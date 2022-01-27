Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From January 27, 2022

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
GAINERS:
- MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed up 8.27% at $0.03
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed up 6.96% at $0.49
LOSERS:
- Rhinomed RHNMF shares closed down -17.41% at $0.17
- Neptune Wellness Solns NEPT shares closed down -13.40% at $0.30
- World Acceptance WRLD shares closed down -10.18% at $182.73
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed down -8.97% at $0.41
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down -8.29% at $1.99
- Alcanna LQSIF shares closed down -7.92% at $4.88
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed down -6.88% at $0.66
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down -6.65% at $3.79
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed down -6.43% at $4.66
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed down -6.12% at $5.22
- MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed down -6.08% at $0.10
- Next Green Wave Holdings NXGWF shares closed down -6.00% at $0.27
- Sundial Growers SNDL shares closed down -5.91% at $0.43
- MariMed MRMD shares closed down -5.54% at $0.68
- Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed down -5.43% at $0.51
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down -5.26% at $6.85
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down -5.00% at $0.87
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed down -4.88% at $6.04
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down -4.76% at $1.00
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr GHG shares closed down -4.72% at $5.25
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed down -4.38% at $1.31
- BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed down -4.11% at $0.28
- Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed down -4.03% at $17.38
- cbdMD YCBD shares closed down -3.68% at $0.98
- ReneSola SOL shares closed down -3.65% at $4.88
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed down -3.51% at $10.99
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed down -3.23% at $3.30
- TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed down -3.13% at $4.95
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down -3.04% at $7.02
