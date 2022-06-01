Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 1, 2022

Upgrades

Citigroup upgraded the previous rating for FinVolution Group FINV from Neutral to Buy. FinVolution Gr earned $0.30 in the first quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.41 and a 52-week-low of $2.68. At the end of the last trading period, FinVolution Gr closed at $4.21.

For Noble Corp NE, BTIG upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $37.77 and a 52-week-low of $20.34. Noble closed at $36.28 at the end of the last trading period.

For Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc VRTX, Maxim Group upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Vertex Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $3.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.98. The stock has a 52-week-high of $292.75 and a 52-week-low of $176.36. At the end of the last trading period, Vertex Pharmaceuticals closed at $268.65.

For Visteon Corp VC, Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Equal-Weight. Visteon earned $1.09 in the first quarter, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $134.57 and a 52-week-low of $88.82. Visteon closed at $112.21 at the end of the last trading period.

For Home Bancorp Inc HBCP, DA Davidson upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Home Bancorp earned $0.53 in the first quarter, compared to $1.41 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $45.73 and a 52-week-low of $33.16. Home Bancorp closed at $34.39 at the end of the last trading period.

For Park Hotels & Resorts Inc PK, Truist Securities upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. Park Hotels & Resorts earned $0.08 in the first quarter, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.42 and a 52-week-low of $15.57. Park Hotels & Resorts closed at $18.06 at the end of the last trading period.

Cowen & Co. upgraded the previous rating for Xylem Inc XYL from Underperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, Xylem showed an EPS of $0.47, compared to $0.56 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $138.78 and a 52-week-low of $78.92. Xylem closed at $84.25 at the end of the last trading period.

For Blueprint Medicines Corp BPMC, Jefferies upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, Blueprint Medicines showed an EPS of $1.79, compared to $1.72 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $117.86 and a 52-week-low of $50.95. Blueprint Medicines closed at $55.00 at the end of the last trading period.

RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating for Danaher Corp DHR from Sector Perform to Outperform. Danaher earned $2.76 in the first quarter, compared to $2.52 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Danaher shows a 52-week-high of $333.96 and a 52-week-low of $233.71. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $263.82.

For Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc ENTA, Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to In-Line. In the second quarter, Enanta Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $1.63, compared to $1.09 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $102.00 and a 52-week-low of $37.59. Enanta Pharmaceuticals closed at $39.93 at the end of the last trading period.

For CatchMark Timber Trust Inc CTT, Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Market Perform. CatchMark Timber Trust earned $0.07 in the first quarter, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.57 and a 52-week-low of $7.18. At the end of the last trading period, CatchMark Timber Trust closed at $11.79.

Downgrades

Redburn Partners downgraded the previous rating for Valero Energy Corp VLO from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Valero Energy showed an EPS of $2.31, compared to $1.73 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $135.75 and a 52-week-low of $58.85. At the end of the last trading period, Valero Energy closed at $129.60.

According to UBS, the prior rating for Angel Oak Mortgage Inc AOMR was changed from Buy to Neutral. Angel Oak Mortgage earned $1.49 in the first quarter, compared to $0.60 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Angel Oak Mortgage shows a 52-week-high of $19.00 and a 52-week-low of $12.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.30.

For Poshmark Inc POSH, JMP Securities downgraded the previous rating of Market Outperform to Market Perform. Poshmark earned $0.18 in the first quarter, compared to $0.33 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.39 and a 52-week-low of $8.97. At the end of the last trading period, Poshmark closed at $10.93.

For 1stdibs.com Inc DIBS, JMP Securities downgraded the previous rating of Market Outperform to Market Perform. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $35.46 and a 52-week-low of $4.77. 1stdibs.com closed at $5.71 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Fortis Inc FTS was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the first quarter, Fortis showed an EPS of $0.62, compared to $0.61 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.66 and a 52-week-low of $43.12. At the end of the last trading period, Fortis closed at $50.36.

Baird downgraded the previous rating for GoodRx Holdings Inc GDRX from Outperform to Neutral. GoodRx Holdings earned $0.10 in the first quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of GoodRx Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $48.05 and a 52-week-low of $7.33. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.97.

For Gates Industrial Corp PLC GTES, RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Sector Perform. For the first quarter, Gates Industrial Corp had an EPS of $0.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.33. The current stock performance of Gates Industrial Corp shows a 52-week-high of $18.94 and a 52-week-low of $11.57. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.76.

For Medtronic PLC MDT, Atlantic Equities downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Medtronic had an EPS of $1.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.50. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $135.89 and a 52-week-low of $96.86. Medtronic closed at $100.15 at the end of the last trading period.

For CatchMark Timber Trust Inc CTT, Stifel downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, CatchMark Timber Trust had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.57 and a 52-week-low of $7.18. CatchMark Timber Trust closed at $11.79 at the end of the last trading period.

