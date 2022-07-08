Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Friday's session saw 47 companies set new 52-week lows.

Interesting Highlights From Today's 52-Week Lows:

The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Fomento Economico FMX.

SRAX SRAX was the biggest loser of the morning session, as it dropped 9.77% to reach its new 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows on Friday:

Fomento Economico FMX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $59.77 and moving 0.0% (flat).

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news. And if you want to be among the first to know about the 52-week highs and lows for the day, check out Benzinga Pro. Users receive a daily alert listing stocks trading near 52-week highs and lows each morning. Click here to learn more.