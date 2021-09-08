fbpx

Bearish Wave Smokes Up Marijuana Stocks - Canopy Growth And Hexo Among Top Losers For Today

byJose Rodrigo Safdiye
September 8, 2021 5:36 pm
Bearish Wave Smokes Up Marijuana Stocks - Canopy Growth And Hexo Among Top Losers For Today

GAINERS:

LOSERS:

  • Green Organic Dutchman (OTC:TGODF) shares closed down 10.16% at $0.15 with an estimated market cap of $79.1M.
  • Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) shares closed down 8.17% at $1.91 with an estimated market cap of $59.9M.
  • Next Green Wave Holdings (OTC:NXGWF) shares closed down 8.11% at $0.34 with an estimated market cap of $62.9M.
  • Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) shares closed down 6.05% at $15.85 with an estimated market cap of $6.2B.
  • Cann Gr (OTC:CNGGF) shares closed down 5.73% at $0.21 with an estimated market cap of $64.4M.
  • Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) shares closed down 5.65% at $7.68 with an estimated market cap of $42.6M.
  • Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC:CWBHF) shares closed down 5.4% at $2.27 with an estimated market cap of $318.6M.
  • Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC:CBWTF) shares closed down 5.39% at $0.21 with an estimated market cap of $173.4M.
  • 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) shares closed down 5.01% at $3.22 with an estimated market cap of $524.0M.
  • HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) shares closed down 4.74% at $2.21 with an estimated market cap of $611.2M.
  • ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares closed down 4.7% at $6.79 with an estimated market cap of $473.9M.
  • Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares closed down 4.68% at $2.65 with an estimated market cap of $200.7M.
  • Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ:NEPT) shares closed down 4.58% at $0.62 with an estimated market cap of $103.1M.
  • Tetra Bio Pharma (OTC:TBPMF) shares closed down 4.39% at $0.23 with an estimated market cap of $92.8M.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC:MMNFF) shares closed down 4.23% at $0.27 with an estimated market cap of $170.2M.
  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares closed down 3.93% at $30.1 with an estimated market cap of $1.8B.
  • Cresco Labs (OTC:CRLBF) shares closed down 3.88% at $8.93 with an estimated market cap of $2.4B.
  • Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) shares closed down 3.77% at $6.89 with an estimated market cap of $1.4B.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares closed down 3.76% at $12.8 with an estimated market cap of $5.8B.
  • Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) shares closed down 3.5% at $1.93 with an estimated market cap of $178.0M.
  • Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) shares closed down 3.44% at $0.95 with an estimated market cap of $167.2M.
  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) shares closed down 3.3% at $6.16 with an estimated market cap of $2.3B.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) shares closed down 3.14% at $4.32 with an estimated market cap of $178.2M.
  • Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares closed down 2.97% at $0.73 with an estimated market cap of $1.5B.
  • Cansortium (OTC:CNTMF) shares closed down 2.82% at $0.69 with an estimated market cap of $152.6M.
  • TerrAscend (OTC:TRSSF) shares closed down 2.81% at $6.57 with an estimated market cap of $1.2B.
  • OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) shares closed down 2.68% at $2.54 with an estimated market cap of $758.9M.
  • Aleafia Health (OTC:ALEAF) shares closed down 2.65% at $0.27 with an estimated market cap of $88.5M.
  • Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF) shares closed down 2.52% at $8.89 with an estimated market cap of $760.7M.
  • Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF) shares closed down 2.34% at $27.64 with an estimated market cap of $6.1B.
  • Rhinomed (OTC:RHNMF) shares closed down 2.23% at $0.22 with an estimated market cap of $56.9M.

Check out a full list of cannabis stock movers in real-time following this link.

Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga

