Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 29, 2022

Upgrades

For Charter Communications Inc CHTR, Wolfe Research upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Peer Perform. For the second quarter, Charter Communications had an EPS of $8.80, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $5.29. The current stock performance of Charter Communications shows a 52-week-high of $653.09 and a 52-week-low of $305.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $321.08.

According to TD Securities, the prior rating for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ was changed from Buy to Action List Buy. Canadian Natural Res earned $2.55 in the second quarter, compared to $1.01 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $70.60 and a 52-week-low of $42.32. At the end of the last trading period, Canadian Natural Res closed at $46.57.

TD Securities upgraded the previous rating for Range Resources Corp RRC from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Range Resources had an EPS of $1.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.24. The current stock performance of Range Resources shows a 52-week-high of $37.44 and a 52-week-low of $16.71. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.84.

For Apple Inc AAPL, Rosenblatt upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Apple had an EPS of $1.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.30. The current stock performance of Apple shows a 52-week-high of $182.94 and a 52-week-low of $129.04. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $149.84.

For The Kraft Heinz Co KHC, UBS upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Neutral. In the second quarter, Kraft Heinz showed an EPS of $0.70, compared to $0.78 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Kraft Heinz shows a 52-week-high of $44.87 and a 52-week-low of $32.73. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.62.

Oppenheimer upgraded the previous rating for Wix.com Ltd WIX from Perform to Outperform. Wix.com earned $0.14 in the second quarter, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Wix.com shows a 52-week-high of $163.39 and a 52-week-low of $53.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $77.33.

For NorthWestern Corp NWE, B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Buy. NorthWestern earned $0.54 in the second quarter, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $63.06 and a 52-week-low of $49.43. NorthWestern closed at $50.69 at the end of the last trading period.

For Golar LNG Ltd GLNG, B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Golar LNG had an EPS of $2.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.61. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $30.66 and a 52-week-low of $12.14. Golar LNG closed at $24.73 at the end of the last trading period.

Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating for First Solar Inc FSLR from In-Line to Outperform. First Solar earned $0.52 in the second quarter, compared to $0.77 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $140.64 and a 52-week-low of $59.60. At the end of the last trading period, First Solar closed at $136.19.

According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Itau Unibanco Holding SA ITUB was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Itau Unibanco Holding had an EPS of $0.16, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.89 and a 52-week-low of $3.71. At the end of the last trading period, Itau Unibanco Holding closed at $5.11.

Downgrades

Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc SUNL from Buy to Sell. Sunlight Finl Hldgs earned $0.01 in the second quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.70 and a 52-week-low of $2.41. At the end of the last trading period, Sunlight Finl Hldgs closed at $2.52.

For Olaplex Holdings Inc OLPX, Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. Olaplex Hldgs earned $0.14 in the second quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.30 and a 52-week-low of $10.57. At the end of the last trading period, Olaplex Hldgs closed at $10.95.

According to Maxim Group, the prior rating for Kintara Therapeutics Inc KTRA was changed from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Kintara Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $0.84 and a 52-week-low of $0.10. Kintara Therapeutics closed at $0.11 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Craig-Hallum, the prior rating for MillerKnoll Inc MLKN was changed from Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, MillerKnoll had an EPS of $0.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.49. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.69 and a 52-week-low of $18.89. At the end of the last trading period, MillerKnoll closed at $19.87.

Stifel downgraded the previous rating for O2Micro International Ltd OIIM from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, O2Micro Intl showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $4.90 and a 52-week-low of $2.85. O2Micro Intl closed at $3.25 at the end of the last trading period.

According to UBS, the prior rating for HUYA Inc HUYA was changed from Buy to Neutral. HUYA earned $0.00 in the second quarter, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.94 and a 52-week-low of $2.43. At the end of the last trading period, HUYA closed at $2.44.

Roth Capital downgraded the previous rating for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc SUNL from Buy to Neutral. Sunlight Finl Hldgs earned $0.01 in the second quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Sunlight Finl Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $5.70 and a 52-week-low of $2.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.52.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Apple Inc AAPL was changed from Buy to Neutral. Apple earned $1.20 in the third quarter, compared to $1.30 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Apple shows a 52-week-high of $182.94 and a 52-week-low of $129.04. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $149.84.

