Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 16, 2022

Upgrades Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Alcoa Corp AA from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Alcoa earned $2.67 in the second quarter, compared to $1.49 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Alcoa shows a 52-week-high of $98.09 and a 52-week-low of $39.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $43.14.

with a Buy rating. The price target for PureCycle Technologies is set to $15.00. PureCycle Technologies earned $0.09 in the second quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.95 and a 52-week-low of $4.94. PureCycle Technologies closed at $9.90 at the end of the last trading period. With a Buy rating, Needham initiated coverage on Snowflake Inc SNOW . The price target seems to have been set at $240.00 for Snowflake. In the second quarter, Snowflake showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $344.00 and a 52-week-low of $110.27. Snowflake closed at $196.49 at the end of the last trading period.

. The price target seems to have been set at $240.00 for Snowflake. In the second quarter, Snowflake showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $344.00 and a 52-week-low of $110.27. Snowflake closed at $196.49 at the end of the last trading period. For Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc MDRX , Keybanc initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Sector Weight. Allscripts Healthcare earned $0.18 in the second quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Allscripts Healthcare shows a 52-week-high of $23.25 and a 52-week-low of $13.99. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.67.

, Keybanc initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Sector Weight. Allscripts Healthcare earned $0.18 in the second quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Allscripts Healthcare shows a 52-week-high of $23.25 and a 52-week-low of $13.99. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.67. With an Overweight rating, Keybanc initiated coverage on Benefitfocus Inc BNFT . The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Benefitfocus. Benefitfocus earned $0.10 in the second quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.05 and a 52-week-low of $6.24. At the end of the last trading period, Benefitfocus closed at $6.62.

. The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Benefitfocus. Benefitfocus earned $0.10 in the second quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.05 and a 52-week-low of $6.24. At the end of the last trading period, Benefitfocus closed at $6.62. For Doximity Inc DOCS , Keybanc initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Sector Weight. For the first quarter, Doximity had an EPS of $0.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.95 and a 52-week-low of $27.06. At the end of the last trading period, Doximity closed at $32.65.

, Keybanc initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Sector Weight. For the first quarter, Doximity had an EPS of $0.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.95 and a 52-week-low of $27.06. At the end of the last trading period, Doximity closed at $32.65. For GoodRx Holdings Inc GDRX , Keybanc initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Sector Weight. GoodRx Holdings earned $0.06 in the second quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.15 and a 52-week-low of $5.58. At the end of the last trading period, GoodRx Holdings closed at $6.51.

, Keybanc initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Sector Weight. GoodRx Holdings earned $0.06 in the second quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.15 and a 52-week-low of $5.58. At the end of the last trading period, GoodRx Holdings closed at $6.51. Keybanc initiated coverage on Omnicell Inc OMCL with an Overweight rating. The price target for Omnicell is set to $130.00. For the second quarter, Omnicell had an EPS of $0.84, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.97. The stock has a 52-week-high of $182.77 and a 52-week-low of $95.43. At the end of the last trading period, Omnicell closed at $95.76.

with an Overweight rating. The price target for Omnicell is set to $130.00. For the second quarter, Omnicell had an EPS of $0.84, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.97. The stock has a 52-week-high of $182.77 and a 52-week-low of $95.43. At the end of the last trading period, Omnicell closed at $95.76. Keybanc initiated coverage on Phreesia Inc PHR with an Overweight rating. The price target for Phreesia is set to $40.00. In the second quarter, Phreesia showed an EPS of $0.89, compared to $0.48 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Phreesia shows a 52-week-high of $43.47 and a 52-week-low of $13.19. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.72.

with an Overweight rating. The price target for Phreesia is set to $40.00. In the second quarter, Phreesia showed an EPS of $0.89, compared to $0.48 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Phreesia shows a 52-week-high of $43.47 and a 52-week-low of $13.19. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.72. With an Overweight rating, Keybanc initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc RXRX . The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for Recursion Pharmaceuticals. In the second quarter, Recursion Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.38, compared to $0.31 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $18.23 and a 52-week-low of $4.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.11.

. The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for Recursion Pharmaceuticals. In the second quarter, Recursion Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.38, compared to $0.31 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $18.23 and a 52-week-low of $4.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.11. For Teladoc Health Inc TDOC , Keybanc initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Sector Weight. In the second quarter, Teladoc Health showed an EPS of $0.44, compared to $0.86 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $95.71 and a 52-week-low of $27.38. Teladoc Health closed at $31.89 at the end of the last trading period.

