Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 4, 2022

Upgrades

UBS upgraded the previous rating for Southern Co SO from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Southern showed an EPS of $1.07, compared to $0.84 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Southern shows a 52-week-high of $77.61 and a 52-week-low of $61.77. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $77.26.

For Essex Property Trust Inc ESS, Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. For the second quarter, Essex Property Trust had an EPS of $3.68, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.04. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $363.36 and a 52-week-low of $250.62. Essex Property Trust closed at $275.47 at the end of the last trading period.

For Autohome Inc ATHM, B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Neutral. For the second quarter, Autohome had an EPS of $0.56, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.97. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $39.99 and a 52-week-low of $20.49. Autohome closed at $39.74 at the end of the last trading period.

For America Movil SAB de CV AMX, Citigroup upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, America Movil had an EPS of $0.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.64. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.65 and a 52-week-low of $17.14. At the end of the last trading period, America Movil closed at $18.09.

SVB Leerink upgraded the previous rating for Horizon Therapeutics PLC HZNP from Market Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Horizon Therapeutics showed an EPS of $1.07, compared to $1.62 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Horizon Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $117.49 and a 52-week-low of $60.76. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $66.96.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

Downgrades

SMBC Nikko downgraded the previous rating for Boston Properties Inc BXP from Outperform to Neutral. For the second quarter, Boston Properties had an EPS of $1.94, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.72. The stock has a 52-week-high of $133.11 and a 52-week-low of $84.86. At the end of the last trading period, Boston Properties closed at $88.40.

For Under Armour Inc UAA, William Blair downgraded the previous rating of Hold to Sell. In the second quarter, Under Armour showed an EPS of $0.03, compared to $0.24 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.01 and a 52-week-low of $8.10. At the end of the last trading period, Under Armour closed at $9.33.

Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating for Ball Corp BALL from Buy to Hold. The stock has a 52-week-high of $75.32 and a 52-week-low of $62.90. At the end of the last trading period, Ball closed at $72.81.

Loop Capital downgraded the previous rating for Weave Communications Inc WEAV from Buy to Hold. The current stock performance of Weave Communications shows a 52-week-high of $15.65 and a 52-week-low of $2.91. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.22.

According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Paymentus Holdings Inc PAY was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Paymentus Holdings had an EPS of $0.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.00 and a 52-week-low of $11.57. At the end of the last trading period, Paymentus Holdings closed at $18.11.

For Camden National Corp CAC, Stephens & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Camden National showed an EPS of $1.02, compared to $1.21 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.16 and a 52-week-low of $41.48. At the end of the last trading period, Camden National closed at $45.16.

According to Stephens & Co., the prior rating for Ping Identity Holding Corp PING was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Ping Identity Holding showed an EPS of $0.34, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $30.40 and a 52-week-low of $15.85. Ping Identity Holding closed at $28.08 at the end of the last trading period.

For Dana Inc DAN, Deutsche Bank downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Dana earned $0.08 in the second quarter, compared to $0.59 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.51 and a 52-week-low of $13.06. At the end of the last trading period, Dana closed at $16.06.

According to UBS, the prior rating for Horizon Therapeutics PLC HZNP was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Horizon Therapeutics had an EPS of $1.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.62. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $117.49 and a 52-week-low of $60.76. Horizon Therapeutics closed at $66.96 at the end of the last trading period.

Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for NexPoint Residential Trust Inc NXRT from Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, NexPoint Residential had an EPS of $0.79, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.56. The stock has a 52-week-high of $95.04 and a 52-week-low of $57.49. At the end of the last trading period, NexPoint Residential closed at $64.48.

Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc MAA from Outperform to Market Perform. Mid-America Apartment earned $2.02 in the second quarter, compared to $1.69 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $230.71 and a 52-week-low of $158.85. Mid-America Apartment closed at $178.05 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Centerspace CSR was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. Centerspace earned $1.12 in the second quarter, compared to $0.98 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $111.48 and a 52-week-low of $74.99. At the end of the last trading period, Centerspace closed at $85.65.

According to BTIG, the prior rating for Vapotherm Inc VAPO was changed from Buy to Neutral. Vapotherm earned $0.84 in the second quarter, compared to $0.67 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.06 and a 52-week-low of $1.87. Vapotherm closed at $2.56 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Wedbush, the prior rating for Revolve Group Inc RVLV was changed from Outperform to Neutral. In the second quarter, Revolve Gr showed an EPS of $0.22, compared to $0.42 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $63.92 and a 52-week-low of $24.10. Revolve Gr closed at $30.94 at the end of the last trading period.

Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for HSBC Holdings PLC HSBC from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, HSBC Holdings showed an EPS of $1.35, compared to $0.85 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.61 and a 52-week-low of $29.17. At the end of the last trading period, HSBC Holdings closed at $32.85.