Stifel downgraded the previous rating for Cognyte Software Ltd CGNT from Buy to Hold. Cognyte Software earned $0.04 in the second quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.93 and a 52-week-low of $3.91. At the end of the last trading period, Cognyte Software closed at $4.73.

BTIG downgraded the previous rating for Applied Genetic Technologies Corp AGTC from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Applied Genetic had an EPS of $0.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.28. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2.83 and a 52-week-low of $0.27. At the end of the last trading period, Applied Genetic closed at $0.29.

For BTRS Holdings Inc BTRS, Needham downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. BTRS Holdings earned $0.04 in the second quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of BTRS Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $9.30 and a 52-week-low of $3.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.28.

Initiations

With a Buy rating, Berenberg initiated coverage on Inari Medical Inc NARI. The price target seems to have been set at $85.00 for Inari Medical. In the second quarter, Inari Medical showed an EPS of $0.19, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $100.00 and a 52-week-low of $50.50. Inari Medical closed at $73.07 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Neutral rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Editas Medicine Inc EDIT. The price target seems to have been set at $18.00 for Editas Medicine. In the second quarter, Editas Medicine showed an EPS of $0.78, compared to $0.81 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.99 and a 52-week-low of $9.59. At the end of the last trading period, Editas Medicine closed at $13.40.

William Blair initiated coverage on Akouos Inc AKUS with an Outperform rating. The price target for Akouos is set to $12.00. For the second quarter, Akouos had an EPS of $0.58, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.66. The current stock performance of Akouos shows a 52-week-high of $9.24 and a 52-week-low of $2.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.39.

Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on CyberArk Software Ltd CYBR with an Outperform rating. The price target for CyberArk Software is set to $195.00. In the second quarter, CyberArk Software showed an EPS of $0.27, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $180.01 and a 52-week-low of $100.35. CyberArk Software closed at $151.99 at the end of the last trading period.

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on First Commonwealth Financial Corp FCF with a Buy rating. The price target for First Commonwealth is set to $16.00. First Commonwealth earned $0.33 in the second quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.63 and a 52-week-low of $12.82. At the end of the last trading period, First Commonwealth closed at $12.96.

With a Neutral rating, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on S&T Bancorp Inc STBA. The price target seems to have been set at $32.00 for S&T Bancorp. S&T Bancorp earned $0.74 in the second quarter, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.20 and a 52-week-low of $26.51. At the end of the last trading period, S&T Bancorp closed at $30.02.

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares Inc NWBI with a Neutral rating. The price target for Northwest Bancshares is set to $15.00. In the second quarter, Northwest Bancshares showed an EPS of $0.26, compared to $0.38 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.22 and a 52-week-low of $12.04. At the end of the last trading period, Northwest Bancshares closed at $13.99.

With an Underweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Coinbase Global Inc COIN. The price target seems to have been set at $57.00 for Coinbase Global. Coinbase Global earned $4.98 in the second quarter, compared to $6.42 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Coinbase Global shows a 52-week-high of $258.81 and a 52-week-low of $40.83. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $67.31.

B of A Securities initiated coverage on Senti Biosciences Inc SNTI with a Buy rating. The price target for Senti Biosciences is set to $7.00. In the second quarter, Senti Biosciences showed an EPS of $0.86, compared to $4.13 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.01 and a 52-week-low of $1.20. At the end of the last trading period, Senti Biosciences closed at $1.40.

With a Buy rating, EF Hutton initiated coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust CMCT. The price target seems to have been set at $9.00 for Creative Media. In the second quarter, Creative Media showed an EPS of $0.10, compared to $0.28 from the year-ago quarter.

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Portillos Inc PTLO with a Hold rating. The price target for Portillos is set to $22.00. The current stock performance of Portillos shows a 52-week-high of $40.47 and a 52-week-low of $14.84. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.27.