, Keybanc initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Sector Weight. In the second quarter, Teladoc Health showed an EPS of $0.44, compared to $0.86 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $95.71 and a 52-week-low of $27.38. Teladoc Health closed at $31.89 at the end of the last trading period. With an Overweight rating, Keybanc initiated coverage on Veeva Systems Inc VEEV . The price target seems to have been set at $220.00 for Veeva Sys. Veeva Sys earned $1.03 in the second quarter, compared to $0.94 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $257.68 and a 52-week-low of $152.04. At the end of the last trading period, Veeva Sys closed at $174.83.

. The price target seems to have been set at $220.00 for Veeva Sys. Veeva Sys earned $1.03 in the second quarter, compared to $0.94 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $257.68 and a 52-week-low of $152.04. At the end of the last trading period, Veeva Sys closed at $174.83. With a Buy rating, MKM Partners initiated coverage on CyberArk Software Ltd CYBR . The price target seems to have been set at $190.00 for CyberArk Software. For the second quarter, CyberArk Software had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. The stock has a 52-week-high of $180.01 and a 52-week-low of $100.35. At the end of the last trading period, CyberArk Software closed at $153.20.

. The price target seems to have been set at $190.00 for CyberArk Software. For the second quarter, CyberArk Software had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. The stock has a 52-week-high of $180.01 and a 52-week-low of $100.35. At the end of the last trading period, CyberArk Software closed at $153.20. With a Buy rating, MKM Partners initiated coverage on CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD . The price target seems to have been set at $240.00 for CrowdStrike Holdings. For the second quarter, CrowdStrike Holdings had an EPS of $0.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $242.00 and a 52-week-low of $130.00. CrowdStrike Holdings closed at $178.86 at the end of the last trading period.

. The price target seems to have been set at $240.00 for CrowdStrike Holdings. For the second quarter, CrowdStrike Holdings had an EPS of $0.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $242.00 and a 52-week-low of $130.00. CrowdStrike Holdings closed at $178.86 at the end of the last trading period. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Fortinet Inc FTNT with a Buy rating. The price target for Fortinet is set to $70.00. Fortinet earned $0.24 in the second quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $362.12 and a 52-week-low of $47.37. Fortinet closed at $50.82 at the end of the last trading period.

with a Buy rating. The price target for Fortinet is set to $70.00. Fortinet earned $0.24 in the second quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $362.12 and a 52-week-low of $47.37. Fortinet closed at $50.82 at the end of the last trading period. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Zscaler Inc ZS with a Buy rating. The price target for Zscaler is set to $225.00. Zscaler earned $0.25 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $323.55 and a 52-week-low of $125.12. Zscaler closed at $175.99 at the end of the last trading period.

with a Buy rating. The price target for Zscaler is set to $225.00. Zscaler earned $0.25 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $323.55 and a 52-week-low of $125.12. Zscaler closed at $175.99 at the end of the last trading period. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc FUSN with a Buy rating. The price target for Fusion Pharmaceuticals is set to $10.00. Fusion Pharmaceuticals earned $0.44 in the second quarter, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $8.73 and a 52-week-low of $1.99. Fusion Pharmaceuticals closed at $3.15 at the end of the last trading period.

with a Buy rating. The price target for Fusion Pharmaceuticals is set to $10.00. Fusion Pharmaceuticals earned $0.44 in the second quarter, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $8.73 and a 52-week-low of $1.99. Fusion Pharmaceuticals closed at $3.15 at the end of the last trading period. With a Buy rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global Inc PNT . The price target seems to have been set at $22.00 for POINT Biopharma Global. For the second quarter, POINT Biopharma Global had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. The current stock performance of POINT Biopharma Global shows a 52-week-high of $10.98 and a 52-week-low of $5.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.44.

. The price target seems to have been set at $22.00 for POINT Biopharma Global. For the second quarter, POINT Biopharma Global had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. The current stock performance of POINT Biopharma Global shows a 52-week-high of $10.98 and a 52-week-low of $5.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.44. Stifel initiated coverage on Canoo Inc GOEV with a Buy rating. The price target for Canoo is set to $4.00. Canoo earned $0.68 in the second quarter, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.24 and a 52-week-low of $1.75. At the end of the last trading period, Canoo closed at $2.80.

with a Buy rating. The price target for Canoo is set to $4.00. Canoo earned $0.68 in the second quarter, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.24 and a 52-week-low of $1.75. At the end of the last trading period, Canoo closed at $2.80. Wedbush initiated coverage on Vigil Neuroscience Inc VIGL with an Outperform rating. The price target for Vigil Neuroscience is set to $19.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.27 and a 52-week-low of $2.18. Vigil Neuroscience closed at $8.24 at the end of the last trading period. See all analyst ratings initiations.

