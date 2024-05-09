Cannabis Stock Movers For May 9, 2024

GAINERS:
- Global Hemp Group GBHPF shares closed up 100.00% at $0.06
- MJ Holdings MJNE shares closed up 24.56% at $0.01
- SOL Glb Inv SOLCF shares closed up 18.47% at $0.03
- MariMed MRMD shares closed up 17.16% at $0.28
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed up 14.62% at $0.01
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed up 11.34% at $0.03
- Kaya Holdings KAYS shares closed up 10.35% at $0.05
- Psychemedics PMD shares closed up 9.84% at $2.59
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed up 9.63% at $9.86
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed up 9.36% at $2.85
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed up 9.34% at $2.98
- Eastside Distilling EAST shares closed up 6.38% at $1.45
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 5.93% at $1.80
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 5.92% at $6.81
- Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed up 5.34% at $0.34
- Global Compliance FUAPF shares closed up 4.90% at $0.01
- Heritage Cannabis Holding HERTF shares closed up 4.76% at $0.00
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed up 4.73% at $0.18
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed up 4.70% at $11.09
- Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 3.47% at $12.81
LOSERS:
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed down 68.97% at $0.04
- Elixinol Wellness ELLXF shares closed down 37.50% at $0.00
- CordovaCann LVRLF shares closed down 31.25% at $0.06
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 20.76% at $0.17
- CV Sciences CVSI shares closed down 18.16% at $0.05
- Maple Leaf Green World MGWFF shares closed down 14.14% at $0.03
- Indiva NDVAF shares closed down 12.40% at $0.05
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 9.70% at $0.02
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed down 5.61% at $0.17
- cbdMD YCBD shares closed down 3.77% at $0.74
- Body and Mind BMMJ shares closed down 3.40% at $0.07
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed down 3.24% at $0.09
- Innovative Ind Props IIPR shares closed down 3.15% at $104.81
