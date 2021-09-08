Bearish Wave Smokes Up Marijuana Stocks - Canopy Growth And Hexo Among Top Losers For Today
GAINERS:
- Cipher Pharms Inc (OTC:CPHRF) shares closed up 11.91% at $1.89 with an estimated market cap of $50.1M.
- Body and Mind (OTC:BMMJ) shares closed up 8.82% at $0.5 with an estimated market cap of $54.1M.
- Empower Clinics (OTC:EPWCF) shares closed up 8.68% at $0.38 with an estimated market cap of $126.5M.
- Indiva (OTC:NDVAF) shares closed up 4.83% at $0.42 with an estimated market cap of $56.9M.
- Icanic Brands (OTC:ICNAF) shares closed up 4.65% at $0.26 with an estimated market cap of $59.9M.
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs (OTC:ITHUF) shares closed up 4.16% at $0.39 with an estimated market cap of $66.6M.
- Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) shares closed up 4.09% at $8.9 with an estimated market cap of $50.7M.
- BioHarvest Sciences (OTC:CNVCF) shares closed up 3.56% at $0.3 with an estimated market cap of $129.4M.
- General Cannabis (OTC:CANN) shares closed up 3.23% at $0.48 with an estimated market cap of $29.9M.
- Khiron Life Sciences (OTC:KHRNF) shares closed up 3.12% at $0.22 with an estimated market cap of $40.1M.
- Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) shares closed up 2.01% at $3.05 with an estimated market cap of $40.6M.
LOSERS:
- Green Organic Dutchman (OTC:TGODF) shares closed down 10.16% at $0.15 with an estimated market cap of $79.1M.
- Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) shares closed down 8.17% at $1.91 with an estimated market cap of $59.9M.
- Next Green Wave Holdings (OTC:NXGWF) shares closed down 8.11% at $0.34 with an estimated market cap of $62.9M.
- Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) shares closed down 6.05% at $15.85 with an estimated market cap of $6.2B.
- Cann Gr (OTC:CNGGF) shares closed down 5.73% at $0.21 with an estimated market cap of $64.4M.
- Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) shares closed down 5.65% at $7.68 with an estimated market cap of $42.6M.
- Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC:CWBHF) shares closed down 5.4% at $2.27 with an estimated market cap of $318.6M.
- Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC:CBWTF) shares closed down 5.39% at $0.21 with an estimated market cap of $173.4M.
- 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) shares closed down 5.01% at $3.22 with an estimated market cap of $524.0M.
- HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) shares closed down 4.74% at $2.21 with an estimated market cap of $611.2M.
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares closed down 4.7% at $6.79 with an estimated market cap of $473.9M.
- Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares closed down 4.68% at $2.65 with an estimated market cap of $200.7M.
- Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ:NEPT) shares closed down 4.58% at $0.62 with an estimated market cap of $103.1M.
- Tetra Bio Pharma (OTC:TBPMF) shares closed down 4.39% at $0.23 with an estimated market cap of $92.8M.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC:MMNFF) shares closed down 4.23% at $0.27 with an estimated market cap of $170.2M.
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares closed down 3.93% at $30.1 with an estimated market cap of $1.8B.
- Cresco Labs (OTC:CRLBF) shares closed down 3.88% at $8.93 with an estimated market cap of $2.4B.
- Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) shares closed down 3.77% at $6.89 with an estimated market cap of $1.4B.
- Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares closed down 3.76% at $12.8 with an estimated market cap of $5.8B.
- Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) shares closed down 3.5% at $1.93 with an estimated market cap of $178.0M.
- Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) shares closed down 3.44% at $0.95 with an estimated market cap of $167.2M.
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) shares closed down 3.3% at $6.16 with an estimated market cap of $2.3B.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) shares closed down 3.14% at $4.32 with an estimated market cap of $178.2M.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares closed down 2.97% at $0.73 with an estimated market cap of $1.5B.
- Cansortium (OTC:CNTMF) shares closed down 2.82% at $0.69 with an estimated market cap of $152.6M.
- TerrAscend (OTC:TRSSF) shares closed down 2.81% at $6.57 with an estimated market cap of $1.2B.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) shares closed down 2.68% at $2.54 with an estimated market cap of $758.9M.
- Aleafia Health (OTC:ALEAF) shares closed down 2.65% at $0.27 with an estimated market cap of $88.5M.
- Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF) shares closed down 2.52% at $8.89 with an estimated market cap of $760.7M.
- Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF) shares closed down 2.34% at $27.64 with an estimated market cap of $6.1B.
- Rhinomed (OTC:RHNMF) shares closed down 2.23% at $0.22 with an estimated market cap of $56.9M.
