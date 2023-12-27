Marijuana Stock Movers For December 27, 2023

GAINERS:
- Affinor Growers RSSFF shares closed up 668.00% at $0.06
- GrowLife PHOT shares closed up 42.86% at $0.001
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed up 16.67% at $0.00
- MJ Holdings MJNE shares closed up 12.91% at $0.02
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed up 12.19% at $0.04
- MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed up 11.48% at $0.37
- CordovaCann LVRLF shares closed up 11.17% at $0.10
- Belgravia Hartford Cap BLGVF shares closed up 10.66% at $0.02
- Maple Leaf Green World MGWFF shares closed up 10.36% at $0.02
- CLS Holdings USA CLSH shares closed up 9.78% at $0.05
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 7.14% at $0.01
- Eastside Distilling EAST shares closed up 5.60% at $1.32
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed up 5.56% at $5.70
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 4.46% at $0.19
- Genetic Technologies GENE shares closed up 4.17% at $2.25
- Blueberries Medical BBRRF shares closed up 3.71% at $0.01
- Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed up 3.63% at $0.13
LOSERS:
- AusCann Group Holdings ACNNF shares closed down 44.00% at $0.00
- Global Hemp Group GBHPF shares closed down 37.04% at $0.02
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed down 19.36% at $0.23
- Elixinol Wellness ELLXF shares closed down 16.96% at $0.01
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed down 12.31% at $0.01
- Psychemedics PMD shares closed down 10.54% at $2.63
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed down 10.29% at $3.75
- MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed down 8.78% at $0.01
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed down 8.30% at $1.37
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down 7.95% at $5.21
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 7.65% at $0.11
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed down 7.29% at $0.64
- Kaya Holdings KAYS shares closed down 6.98% at $0.04
- Pharmadrug LMLLF shares closed down 5.55% at $0.04
- Body and Mind BMMJ shares closed down 5.23% at $0.06
- Nextleaf Solutions OILFF shares closed down 4.44% at $0.04
- Neptune Wellness Solns NEPT shares closed down 3.82% at $0.59
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Missed the first wave of cannabis investments? Don’t make that mistake again.
Experts believe cannabis stocks have found their floor and are now poised for unprecedented growth.
Join Benzinga PotProfits. Our in-house canna stock expert, Michael Berger, is on a mission to uncover the most promising cannabis stocks poised for growth, even in a dull market. He leaves no bud unturned to bring you the juiciest potential double-digit opportunities!
Just this year, the PotProfits portfolio has seen smoking-hot gains like:
- 47.10% with $GTBIF
- 40.23% with $TCNNF
- 21.50% with $VFF
But here's the kicker: Michael is about to release his next potential winners, and he's chomping at the bit to share these ticker symbols with you ASAP.
Don't miss out on the green rush!