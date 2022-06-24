ñol

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 24, 2022 12:05 PM | 8 min read

 

On Friday, 61 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Areas of Interest About Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • Ecopetrol EC was the biggest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Quotient QTNT's stock dropped the most, trading down 31.75% to reach a new 52-week low.
  • Natures Sunshine Products NATR's stock bounced back the most, actually rising 0.09% after reaching its new 52-week low.

The following stocks achieved new 52-week lows on Friday:

  • Ecopetrol EC shares moved up 3.56% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.78, drifting up 3.56%.
  • Inter & Co INTR shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.08 on Friday morning, moving down 5.4%.
  • Kinross Gold KGC shares hit a yearly low of $3.83. The stock was down 0.38% on the session.
  • Grupo Aval Acciones AVAL shares set a new 52-week low of $3.55. The stock traded up 2.22%.
  • Alvotech ALVO shares made a new 52-week low of $8.67 on Friday. The stock was up 1.89% for the day.
  • Seabridge Gold SA shares moved up 2.24% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.75, drifting up 2.24%.
  • Schnitzer Steel Indus SCHN shares moved up 2.33% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $32.16, drifting up 2.33%.
  • Companhia Brasileira CBD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $3.09 and moving down 1.1%.
  • New Found Gold NFGC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $4.68 and moving up 1.01%.
  • First Mid Bancshares FMBH stock set a new 52-week low of $35.05 on Friday, moving up 0.76%.
  • Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs LTRPB stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $8.49. Shares traded up 8.4%.
  • Skillsoft SKIL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $4.10 and moving down 7.65%.
  • Vtex VTEX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $3.56 and moving down 2.19%.
  • Denny's DENN shares fell to $8.46 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.7%.
  • Cementos Pacasmayo CPAC shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.72 on Friday morning, moving up 0.61%.
  • Doma Holdings DOMA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.16 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.41%.
  • GreenLight Biosciences GRNA shares hit a yearly low of $2.83. The stock was down 5.96% on the session.
  • Oportun Financial OPRT shares were down 1.12% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.36.
  • Colony Bankcorp CBAN stock hit $15.25 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.1%.
  • AdTheorent Holding ADTH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.80 and moving down 2.08%.
  • Pardes Biosciences PRDS shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.65 on Friday morning, moving down 12.73%.
  • Avaya Hldgs AVYA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.61 and moving down 27.26%.
  • Natures Sunshine Products NATR shares fell to $11.21 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.09%.
  • Vaxxinity VAXX shares set a new yearly low of $1.71 this morning. The stock was down 5.3% on the session.
  • Atlas Technical ATCX shares were up 1.11% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.28.
  • Rayonier Adv Materials RYAM stock set a new 52-week low of $2.57 on Friday, moving up 1.52%.
  • TeraWulf WULF shares made a new 52-week low of $1.53 on Friday. The stock was down 3.77% for the day.
  • Otonomo Technologies OTMO shares were up 3.54% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.08.
  • NEW GERMANY FUND GF shares were up 0.57% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.72.
  • Agrico Acquisition RICO shares set a new yearly low of $8.01 this morning. The stock was down 7.65% on the session.
  • LiveVox Hldgs LVOX shares made a new 52-week low of $1.42 on Friday. The stock was down 12.13% for the day.
  • Gelesis Holdings GLS stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.52. Shares traded down 5.33%.
  • Northern Lights NLIT shares hit a yearly low of $7.72. The stock was down 13.26% on the session.
  • Loyalty Ventures LYLT stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $4.31. Shares traded down 2.22%.
  • IperionX IPX shares fell to $5.86 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.48%.
  • Cortexyme CRTX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.27 and moving down 3.8%.
  • New York City REIT NYC stock hit $5.05 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 3.24%.
  • Vicinity Motor VEV stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.30. The stock was up 0.37% on the session.
  • Achieve Life Sciences ACHV stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $5.15 and moving up 2.5%.
  • Power REIT PW shares made a new 52-week low of $15.13 on Friday. The stock was down 1.87% for the day.
  • Key Tronic KTCC shares set a new yearly low of $4.30 this morning. The stock was up 0.82% on the session.
  • Ipsidy AUID stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.78. Shares traded down 2.11%.
  • Logan Ridge Finance LRFC shares hit a yearly low of $14.43. The stock was down 6.5% on the session.
  • Dawson Geophysical DWSN stock set a new 52-week low of $1.30 on Friday, moving up 0.71%.
  • FSD Pharma HUGE stock hit $0.69 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.78%.
  • Mannatech MTEX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $16.45 and moving down 0.6%.
  • ABVC BioPharma ABVC shares set a new yearly low of $0.86 this morning. The stock was up 0.54% on the session.
  • Quotient QTNT shares made a new 52-week low of $0.26 on Friday. The stock was down 31.75% for the day.
  • Fresh Vine Wine VINE shares were down 2.86% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.67.
  • Universe Pharmaceuticals UPC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.73 and moving down 13.48%.
  • VerifyMe VRME shares made a new 52-week low of $2.05 on Friday. The stock was up 2.43% for the day.
  • Biocept BIOC shares set a new yearly low of $0.90 this morning. The stock was down 0.17% on the session.
  • Professional Diversity IPDN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.66 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 5.06%.
  • Locafy LCFY shares were down 4.07% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.48.
  • INVO Bioscience INVO shares moved down 3.21% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.73, drifting down 3.21%.
  • ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.29. The stock was up 0.8% on the session.

Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need! And for even more up-to-date info on 52-week lows and highs, check out Benzinga Pro. This cutting-edge market research platform alerts traders of which stocks are trading near their 52-week highs and lows each morning - and delivers lots of other actionable data. Learn more here.