Cowen & Co. downgraded the previous rating for Kohl's Corp KSS from Outperform to Market Perform. Kohl's earned $0.11 in the first quarter, compared to $1.05 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Kohl's shows a 52-week-high of $64.38 and a 52-week-low of $26.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $31.10.

According to BTIG, the prior rating for Ping Identity Holding Corp PING was changed from Buy to Neutral. Ping Identity Holding earned $0.34 in the second quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ping Identity Holding shows a 52-week-high of $30.40 and a 52-week-low of $15.85. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.08.

For Warrior Met Coal Inc HCC, BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. Warrior Met Coal earned $5.87 in the second quarter, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.95 and a 52-week-low of $24.72. At the end of the last trading period, Warrior Met Coal closed at $31.52.

Baird downgraded the previous rating for Under Armour Inc UAA from Outperform to Neutral. In the second quarter, Under Armour showed an EPS of $0.03, compared to $0.24 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.01 and a 52-week-low of $8.10. Under Armour closed at $9.33 at the end of the last trading period.

For Duluth Holdings Inc DLTH, Baird downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. Duluth Holdings earned $0.04 in the first quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.90 and a 52-week-low of $9.06. At the end of the last trading period, Duluth Holdings closed at $10.07.

According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Medifast Inc MED was changed from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Medifast had an EPS of $3.87, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.96. The stock has a 52-week-high of $222.00 and a 52-week-low of $154.67. At the end of the last trading period, Medifast closed at $171.60.

Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Levi Strauss & Co LEVI from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Levi Strauss earned $0.29 in the second quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.25 and a 52-week-low of $15.62. At the end of the last trading period, Levi Strauss closed at $19.38.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Charles River Laboratories International Inc CRL was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, Charles River had an EPS of $2.77, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.61. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $376.78 and a 52-week-low of $203.37. Charles River closed at $221.38 at the end of the last trading period.

Canaccord Genuity downgraded the previous rating for Skillz Inc SKLZ from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Skillz had an EPS of $0.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. The current stock performance of Skillz shows a 52-week-high of $7.78 and a 52-week-low of $1.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.81.

According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Trupanion Inc TRUP was changed from Overweight to Neutral. For the second quarter, Trupanion had an EPS of $0.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The current stock performance of Trupanion shows a 52-week-high of $135.11 and a 52-week-low of $50.81. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $68.00.

William Blair downgraded the previous rating for Vapotherm Inc VAPO from Outperform to Market Perform. Vapotherm earned $0.84 in the second quarter, compared to $0.67 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.06 and a 52-week-low of $1.87. At the end of the last trading period, Vapotherm closed at $2.56.

Keybanc downgraded the previous rating for Ping Identity Holding Corp PING from Overweight to Sector Weight. For the second quarter, Ping Identity Holding had an EPS of $0.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. The current stock performance of Ping Identity Holding shows a 52-week-high of $30.40 and a 52-week-low of $15.85. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.08.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

Initiations

With a Neutral rating, MKM Partners initiated coverage on 8x8 Inc EGHT. The price target seems to have been set at $5.50 for 8x8. In the first quarter, 8x8 showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.92 and a 52-week-low of $4.35. 8x8 closed at $5.61 at the end of the last trading period.

MKM Partners initiated coverage on RingCentral Inc RNG with a Buy rating. The price target for RingCentral is set to $80.00. RingCentral earned $0.45 in the second quarter, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $194.40 and a 52-week-low of $47.28. At the end of the last trading period, RingCentral closed at $53.04.

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp VLY with a Buy rating. Valley National earned $0.32 in the second quarter, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Valley National shows a 52-week-high of $15.10 and a 52-week-low of $10.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.80.

MKM Partners initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM with a Buy rating. The price target for Zoom Video Comms is set to $135.00. Zoom Video Comms earned $1.03 in the first quarter, compared to $1.32 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $184.91 and a 52-week-low of $79.03. At the end of the last trading period, Zoom Video Comms closed at $112.97.

Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Fortress Biotech Inc FBIO with a Buy rating. The price target for Fortress Biotech is set to $6.00. For the first quarter, Fortress Biotech had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $2.78 and a 52-week-low of $0.77. Fortress Biotech closed at $1.00 at the end of the last trading period.

BTIG initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital Corp SI with a Buy rating. The price target for Silvergate Capital is set to $135.00. Silvergate Capital earned $1.13 in the second quarter, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Silvergate Capital shows a 52-week-high of $162.65 and a 52-week-low of $50.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $95.80.

With a Buy rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Endeavor Group Holdings Inc EDR. The price target seems to have been set at $28.00 for Endeavor Gr Hldgs. For the first quarter, Endeavor Gr Hldgs had an EPS of $0.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. The current stock performance of Endeavor Gr Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $35.28 and a 52-week-low of $17.42. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.44.

See all analyst ratings initiations.