued momentum after CLSA upgraded the company's stock from Sell to Buy.
- Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) shares rose 14% to close at $40.88, following upbeat third-quarter results.
- Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) gained 14% to close at $71.47 after the company reported Q3 EPS of $(0.16) vs the $(0.34) estimate and better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE: NOV) rose 13.7% to close at $23.83 following Q3 results.
- Synthorx, Inc. (NASDAQ: THOR) gained 13.3% to close at $13.02.
- Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI) gained 13.2% to close at $27.16 following Q1 earnings.
- Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIDX) jumped 12.3% to close at $47.00.
- NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) climbed 12% to close at $23.36 after the company reported a third-quarter rarnings and revenue beat.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) gained 8.2% to close at $2.77.
- FGL Holdings Inc (NYSE: FG) rose 7.9% to close at $9.34 on news of the company being set to join S&P SmallCap 600.
- Ossen Innovation Co Ltd (NYSE: OSN) shares rose 7.8% to close at $3.44.
Losers
- Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) shares dipped 43.3% to close at $33.11 on Tuesday, after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results. The company also issued fourth-quarter sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) shares dipped 37.5% to close at $4.88 following weak third-quarter results.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated. (NYSE: DBD) fell 29.6% to close at $6.96 after the company reported results for its third quarter.
- LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) dropped 24.4% to close at $4.31 following Q3 results.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) shares plummeted 22.2% to close at $81.99, after the company reported third-quarter earnings results.
- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) fell 21.5% to close at $12.48 after the company reported Q3 EPS of $(0.81) vs the $(0.17) estimate and worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE: OI) declined 20.2% to close at $8.68, after the company reported its third-quarter adjusted earnings short of analyst estimates.
- Camber Energy Inc (NYSE: CEI) shares declined 18.7% to close at $3.73 after the company announced that its Board of Directors had approved its proposed 1 for 50 reverse stock split.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) shares fell 16.3% to close at $4.77.
- Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ: OFIX) dropped 15.1 to close at $41.62, after the company reported results for its third quarter.
- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH) tumbled 14.8% to close at $3.62.
- National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) dropped 14.8% to close at $43.21.
- CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE: CCR) fell 14.1% to close at $10.38.
- Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGS) dropped 13.9% to close at $2.98.
- IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP) fell 13.5% to close at $124.45, after the company reported an earnings miss for the third quarter.
- B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: BOSC) declined 12.1% to close at $1.96. B.O.S. expects to record $600,000 write off in Q3, primarily related to Robotics acquisition. The company also cut its FY19 sales guidance.
- Trans World Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: TWMC) fell 11.9% to close at $2.95.
- Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) fell 8% to close at $77.50, after the company reported an earnings miss for the third quarter and announced its full-year guidance short of expectations.
