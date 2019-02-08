48 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN) shares surged 38.2 percent to $10.28 after the company reported strong Q2 results and raised 2019 SaaS revenue growth expectations from 25%-30% to 30%-35%.
- Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) shares jumped 25.6 percent to $8.87 after reporting better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
- Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) rose 19.7 percent to $14.80 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Thursday.
- Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ: COLM) rose 17.5 percent to $108.61 after the company reported better than expected Q4 earnings and announced strong 2019 guidance.
- Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET) climbed 17.1 percent to $5.62 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE: SKX) gained 16.8 percent to $32.34 after reporting upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter on Thursday.
- Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBNT) rose 16.2 percent to $124.69 after reporting strong Q2 results.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) gained 14 percent to $15.15 after the company reported Q1 EPS up 172.22% from last year, and sales up 887.46% from last year.
- Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) shares jumped 14 percent to $74.26 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXN) rose 13.5 percent to $38.14 following Q4 results.
- Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNNA) climbed 13.3 percent to $3.0597 after the company disclosed that its novel silver photoparticle technology SNA-001 successfully removed light hair when used with common laser system.
- Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) rose 12.8 percent to $133.77 following upbeat Q4 earnings.
- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) shares gained 12.7 percent to $10.85.
- ForeScout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT) jumped 12.6 percent to $34.82 after the company reported Q4 EPS of $(0.01), beating $(0.25) consensus estimate and sales of $84.732 million, beating the $77.69 million estimate; the company also issued strong FY19 sales guidance.
- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) rose 12.3 percent to $44.88 after reporting Q4 results.
- Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) rose 11.5 percent to $72.78 following upbeat Q3 results.
- Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) jumped 11.5 percent to $93.74 after its recently released free-to-play battle royale game, Apex Legends, managed to gain over 10 million users within 72 hours.
- Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: BRS) shares gained 11.4 percent to $3.02.
- Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) shares surged 11 percent to $9.15 after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) shares rose 8.7 percent to $33.40 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) surged 8 percent to $35.83.
- Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNAV) gained 7 percent to $4.92 following strong Q2 results.
- ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) rose 6.6 percent to $5.48 after reporting Q4 results.
- GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) rose 4 percent to $13.65 following Q4 earnings.
- Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) rose 3.7 percent to $132.47 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
Losers
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) dropped 46.2 percent to $1.2300 after the company priced a stock and warrant combination unit at $1.50 per unit.
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) shares dipped 44.8 percent to $1.1200 after the company priced its 6.25 million share offering at $1.20 per share.
- Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: PULM) fell 28.5 percent to $0.9506 after reporting a $2.5 million registered direct offering priced at the market.
- CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE: CSS) shares dropped 25.3 percent to $6.90 following downbeat Q3 results.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) fell 22 percent to $1.70. Staffing 360 Solutions priced its 2.425 million share common stock offering at $1.65 per share.
- Vocera Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCRA) shares dipped 20 percent to $31.75 after the company reported downbeat Q4 sales and issued a weak forecast.
- QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ: QNST) fell 19.6 percent to $14.90 following Q2 results.
- Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ: CARB) fell 18.3 percent to $23.93. Carbonite reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company announced plans to acquire Webroot for $618.5 million.
- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) dropped 15 percent to $3.45 following Q4 results.
- Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ: MBOT) fell 14.8 percent to $9.20 after disclosing a 996,000 common share and warrant offering.
- OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OHRP) shares slipped 12.6 percent to $2.42.
- TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE: TBI) dropped 11.2 percent to $21.94 following Q4 results.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) shares 10.4 percent to $3.6550.
- Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) shares declined 10.1 percent to $66.33 after reporting wider-than-expected Q4 loss.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) fell 9.4 percent to $10.32. Tata Motors shares tumbled over 9 percent Thursday after the company announced worse than expected Q3 results.
- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) dipped 8.9 percent to $18.73 after reporting downbeat Q4 results.
- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE: CVU) shares dropped 8.7 percent to $6.33.
- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) dipped 8.2 percent to $7.89.
- Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) fell 5.6 percent to $62.80 after the company issued weak Q4 guidance.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) fell 5.5 percent to $28.32. Macquarie downgraded Sasol from Outperform to Neutral.
- Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) fell 4.3 percent to $86.46 after reporting downbeat Q4 results.
- OncoCyte Corp (NYSE: OCX) fell 4 percent to $4.1300. OncoCyte priced its 9.33 million share common stock offering at $3.75 per share.
- Presidio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSDO) fell 3.8 percent to $15.25 after reporting an offering of 4 million common shares.
