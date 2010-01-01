José Rodrigo

José Rodrigo

Benzinga Editor

About
Jose Rodrigo Safdiye is a seasoned journalist and the Director of Benzinga's Crypto Newsdesk. With a degree in International Affairs, he brings a unique perspective and deep understanding to the fast-paced world of crypto. He has interviewed some of ...
Bitstamp CEO At Benzinga's Fintech Deal Day & Awards: 'Bitstamp Is The Longest Running Cryptocurrency Exchange'
With Benzinga's Fintech Deal Day just around the corner, scheduled for Nov. 13 in NYC, we reflect on an insightful interview from last year's event with a leading figure in the crypto industry.
LABITCONF 2023: The (R)evolution Returns to Buenos Aires
Buenos Aires, Argentina – September 27, 2023 – LABITCONF, the leading crypto event in the region, is set to return to Buenos Aires on November 10th and 11th, 2023. With over 250 global speakers, this 11th edition will delve into the future of Bitcoin, Blockchain, and the implications of decentralization.
Kevin O'Leary Envisions A $100K Bitcoin, But This Has To Happen First
"So, you're looking at the ending of the Wild West period of crypto.
Benzinga Fintech Deal Day & Awards 2023: The Event That Will Define The Future Of Fintech!
NOV. 13, 2023 | CONVENE 225 LIBERTY STREET, NYC "The Future of Fintech is Here, and You Don't Want to Be Left Behind!"
Blockchain Life 2023 in Dubai: A Global Crypto Gathering
Dubai Welcomes Crypto Enthusiasts from 120 Countries Dubai is set to host the 11th Blockchain Life Forum on October 24-25, an event that has earned its reputation as the "Crypto Whales Meeting Point." With over 7,000 attendees from 120 countries, this gathering is a testament to the global reach and influence of the crypto world.
'99% Of The Industry Needs To Burn To The Ground': Custodia Bank CEO Caitlin Long On Crypto Landscape
Caitlin Long, CEO of Custodia Bank, said, "99% of the industry needs to burn to the ground," during the latest episode of "The Raz Report." 
Epic Games, Zynga, EA, Activision, Google Veterans Drive Onchain Gaming With Proof Of Play's $33M Funding
Proof of Play, a game studio established by veterans from Epic Games, Zynga, EA (NASDAQ: EA), Activision (NASDAQ: ATVI), and Google (NASDAQ:
Who Is Javier Milei? Tucker Carlson's Next Big Interview
Javier Milei, an Argentine economist, author and politician, has emerged as a pivotal figure in Argentina's political and economic spheres.
Fincentric by S&P Global: Markit Digital's New Name, But Goal Remains The Same
Markit Digital, a well-known entity in the financial world, has undergone a significant name change. Following its merger with S&P Global 18 months ago, it will now be recognized as Fincentric by S&P Global. This shift aims to better align the company's identity with the comprehensive offerings under the S&P Global Market Intelligence suite.
Planetarium Labs To Launch 2 New Blockchain Games: 'Verse8' And 'Immortal Rising 2'
Planetarium Labs, a Web3 gaming company, announced two new titles at Korea Blockchain Week's Web3 Game Unplugged event: Verse8 and Immortal Rising 2.
Cathie Wood Unveils Bitcoin's Role in Exxon's Environmental Strategy on Raz Report
“Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is solving some environmental problems,” declares Cathie Wood, the influential force behind ARK Invest, during her recent appearance on the Raz Report with Jason Raznik,
MoonPay Unveils New Venture Arm To Boost Web3 Innovation
MoonPay, a Web3 infrastructure firm, unveiled its latest venture: MoonPay Ventures. This new division allows MoonPay to collaborate with startups, aiming to add value to the industry and usher in a new era of Web3 adoption.
Build Wealth In Alternative Investments: Join Morgan Creek, Grayscale, Vodafone, Bitget And More at Benzinga's Future of Digital Assets Conference Nov.14 in New York City
Benzinga, the leading financial media company for next-generation investors, is excited to announce a robust lineup of speakers that includes the world’s top investors, founders and entrepreneurs for its annual Future of Digital Assets Conference No
Rarible Shifts Strategy: Ends NFT Aggregation, Fully Embraces Royalties
In a major move, Rarible (CRYPTO:RARI), a prominent decentralized NFT platform, has announced its decision to cease aggregating orders from other NFT marketplaces, including OpenSea and LooksRare.
Colombia Vibrates With Crypto Enthusiasm Amidst Cripto Latin Fest
The Cripto Latin Fest 2023, held in Bogotá, Colombia, Aug. 16-19, wasn't just another crypto conference. It was a testament to the resilience and passion of the Latin American crypto community.
Coinbase Acquires Equity Stake In Circle: A New Era For USDC
Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN), a dominant force in the crypto exchange world, acquired an equity stake Monday in Circle, the co-founder of the USD Coin (CRYPTO: USDC).
FluidAI, Imperial College London Join Forces To Address Crypto Liquidity Issues
Fintech FluidAI, a fintech platform operating in the tokenized market, announced Monday it has teamed up with I-X, the artificial intelligence initiative of Imperial College London.
Caracas Blockchain Week Returns In October: A Hub For Crypto Enthusiasts
Venezuela's capital, Caracas, is set to host the second edition of the Caracas Blockchain Week Oct. 24-28. This event aims to foster a deeper understanding of cryptocurrency and its potential applications, especially in regions grappling with economic challenges.
ZTX Receives $13M Seed Funding For Web3 Creator Infrastructure Development
ZTX, a Web3 virtual world platform, confirmed the completion of its $13M seed funding round. Leading the investment was Jump Crypto joined by Collab+Currency, Parataxis, MZ Web3 Fund, Everest Ventures Group and several others.
Crypto Expo Dubai 2023: A Deep Dive Into Blockchain's Future
Dubai is gearing up for the fifth edition of the Crypto Expo Dubai on Sept. 20 and 21 at the Festival Arena, Dubai Festival City. Organized by HQmena, this event provides a comprehensive overview of the current landscape and future prospects of the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors.

