Marijuana Stock Movers For April 21, 2022

GAINERS:
- MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed up 18.13% at $0.02
- Heritage Cannabis Holding HERTF shares closed up 8.16% at $0.05
- Rhinomed RHNMF shares closed up 8.15% at $0.18
- Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed up 3.65% at $0.53
LOSERS:
- SOL Global Investments SOLCF shares closed down 9.27% at $0.86
- Nine Energy Service NINE shares closed down 7.79% at $2.84
- Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed down 7.77% at $108.38
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr GHG shares closed down 7.32% at $4.18
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 6.67% at $1.12
- ReneSola SOL shares closed down 6.64% at $5.06
- Green Organic Dutchman TGODF shares closed down 6.36% at $0.09
- HEXO HEXO shares closed down 6.23% at $0.44
- Origin Agritech SEED shares closed down 6.17% at $8.67
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 5.74% at $6.90
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed down 5.56% at $7.30
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed down 5.38% at $0.27
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 4.97% at $1.53
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed down 4.76% at $1.00
- cbdMD YCBD shares closed down 4.65% at $0.69
- Sundial Growers SNDL shares closed down 3.84% at $0.51
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed down 3.80% at $1.52
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 3.70% at $2.08
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed down 3.67% at $12.59
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed down 3.56% at $17.01
- Marrone Bio Innovations MBII shares closed down 3.50% at $0.92
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 3.41% at $3.12
- Innovative Industrial IIPR shares closed down 3.27% at $158.71
- Tilray TLRY shares closed down 3.14% at $5.24
