60 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 01, 2018 12:46pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Container Store Group Inc (NYSE: TCS) shares climbed 38.5 percent to $9.18 after reporting comp store sales were up 4.7 percent in the first quarter. Adjusted EPS came in at $(0.08), up from $(0.11) in the same quarter of last year. The company raised its FY2018 outlook.
  • Pandora Media, Inc. (NYSE: P) shares jumped 21.7 percent to $8.205 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
  • SodaStream International Ltd. (NASDAQ: SODA) climbed 21.4 percent to $106.01 after the company posted upbeat Q2 earnings and raised its forecast.
  • Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC) rose 19.7 percent to $71.29 after the company posted upbeat Q2 results.
  • Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX) climbed 18.4 percent to $3.16 after reporting a collaboration with Microsoft to accelerate Internet of Things solutions.
  • Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY) gained 17.3 percent to $48.94 after reporting better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) climbed 16.7 percent to $121.41 after the company posted upbeat Q2 results.
  • Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKY) gained 16.7 percent to $30.15 following strong Q2 results.
  • Paycom Software Inc (NYSE: PAYC) rose 16.4 percent to $123.65 following a second-quarter earnings beat. The company issued strong third-quarter and FY18 sales guidance.
  • Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) rose 16.2 percent to $23.89 following better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) shares jumped 16 percent to $14.90 following upbeat Q2 earnings.
  • Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) gained 15.4 percent to $6.15 after reporting Q2 results.
  • Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) shares jumped 15.1 percent to $107.70 after the company posted upbeat quarterly earnings.
  • CAI International, Inc. (NYSE: CAI) rose 15 percent to $26.38 following Q2 results.
  • Egalet Corporation (NASDAQ: EGLT) rose 13.8 percent to $0.33.
  • NII Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NIHD) gained 13.6 percent to $7.04.
  • SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) climbed 13.5 percent to $1.35 after reporting record sales in July for ContraPest.
  • Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR) gained 12.8 percent to $178.29 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) rose 12.5 percent to $20.25. Acer Therapeutics priced its 2.22 mm share common stock offering at $18 per share.
  • Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) gained 11.7 percent to $60.83 following upbeat Q2 earnings.
  • McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) rose 11.1 percent to $20.01 after the company announced a new contract and quarterly financial results.
  • Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN) gained 11.1 percent to $78.875 following upbeat Q2 earnings.
  • Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) climbed 11 percent to $46.93 after the company disclosed that it has entered $2 billion term loan facility with Berkshire Hathaway Life Insurance.
  • Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) rose 10.1 percent to $21.38 following Q2 results.
  • Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU) gained 9.8 percent to $2.69 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results.
  • ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) climbed 9.5 percent to $5.46 after the company posted stronger-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) rose 7.8 percent to $125.245.
  • Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HURN) shares rose 7.7 percent to $47.00 after reporting Q2 results.
  • Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA) gained 7.1 percent to $3.63 after the company posted strong Q2 results and announced the sale of Optoelectronic Solutions business for up to $18.5 million.
  • Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) shares rose 6.3 percent to $28.46. Jefferies upgraded Dropbox from Hold to Buy.
  • QIAGEN N.V. (NASDAQ: QGEN) rose 5.4 percent to $38.06 after the company reported a collaboration with Japan's SRL to accelerate launch of companion diagnostics.
  • Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) rose 5.3 percent to $19.155. Tata Motors reported Q1 earnings of $0.23 per share on sales of $11.202 billion on Tuesday.
  • Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) rose 4.8 percent to $199.38 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company issued strong fourth-quarter sales guidance and sees gross margins of 38 percent-38.5 percent.

 

Losers

  • Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares fell 49 percent to $0.2525.
  • Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) shares tumbled 35 percent to $7.375 after posting downbeat Q2 earnings.
  • NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ: NLNK) dropped 21.5 percent to $2.97 following Q2 results. The company posted a quarterly loss of $0.47 per share.
  • Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: BAS) dropped 20.3 percent to $8.99 as the company posted weaker-than-expected Q2 earnings.
  • Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO) fell 20.3 percent to $25.595. Criteo posted Q2 earnings of $0.53 per share on sales of $537.185 million and announced the acquisition of pioneering retail media technology platform Storetail.
  • Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE: CSU) fell 19.9 percent to $8.01 following Q2 results.
  • InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK) shares declined 18.8 percent to $7.20 after reporting Q1 earnings.
  • Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) dropped 18 percent to $18.2544 following downbeat Q2 earnings. The company also disclosed that the contract with Target will not be renewed.
  • Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ: XENT) dropped 16.4 percent to $27.05 following Q2 results.
  • Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) fell 16.2 percent to $5.03 after jumping 44.58 percent on Tuesday. Naked Brand reported a 12.7 million share offering from selling shareholders.
  • The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: KEYW) declined 15.3 percent to $7.51 after reporting mixed Q2 results.
  • Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) fell 14.4 percent to $12.62 after reporting downbeat Q2 earnings.
  • resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TORC) shares fell 14.3 percent to $13.20 after rising 2.53 percent on Tuesday.
  • Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) fell 14.1 percent to $19.41. China Regulators are investigating recent U.S. IPO Pinduoduo regarding sale of counterfeit goods and IP infringement on platform.
  • Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE: SUM) shares dipped 14.1 percent to $21.56 after reporting downbeat Q2 results.
  • Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLC) fell 13.5 percent to $1.9902.
  • The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) shares declined 12.4 percent to $49.105 as the company posted weaker-than-expected Q2 earnings.
  • Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) dropped 12.3 percent to $5.22 following Q2 results.
  • Liberty Tax, Inc. (NASDAQ: TAX) fell 11.7 percent to $9.10 after receiving NASDAQ delisting determination letter.
  • Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE: EMES) dropped 10.8 percent to $7.03 following Q2 results.
  • Cray Inc. (NASDAQ: CRAY) fell 10.5 percent to $22.32 following Q2 results.
  • Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE: WD) dropped 10.3 percent to $53.20 following Q2 earnings.
  • Zagg Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) fell 9.1 percent to $13.55 after reporting a second-quarter earnings miss.
  • Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) fell 7 percent to $70.035. Akamai reported upbeat profit for its second quarter, but issued weak revenue forecast for the third quarter.
  • Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) fell 6.4 percent to $46.90 amid report that Dialog Semi has terminated talks with the company.
  • Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) fell 5.5 percent to $233.50 following Q2 beat, but worse-than-expected guidance.
  • Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ: NVMI) shares fell 5.4 percent to $26.49 after reporting Q2 results.

