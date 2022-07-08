ñol

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 8, 2022 12:35 PM | 5 min read

 

Friday's session saw 47 companies set new 52-week lows.

Interesting Highlights From Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Fomento Economico FMX.
  • The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was MIND Technology MIND.
  • SRAX SRAX was the biggest loser of the morning session, as it dropped 9.77% to reach its new 52-week low.
  • Fomento Economico FMX shares bounced back the most, actually rising 0.0% after hiting a new 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows on Friday:

  • Fomento Economico FMX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $59.77 and moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Crown Holdings CCK shares reached a new 52-week low of $87.17 on Friday morning, moving down 2.15%.
  • Concentrix CNXC shares set a new 52-week low of $129.51. The stock traded down 0.37%.
  • Banco Santander Mexico BSMX shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.70 on Friday morning, moving down 2.7%.
  • Nuvei NVEI shares moved up 0.64% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $31.81, drifting up 0.64%.
  • Enstar Gr ESGR stock drifted down 1.86% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $203.22.
  • Virtu Financial VIRT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $22.25 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.67%.
  • United Breweries Co CCU stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.04 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.84%.
  • Telecom Argentina TEO shares made a new 52-week low of $4.30 on Friday. The stock was up 0.57% for the day.
  • Forge Global Holdings FRGE shares set a new 52-week low of $8.14. The stock traded down 2.87%.
  • Open Lending LPRO stock set a new 52-week low of $9.66 on Friday, moving down 4.14%.
  • Argo Gr Intl Hldgs ARGO shares set a new 52-week low of $34.85. The stock traded down 2.21%.
  • First Foundation FFWM shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.94 on Friday morning, moving down 0.3%.
  • Canopy Gwth CGC shares hit a yearly low of $2.53. The stock was down 3.14% on the session.
  • Qurate Retail QRTEA stock drifted up 0.99% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.43.
  • Cardlytics CDLX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $20.73 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 6.99%.
  • Aberdeen Asia-pacific FAX shares made a new 52-week low of $2.72 on Friday. The stock was down 1.26% for the day.
  • Orion Office REIT ONL shares set a new 52-week low of $10.50. The stock traded up 0.19%.
  • Harsco HSC stock hit a yearly low of $6.23. The stock was up 0.61% for the day.
  • BJ's Restaurants BJRI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $20.81 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.27%.
  • Diversified Healthcare DHC shares were down 0.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.77.
  • Gannett Co GCI shares set a new 52-week low of $2.60. The stock traded down 1.06%.
  • Franklin Street Props FSP shares moved up 1.19% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.69, drifting up 1.19%.
  • F45 Training Holdings FXLV stock hit a yearly low of $3.31. The stock was down 3.75% for the day.
  • Groupon GRPN shares hit a yearly low of $10.34. The stock was down 1.14% on the session.
  • Glatfelter GLT stock drifted up 0.51% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.41.
  • Barings Global Short BGH shares set a new 52-week low of $12.80. The stock traded down 0.58%.
  • Blackstone Senior BSL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.03 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.64%.
  • Audacy AUD shares hit a yearly low of $0.86. The stock was down 6.1% on the session.
  • Hyperfine HYPR stock drifted down 2.17% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.79.
  • Twin Disc TWIN stock drifted down 0.25% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.97.
  • Auburn National Bancorp AUBN stock hit a yearly low of $26.17. The stock was down 0.11% for the day.
  • SRAX SRAX shares were down 9.77% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.73.
  • Geospace Technologies GEOS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $4.15 and moving down 1.31%.
  • Friedman Industries FRD stock hit $6.99 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.64%.
  • Senstar Tech SNT shares set a new yearly low of $1.82 this morning. The stock was down 3.68% on the session.
  • Educational Development EDUC stock hit a yearly low of $3.90. The stock was down 3.93% for the day.
  • Helbiz HLBZ shares set a new 52-week low of $0.61. The stock traded up 2.65%.
  • MIND Technology MIND shares moved down 1.27% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.77, drifting down 1.27%.

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news. And if you want to be among the first to know about the 52-week highs and lows for the day, check out Benzinga Pro. Users receive a daily alert listing stocks trading near 52-week highs and lows each morning. Click here to learn more.

