Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 61 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Areas of Interest About Today's 52-Week Lows:

Ecopetrol EC was the biggest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.

was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low. Quotient QTNT 's stock dropped the most, trading down 31.75% to reach a new 52-week low.

The following stocks achieved new 52-week lows on Friday:

Ecopetrol EC shares moved up 3.56% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.78, drifting up 3.56%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.08 on Friday morning, moving down 5.4%. Kinross Gold KGC shares hit a yearly low of $3.83. The stock was down 0.38% on the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.55. The stock traded up 2.22%. Alvotech ALVO shares made a new 52-week low of $8.67 on Friday. The stock was up 1.89% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $8.67 on Friday. The stock was up 1.89% for the day. Seabridge Gold SA shares moved up 2.24% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.75, drifting up 2.24%.

shares moved up 2.33% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $32.16, drifting up 2.33%. Companhia Brasileira CBD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $3.09 and moving down 1.1%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $4.68 and moving up 1.01%. First Mid Bancshares FMBH stock set a new 52-week low of $35.05 on Friday, moving up 0.76%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $8.49. Shares traded up 8.4%. Skillsoft SKIL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $4.10 and moving down 7.65%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $3.56 and moving down 2.19%. Denny's DENN shares fell to $8.46 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.7%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.72 on Friday morning, moving up 0.61%. Doma Holdings DOMA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.16 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.41%.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.83. The stock was down 5.96% on the session. Oportun Financial OPRT shares were down 1.12% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.36.

stock hit $15.25 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.1%. AdTheorent Holding ADTH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.80 and moving down 2.08%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.65 on Friday morning, moving down 12.73%. Avaya Hldgs AVYA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.61 and moving down 27.26%.

shares fell to $11.21 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.09%. Vaxxinity VAXX shares set a new yearly low of $1.71 this morning. The stock was down 5.3% on the session.

shares were up 1.11% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.28. Rayonier Adv Materials RYAM stock set a new 52-week low of $2.57 on Friday, moving up 1.52%.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.53 on Friday. The stock was down 3.77% for the day. Otonomo Technologies OTMO shares were up 3.54% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.08.

shares were up 0.57% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.72. Agrico Acquisition RICO shares set a new yearly low of $8.01 this morning. The stock was down 7.65% on the session.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.42 on Friday. The stock was down 12.13% for the day. Gelesis Holdings GLS stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.52. Shares traded down 5.33%.

shares hit a yearly low of $7.72. The stock was down 13.26% on the session. Loyalty Ventures LYLT stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $4.31. Shares traded down 2.22%.

shares fell to $5.86 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.48%. Cortexyme CRTX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.27 and moving down 3.8%.

stock hit $5.05 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 3.24%. Vicinity Motor VEV stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.30. The stock was up 0.37% on the session.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $5.15 and moving up 2.5%. Power REIT PW shares made a new 52-week low of $15.13 on Friday. The stock was down 1.87% for the day.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.30 this morning. The stock was up 0.82% on the session. Ipsidy AUID stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.78. Shares traded down 2.11%.

shares hit a yearly low of $14.43. The stock was down 6.5% on the session. Dawson Geophysical DWSN stock set a new 52-week low of $1.30 on Friday, moving up 0.71%.

stock hit $0.69 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.78%. Mannatech MTEX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $16.45 and moving down 0.6%.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.86 this morning. The stock was up 0.54% on the session. Quotient QTNT shares made a new 52-week low of $0.26 on Friday. The stock was down 31.75% for the day.

shares were down 2.86% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.67. Universe Pharmaceuticals UPC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.73 and moving down 13.48%.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.05 on Friday. The stock was up 2.43% for the day. Biocept BIOC shares set a new yearly low of $0.90 this morning. The stock was down 0.17% on the session.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.66 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 5.06%. Locafy LCFY shares were down 4.07% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.48.

shares moved down 3.21% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.73, drifting down 3.21%. ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.29. The stock was up 0.8% on the session.