HSBC initiated coverage on JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd JKS with a Buy rating. The price target for JinkoSolar Holding Co is set to $76.00. JinkoSolar Holding Co earned $1.11 in the second quarter, compared to $0.89 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of JinkoSolar Holding Co shows a 52-week-high of $76.92 and a 52-week-low of $35.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $54.19.

With a Buy rating, BTIG initiated coverage on Sprinklr Inc CXM. The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for Sprinklr. Sprinklr earned $0.03 in the second quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.00 and a 52-week-low of $8.87. At the end of the last trading period, Sprinklr closed at $9.38.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Riot Blockchain Inc RIOT. The price target seems to have been set at $7.00 for Riot Blockchain. In the second quarter, Riot Blockchain showed an EPS of $0.50, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.62 and a 52-week-low of $4.02. At the end of the last trading period, Riot Blockchain closed at $7.34.

With an Overweight rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cognition Therapeutics Inc CGTX. The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for Cognition Therapeutics. In the second quarter, Cognition Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.25, compared to $4.77 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cognition Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $7.30 and a 52-week-low of $1.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.74.

With an Overweight rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc CERE. The price target seems to have been set at $41.00 for Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg. Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg earned $0.61 in the second quarter, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg shows a 52-week-high of $41.46 and a 52-week-low of $19.86. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.00.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on MSP Recovery Inc MSPR with an Overweight rating. The price target for MSP Recovery is set to $3.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.89 and a 52-week-low of $0.94. At the end of the last trading period, MSP Recovery closed at $1.21.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Bakkt Holdings Inc BKKT. The price target seems to have been set at $2.50 for Bakkt Hldgs. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.01 and a 52-week-low of $1.98. At the end of the last trading period, Bakkt Hldgs closed at $2.31.

B of A Securities initiated coverage on InvenTrust Properties Corp IVT with a Neutral rating. The price target for InvenTrust Properties is set to $26.00. For the second quarter, InvenTrust Properties had an EPS of $0.42, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.33. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.93 and a 52-week-low of $21.72. At the end of the last trading period, InvenTrust Properties closed at $22.74.

Truist Securities initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN with a Buy rating. The price target for Rivian Automotive is set to $65.00. In the second quarter, Rivian Automotive showed an EPS of $1.62, compared to $5.74 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Rivian Automotive shows a 52-week-high of $106.80 and a 52-week-low of $19.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $35.08.

With a Buy rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Proterra Inc PTRA. The price target seems to have been set at $9.00 for Proterra. For the second quarter, Proterra had an EPS of $0.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.24. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.90 and a 52-week-low of $4.26. At the end of the last trading period, Proterra closed at $5.14.

Truist Securities initiated coverage on TuSimple Holdings Inc TSP with a Buy rating. The price target for TuSimple Hldgs is set to $12.00. In the second quarter, TuSimple Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.49, compared to $0.64 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $37.24 and a 52-week-low of $5.99. TuSimple Hldgs closed at $8.04 at the end of the last trading period.

Truist Securities initiated coverage on QuantumScape Corp QS with a Hold rating. The price target for QuantumScape is set to $10.00. For the second quarter, QuantumScape had an EPS of $0.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.12. The current stock performance of QuantumScape shows a 52-week-high of $23.68 and a 52-week-low of $8.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.23.

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems Inc CDNS with a Buy rating. The price target for Cadence Design Sys is set to $200.00. For the second quarter, Cadence Design Sys had an EPS of $1.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.86. The current stock performance of Cadence Design Sys shows a 52-week-high of $194.97 and a 52-week-low of $132.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $166.97.

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Synopsys Inc SNPS with a Buy rating. The price target for Synopsys is set to $420.00. In the third quarter, Synopsys showed an EPS of $2.10, compared to $1.81 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Synopsys shows a 52-week-high of $391.17 and a 52-week-low of $255.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $313.16.

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Getty Images Holdings Inc GETY with a Neutral rating. The price target for Getty Images Holdings is set to $8.00. The current stock performance of Getty Images Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $37.88 and a 52-week-low of $7.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.59.

See all analyst ratings initiations.