For Sealed Air Corp SEE, JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underweight. Sealed Air earned $1.12 in the first quarter, compared to $0.78 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $70.72 and a 52-week-low of $53.87. At the end of the last trading period, Sealed Air closed at $62.18.

For Sibanye Stillwater Ltd SBSW, RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Sector Perform. NoneThe stock has a 52-week-high of $20.64 and a 52-week-low of $10.51. At the end of the last trading period, Sibanye Stillwater closed at $12.99.

For Tempur Sealy International Inc TPX, Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. Tempur Sealy Intl earned $0.69 in the first quarter, compared to $0.64 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Tempur Sealy Intl shows a 52-week-high of $50.51 and a 52-week-low of $23.28. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.37.

For Patterson-UTI Energy Inc PTEN, Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. For the first quarter, Patterson-UTI Energy had an EPS of $0.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.57. The current stock performance of Patterson-UTI Energy shows a 52-week-high of $20.53 and a 52-week-low of $6.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.08.

Initiations

Citigroup initiated coverage on Shattuck Labs Inc STTK with a Buy rating. The price target for Shattuck Labs is set to $13.00. Shattuck Labs earned $0.58 in the first quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.23 and a 52-week-low of $2.59. At the end of the last trading period, Shattuck Labs closed at $2.86.

EF Hutton initiated coverage on Tetra Technologies Inc TTI with a Buy rating. The price target for Tetra Technologies is set to $8.00. Tetra Technologies earned $0.06 in the first quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.61 and a 52-week-low of $2.32. At the end of the last trading period, Tetra Technologies closed at $5.02.

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Enveric Biosciences Inc ENVB with a Buy rating. The price target for Enveric Biosciences is set to $1.25. In the first quarter, Enveric Biosciences showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $3.74 and a 52-week-low of $0.17. Enveric Biosciences closed at $0.20 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, UBS initiated coverage on SSR Mining Inc SSRM. The price target seems to have been set at $22.00 for SSR Mining. In the first quarter, SSR Mining showed an EPS of $0.30, compared to $0.47 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.58 and a 52-week-low of $14.19. At the end of the last trading period, SSR Mining closed at $19.43.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on ICL Group Ltd ICL. The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for ICL Group. ICL Group earned $0.47 in the first quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.96 and a 52-week-low of $6.43. At the end of the last trading period, ICL Group closed at $10.98.

With an Underweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on The Mosaic Co MOS. The price target seems to have been set at $59.00 for Mosaic. For the first quarter, Mosaic had an EPS of $2.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.57. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.28 and a 52-week-low of $28.26. At the end of the last trading period, Mosaic closed at $62.65.

Barclays initiated coverage on CF Industries Holdings Inc CF with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for CF Industries Holdings is set to $103.00. In the first quarter, CF Industries Holdings showed an EPS of $4.21, compared to $0.70 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $113.48 and a 52-week-low of $43.19. CF Industries Holdings closed at $98.77 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Corteva Inc CTVA. The price target seems to have been set at $71.00 for Corteva. Corteva earned $0.97 in the first quarter, compared to $0.79 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.03 and a 52-week-low of $40.60. At the end of the last trading period, Corteva closed at $62.62.

With an Overweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Nutrien Ltd NTR. The price target seems to have been set at $116.00 for Nutrien. Nutrien earned $2.70 in the first quarter, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Nutrien shows a 52-week-high of $117.25 and a 52-week-low of $57.08. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $97.19.

With a Buy rating, BTIG initiated coverage on NexImmune Inc NEXI. The price target seems to have been set at $5.00 for NexImmune. In the first quarter, NexImmune showed an EPS of $0.66, compared to $0.71 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of NexImmune shows a 52-week-high of $19.37 and a 52-week-low of $1.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.28.

JMP Securities initiated coverage on Etsy Inc ETSY with a Market Outperform rating. The price target for Etsy is set to $125.00. Etsy earned $0.60 in the first quarter, compared to $1.00 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $307.75 and a 52-week-low of $68.40. Etsy closed at $81.12 at the end of the last trading period.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies Inc GRCL with an Overweight rating. The price target for Gracell Biotechnologies is set to $20.00. Gracell Biotechnologies earned $0.35 in the first quarter, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Gracell Biotechnologies shows a 52-week-high of $16.93 and a 52-week-low of $1.68. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.29.

With a Neutral rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Squarespace Inc SQSP. The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for Squarespace. For the first quarter, Squarespace had an EPS of $0.67, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $64.71 and a 52-week-low of $14.43. Squarespace closed at $20.59 at the end of the last trading period.

BMO Capital initiated coverage on MP Materials Corp MP with an Outperform rating. The price target for MP Materials is set to $50.00. In the first quarter, MP Materials showed an EPS of $0.50, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of MP Materials shows a 52-week-high of $60.19 and a 52-week-low of $27.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $39.43.

