Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 15, 2022

Upgrades
- B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for TechnipFMC PLC FTI from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, TechnipFMC had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. The current stock performance of TechnipFMC shows a 52-week-high of $9.00 and a 52-week-low of $5.47. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.62.
- For Qualcomm Inc QCOM, Edward Jones upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. Qualcomm earned $3.21 in the second quarter, compared to $1.90 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $193.58 and a 52-week-low of $118.22. At the end of the last trading period, Qualcomm closed at $141.90.
- According to Stifel, the prior rating for Norfolk Southern Corp NSC was changed from Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Norfolk Southern had an EPS of $2.93, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.66. The stock has a 52-week-high of $299.19 and a 52-week-low of $217.00. At the end of the last trading period, Norfolk Southern closed at $221.70.
- For CSX Corp CSX, Stifel upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, CSX had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.31. The current stock performance of CSX shows a 52-week-high of $38.63 and a 52-week-low of $27.59. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.18.
See all analyst ratings upgrades.
Downgrades
- Argus Research downgraded the previous rating for Delta Air Lines Inc DAL from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Delta Air Lines had an EPS of $1.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.07. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.27 and a 52-week-low of $28.09. At the end of the last trading period, Delta Air Lines closed at $29.77.
- B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc PTEN from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Patterson-UTI Energy had an EPS of $0.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.57. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.53 and a 52-week-low of $6.44. At the end of the last trading period, Patterson-UTI Energy closed at $12.69.
- According to Truist Securities, the prior rating for ManpowerGroup Inc MAN was changed from Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, ManpowerGroup had an EPS of $1.88, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.11. The stock has a 52-week-high of $123.84 and a 52-week-low of $73.76. At the end of the last trading period, ManpowerGroup closed at $75.39.
- For Rackspace Technology Inc RXT, Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Underweight. Rackspace Tech earned $0.22 in the first quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.70 and a 52-week-low of $5.99. At the end of the last trading period, Rackspace Tech closed at $6.21.
- According to Truist Securities, the prior rating for Robert Half International Inc RHI was changed from Hold to Sell. Robert Half International earned $1.52 in the first quarter, compared to $0.98 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Robert Half International shows a 52-week-high of $125.77 and a 52-week-low of $73.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $75.94.
- For 10x Genomics Inc TXG, William Blair downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. 10x Genomics earned $0.38 in the first quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of 10x Genomics shows a 52-week-high of $191.15 and a 52-week-low of $35.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $43.29.
- Holdings earned $0.23 in the first quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.19 and a 52-week-low of $4.02. At the end of the last trading period, Torrid Holdings closed at $4.21.
- According to Baird, the prior rating for Duke Realty Corp DRE was changed from Outperform to Neutral. In the first quarter, Duke Realty showed an EPS of $0.44, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $66.22 and a 52-week-low of $47.12. Duke Realty closed at $55.59 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Yelp Inc YELP, Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Yelp earned $0.01 in the first quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.28 and a 52-week-low of $26.42. At the end of the last trading period, Yelp closed at $26.82.
See all analyst ratings downgrades.
Initiations
- DA Davidson initiated coverage on Qualys Inc QLYS with a Neutral rating. The price target for Qualys is set to $120.00. In the first quarter, Qualys showed an EPS of $0.89, compared to $0.74 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $150.10 and a 52-week-low of $97.02. At the end of the last trading period, Qualys closed at $120.83.
- Argus Research initiated coverage on Quanta Services Inc PWR with a Buy rating. The price target for Quanta Servs is set to $150.00. For the first quarter, Quanta Servs had an EPS of $1.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.83. The current stock performance of Quanta Servs shows a 52-week-high of $140.04 and a 52-week-low of $84.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $128.04.
- With a Equal-Weight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American Financial Group Inc AFG. The price target seems to have been set at $147.00 for American Financial Group. American Financial Group earned $3.56 in the first quarter, compared to $2.38 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $152.29 and a 52-week-low of $122.34. American Financial Group closed at $132.40 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, Bernstein initiated coverage on DexCom Inc DXCM. The price target seems to have been set at $105.00 for DexCom. DexCom earned $0.08 in the first quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $659.45 and a 52-week-low of $67.11. At the end of the last trading period, DexCom closed at $76.50.
- SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Certara Inc CERT with an Outperform rating. The price target for Certara is set to $29.00. For the first quarter, Certara had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $45.48 and a 52-week-low of $16.18. Certara closed at $21.02 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on OptimizeRx Corp OPRX. The price target seems to have been set at $38.00 for OptimizeRx. For the first quarter, OptimizeRx had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. The current stock performance of OptimizeRx shows a 52-week-high of $99.18 and a 52-week-low of $21.33. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.94.
- SVB Leerink initiated coverage on IQVIA Holdings Inc IQV with an Outperform rating. The price target for IQVIA Hldgs is set to $256.00. IQVIA Hldgs earned $2.47 in the first quarter, compared to $2.18 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $285.61 and a 52-week-low of $194.67. At the end of the last trading period, IQVIA Hldgs closed at $212.00.
- With a Market Perform rating, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Omnicell Inc OMCL. The price target seems to have been set at $124.00 for Omnicell. For the first quarter, Omnicell had an EPS of $0.83, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.83. The current stock performance of Omnicell shows a 52-week-high of $187.28 and a 52-week-low of $104.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $110.41.
- BTIG initiated coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc ABOS with a Buy rating. The price target for Acumen Pharmaceuticals is set to $15.00. For the first quarter, Acumen Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $64.41. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.29 and a 52-week-low of $3.02. Acumen Pharmaceuticals closed at $6.26 at the end of the last trading period.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Chegg Inc CHGG with a Neutral rating. The price target for Chegg is set to $20.00. Chegg earned $0.32 in the first quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $90.50 and a 52-week-low of $15.66. Chegg closed at $18.36 at the end of the last trading period.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Rover Group Inc ROVR with a Neutral rating. The price target for Rover Group is set to $4.50. Rover Group earned $0.08 in the first quarter, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Rover Group shows a 52-week-high of $15.59 and a 52-week-low of $3.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.07.
- With a Neutral rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vivid Seats Inc SEAT. The price target seems to have been set at $8.00 for Vivid Seats. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.35 and a 52-week-low of $7.02. Vivid Seats closed at $7.46 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Eventbrite Inc EB. The price target seems to have been set at $13.00 for Eventbrite. Eventbrite earned $0.19 in the first quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.52 and a 52-week-low of $9.62. At the end of the last trading period, Eventbrite closed at $10.31.
- With an Overweight rating, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on ACI Worldwide Inc ACIW. The price target seems to have been set at $31.00 for ACI Worldwide. ACI Worldwide earned $0.28 in the first quarter, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $36.89 and a 52-week-low of $23.63. ACI Worldwide closed at $26.03 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Overweight rating, Keybanc initiated coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp PRCT. The price target seems to have been set at $47.00 for PROCEPT BioRobotics. PROCEPT BioRobotics earned $0.39 in the first quarter, compared to $2.65 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $47.73 and a 52-week-low of $15.38. PROCEPT BioRobotics closed at $30.90 at the end of the last trading period.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.