Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 15, 2022

Upgrades B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for TechnipFMC PLC FTI from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, TechnipFMC had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. The current stock performance of TechnipFMC shows a 52-week-high of $9.00 and a 52-week-low of $5.47. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.62.

For Qualcomm Inc QCOM , Edward Jones upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. Qualcomm earned $3.21 in the second quarter, compared to $1.90 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $193.58 and a 52-week-low of $118.22. At the end of the last trading period, Qualcomm closed at $141.90.

According to Stifel, the prior rating for Norfolk Southern Corp NSC was changed from Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Norfolk Southern had an EPS of $2.93, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.66. The stock has a 52-week-high of $299.19 and a 52-week-low of $217.00. At the end of the last trading period, Norfolk Southern closed at $221.70.

For CSX Corp CSX , Stifel upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, CSX had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.31. The current stock performance of CSX shows a 52-week-high of $38.63 and a 52-week-low of $27.59. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.18. See all analyst ratings upgrades. Downgrades Argus Research downgraded the previous rating for Delta Air Lines Inc DAL from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Delta Air Lines had an EPS of $1.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.07. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.27 and a 52-week-low of $28.09. At the end of the last trading period, Delta Air Lines closed at $29.77.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc PTEN from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Patterson-UTI Energy had an EPS of $0.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.57. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.53 and a 52-week-low of $6.44. At the end of the last trading period, Patterson-UTI Energy closed at $12.69.

According to Truist Securities, the prior rating for ManpowerGroup Inc MAN was changed from Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, ManpowerGroup had an EPS of $1.88, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.11. The stock has a 52-week-high of $123.84 and a 52-week-low of $73.76. At the end of the last trading period, ManpowerGroup closed at $75.39.

For Rackspace Technology Inc RXT , Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Underweight. Rackspace Tech earned $0.22 in the first quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.70 and a 52-week-low of $5.99. At the end of the last trading period, Rackspace Tech closed at $6.21.

According to Truist Securities, the prior rating for Robert Half International Inc RHI was changed from Hold to Sell. Robert Half International earned $1.52 in the first quarter, compared to $0.98 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Robert Half International shows a 52-week-high of $125.77 and a 52-week-low of $73.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $75.94.

For 10x Genomics Inc TXG , William Blair downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. 10x Genomics earned $0.38 in the first quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of 10x Genomics shows a 52-week-high of $191.15 and a 52-week-low of $35.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $43.29.

Holdings earned $0.23 in the first quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.19 and a 52-week-low of $4.02. At the end of the last trading period, Torrid Holdings closed at $4.21. According to Baird, the prior rating for Duke Realty Corp DRE was changed from Outperform to Neutral. In the first quarter, Duke Realty showed an EPS of $0.44, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $66.22 and a 52-week-low of $47.12. Duke Realty closed at $55.59 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Baird, the prior rating for Duke Realty Corp DRE was changed from Outperform to Neutral. In the first quarter, Duke Realty showed an EPS of $0.44, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $66.22 and a 52-week-low of $47.12. Duke Realty closed at $55.59 at the end of the last trading period.

For Yelp Inc YELP , Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Yelp earned $0.01 in the first quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.28 and a 52-week-low of $26.42. At the end of the last trading period, Yelp closed at $26.82. See all analyst ratings downgrades. Initiations DA Davidson initiated coverage on Qualys Inc QLYS with a Neutral rating. The price target for Qualys is set to $120.00. In the first quarter, Qualys showed an EPS of $0.89, compared to $0.74 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $150.10 and a 52-week-low of $97.02. At the end of the last trading period, Qualys closed at $120.83.

Argus Research initiated coverage on Quanta Services Inc PWR with a Buy rating. The price target for Quanta Servs is set to $150.00. For the first quarter, Quanta Servs had an EPS of $1.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.83. The current stock performance of Quanta Servs shows a 52-week-high of $140.04 and a 52-week-low of $84.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $128.04.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American Financial Group Inc AFG . The price target seems to have been set at $147.00 for American Financial Group. American Financial Group earned $3.56 in the first quarter, compared to $2.38 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $152.29 and a 52-week-low of $122.34. American Financial Group closed at $132.40 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Bernstein initiated coverage on DexCom Inc DXCM . The price target seems to have been set at $105.00 for DexCom. DexCom earned $0.08 in the first quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $659.45 and a 52-week-low of $67.11. At the end of the last trading period, DexCom closed at $76.50.

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Certara Inc CERT with an Outperform rating. The price target for Certara is set to $29.00. For the first quarter, Certara had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $45.48 and a 52-week-low of $16.18. Certara closed at $21.02 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on OptimizeRx Corp OPRX . The price target seems to have been set at $38.00 for OptimizeRx. For the first quarter, OptimizeRx had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. The current stock performance of OptimizeRx shows a 52-week-high of $99.18 and a 52-week-low of $21.33. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.94.

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on IQVIA Holdings Inc IQV with an Outperform rating. The price target for IQVIA Hldgs is set to $256.00. IQVIA Hldgs earned $2.47 in the first quarter, compared to $2.18 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $285.61 and a 52-week-low of $194.67. At the end of the last trading period, IQVIA Hldgs closed at $212.00.

With a Market Perform rating, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Omnicell Inc OMCL . The price target seems to have been set at $124.00 for Omnicell. For the first quarter, Omnicell had an EPS of $0.83, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.83. The current stock performance of Omnicell shows a 52-week-high of $187.28 and a 52-week-low of $104.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $110.41.

BTIG initiated coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc ABOS with a Buy rating. The price target for Acumen Pharmaceuticals is set to $15.00. For the first quarter, Acumen Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $64.41. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.29 and a 52-week-low of $3.02. Acumen Pharmaceuticals closed at $6.26 at the end of the last trading period.

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Chegg Inc CHGG with a Neutral rating. The price target for Chegg is set to $20.00. Chegg earned $0.32 in the first quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $90.50 and a 52-week-low of $15.66. Chegg closed at $18.36 at the end of the last trading period.

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Rover Group Inc ROVR with a Neutral rating. The price target for Rover Group is set to $4.50. Rover Group earned $0.08 in the first quarter, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Rover Group shows a 52-week-high of $15.59 and a 52-week-low of $3.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.07.

With a Neutral rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vivid Seats Inc SEAT . The price target seems to have been set at $8.00 for Vivid Seats. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.35 and a 52-week-low of $7.02. Vivid Seats closed at $7.46 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Eventbrite Inc EB . The price target seems to have been set at $13.00 for Eventbrite. Eventbrite earned $0.19 in the first quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.52 and a 52-week-low of $9.62. At the end of the last trading period, Eventbrite closed at $10.31.

With an Overweight rating, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on ACI Worldwide Inc ACIW . The price target seems to have been set at $31.00 for ACI Worldwide. ACI Worldwide earned $0.28 in the first quarter, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $36.89 and a 52-week-low of $23.63. ACI Worldwide closed at $26.03 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, Keybanc initiated coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp PRCT . The price target seems to have been set at $47.00 for PROCEPT BioRobotics. PROCEPT BioRobotics earned $0.39 in the first quarter, compared to $2.65 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $47.73 and a 52-week-low of $15.38. PROCEPT BioRobotics closed at $30.90 at the end of the last trading period. See all analyst ratings initiations.

