54 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Vital Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: VTL) shares surged 145.82 percent to close at $0.5140 on Friday after the company announced 98.82 percent of its stockholders voted to approve proposals to merge the company with German biotech company Immunic AG.
- RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) shares gained 21.74 percent to close at $5.60.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) gained 21.48 percent to close at $1.8100 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. The company also received $2.1 million for a follow-on order of FOX-XP wafer level test and burn-in system for the production of photonics devices.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) shares climbed 21.41 percent to close at $5.50.
- Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE: TOO) gained 16.18 percent to close at $1.58 after the company reported it secured a new $414 million debt facility for four shuttle tanker newbuilds.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) shares surged 15.79 percent to close at $4.18.
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ: KNSA) rose 14.68 percent to close at $20.39.
- JMU Limited (NASDAQ: JMU) shares gained 14.52 percent to close at $2.13.
- AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: AGE) surged 13.88 percent to close at $4.76.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) gained 13.08 percent to close at $8.73 after gaining 4.32 percent on Thursday.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) surged 12.48 percent to close at $25.96.
- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPN) gained 12.4 percent to close at $2.81.
- Triumph Group Inc (NYSE: TGI) rose 12.26 percent to close at $23.99 after the company disclosed that it is exploring strategic alternatives for its Aerospace Structures unit.
- Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) gained 12.18 percent to close at $4.79.
- Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) climbed 12.02 percent to close at $2.33.
- Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE: JP) gained 11.11 percent to close at $4.40.
- Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK) gained 11.11 percent to close at $2.40.
- Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET) shares surged 10.78 percent to close at $5.65.
- Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RRTS) gained 10.41 percent to close at $11.59.
- AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) climbed 10.4 percent to close at $26.96.
- Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX) shares rose 10.32 percent to close at $6.95.
- Precision Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AIPT) gained 10.25 percent to close at $0.7950 after the company announced the completion of its merger with Helomics Holding Corporation.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) rose 10.17 percent to close at $7.80.
- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) shares gained 8.47 percent to close at $5.89.
- Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) gained 8.38 percent to close at $5.30. Shares of several oil and gas stocks are trading higher after Colorado's senate passed changes to oil and gas laws, which reinforced municipalities' right to govern the industry. The bill states local regulations must be 'necessary and reasonable'.
- TrovaGene Inc (NASDAQ: TROV) jumped 8.33 percent to close at $3.9000 after the company announced a positive data update from its Phase 1b/2 AML trial of onvansertib for patients with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
- Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) shares gained 8.24 percent to close at $28.51 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) rose 7.66 percent to close at $4.5000.
- Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) rose 7.56 percent to close at $79.37 after RBC raised its price target from $89 to $90; noting that Merck pushing their estimated KEYNOTE-204 trial completion date from "any day now" to 2023 removes competitve overhang on Seattle's shares.
- Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS) rose 7.34 percent to close at $2.78.
- ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) rose 7.08 percent to close at $2.27 on Friday after gaining 2.91percent on Thursday.
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) shares gained 7.06 percent to close at $2.73.
- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) gained 6.16 percent to close at $26.04 after it was announced that the company would replace Semtech in the S&P SmallCap 600.
- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) rose 5.91 percent to close at $21.85 after the company announced its subsidiary SciPlay filed an S-1 for a proposed IPO of Scientific Games' social gaming business.
- HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: HMST) shares gained 5.56 percent to close at $28.66 after the company announced the sale of home loan center-based mortgage origination business, the sale of mortgage servicing rights and share repurchase programs.
- Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ: TRIB) surged 5.45 percent to close at $2.90.
- Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ: PBTS) rose 5.1 percent to close at $6.18 after dropping 18.11 percent on Thursday.
- Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) gained 5.08 percent to close at $25.42 after Stephens & Co upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
- Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) gained 4.96 percent to close at $11.84 after Summit Insights Group upgraded the company to hold.
- Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE: BOOT) rose 4.43 percent to close at $30.91 after it was announced that the company would replace PS Business Parks in the S&P SmallCap 600.
Losers
- LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ: LIVN) shares dipped 27.88 percent to close at $69.69 on Friday after the company provided Q1 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTH) fell 25.23 percent to close at $17.60 after the company reported downbeat results for its fourth quarter and issued weak FY19 earnings forecast.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) shares fell 23.28 percent to close at $7.48 after the company priced its 8.667 million share and warrant offering at $7.50 per share.
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) declined 18.09 percent to close at $2.49 after the company announced a public offering of 2.5 million shares at $2.25 per share.
- Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MACK) dropped 16.3 percent to close at $6.01 after the company discontinued development of its MM-310 after the safety report showed Phase 1 study was unable to reach optimal therapeutic index. The company also plans to reduce workforce reflective of narrowed preclinical development pipeline.
- Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFH) shares dropped 14.42 percent to close at $1.7800.
- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) shares declined 14.06 percent to close at $6.11.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) dipped 11.11 percent to close at $3.68.
- Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) shares fell 9.62 percent to close at $3.29.
- Foresight Energy LP (NYSE: FELP) shares declined 8.72 percent to close at $1.99.
- Spark Networks SE (NYSE: LOV) shares dropped 7.25 percent to close at $14.20.
- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) shares declined 6.18 percent to close at $18.68.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) fell 5.57 percent to close at $16.27.
- The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) fell 5.52 percent to close at $268.33. Goldman Sachs downgraded Boston Beer from Neutral to Sell.
Posted-In: Friday's GainersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.