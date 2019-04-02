58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: CMSS) shares gained 41.45 percent to close at $10.34.

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) gained 25.32 percent to close at $12.77. Translate Bio named Pasquale (Pat) Sacco as senior vice president of technical operations.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) gained 19.44 percent to close at $4.24.

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE: SUP) shares rose 15.76 percent to close at $5.51. Superior Industries named Majdi Abulaban as President and CEO.

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) rose 14.39 percent to close at $3.1000.

SORL Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SORL) gained 13.89 percent to close at $3.2800 after the company reported a mixed Q4 report and issued better-than-expected FY19 guidance.

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) shares rose 12.07 percent to close at $3.25.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) shares rose 10.92 percent to close at $2.64.

Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) jumped 10.88 percent to close at $14.37 after the stock was upgraded from Underperform to Neutral by Baird.

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) shares rose 10.27 percent to close at $13.85 after the company announced strong guidance for its Land Rover and Jaguar divisions.

Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) shares rose 10.14 percent to close at $6.95.

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARVN) rose 8.13 percent to close at $15.96.

Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) rose 6.81 percent to close at $21.65. PiperJaffray upgraded Redfin from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $17 to $26.

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMAC) gained 6 percent to close at $5.30.

(NYSE: SID) rose 5.84 percent to close at $4.35 after gaining 3.27 percent on Friday. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELGX) rose 5.14 percent to close at $6.95 after the company issued strong Q1 revenue guidance.

Losers

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) shares tumbled 29.68 percent to close at $14.24 on Monday after the CEO left the company and the stock was downgraded by Loop Capital and Oppenheimer.

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOS) dropped 13.18 percent to close at $1.9100.

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) dropped 12.55 percent to close at $2.3700.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE) shares fell 12.46 percent to close at $10.82.

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) dipped 11.85 percent to close at $69.01 after the stock fell more than 10 percent on its first day of trading Friday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Lyft with a Neutral rating.

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) dropped 11.62 percent to close at $3.88.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ: AKTX) shares fell 11.17 percent to close at $3.18.

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICON) dropped 10.68 percent to close at $1.8400.

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) dropped 10.53 percent to close at $68.62.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares fell 10.53 percent to close at $4.2500.

DropCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCAR) dipped 10.47 percent to close at $2.65.

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) shares fell 10 percent to close at $2.5200.

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ: PCOM) dropped 9.82 percent to close at $12.12.

China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFS) fell 9.74 percent to close at $3.43.

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) declined 8.73 percent to close at $10.56 after the company announced an 8.5M share offering by the company and existing shareholders.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) dropped 8.6 percent to close at $3.4000.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) dipped 8.12 percent to close at $35.64.

China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) dropped 7.94 percent to close at $5.80.

Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) fell 7.93 percent to close at $10.92 on Monday after declining 17.12 percent on Friday.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) fell 6.25 percent to close at $3.1500 after surging 17.48 percent on Friday.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) dropped 3.66 percent to close at $40.53 following a report Cirrus is not a supplier for Apple's AirPods 2.