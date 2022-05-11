Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 11, 2022

Upgrades

According to Roth Capital, the prior rating for Hecla Mining Co HL was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Hecla Mining showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.44 and a 52-week-low of $4.28. At the end of the last trading period, Hecla Mining closed at $4.36.

According to Zelman, the prior rating for The AZEK Co Inc AZEK was changed from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, AZEK Co had an EPS of $0.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $50.65 and a 52-week-low of $17.00. AZEK Co closed at $17.33 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Maxim Group, the prior rating for Celsius Holdings Inc CELH was changed from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, Celsius Holdings showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $110.22 and a 52-week-low of $38.31. At the end of the last trading period, Celsius Holdings closed at $41.31.

For Rackspace Technology Inc RXT, Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. Rackspace Tech earned $0.22 in the first quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.16 and a 52-week-low of $7.28. At the end of the last trading period, Rackspace Tech closed at $8.63.

According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Construction Partners Inc ROAD was changed from Outperform to Strong Buy. In the second quarter, Construction Partners showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.99 and a 52-week-low of $19.51. At the end of the last trading period, Construction Partners closed at $19.87.

According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp GO was changed from Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Grocery Outlet Holding had an EPS of $0.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $42.17 and a 52-week-low of $21.01. Grocery Outlet Holding closed at $31.07 at the end of the last trading period.

Stephens & Co. upgraded the previous rating for TriCo Bancshares TCBK from Equal-Weight to Overweight. TriCo earned $0.67 in the first quarter, compared to $1.13 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of TriCo shows a 52-week-high of $48.96 and a 52-week-low of $37.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $40.58.

According to Cowen & Co., the prior rating for HF Sinclair Corp DINO was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. For the first quarter, HF Sinclair had an EPS of $0.99, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.53. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $46.39 and a 52-week-low of $34.17. HF Sinclair closed at $43.78 at the end of the last trading period.

Baird upgraded the previous rating for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc ARWR from Neutral to Outperform. In the second quarter, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.41, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $93.66 and a 52-week-low of $32.24. At the end of the last trading period, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals closed at $34.29.

Baird upgraded the previous rating for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc ARCT from Underperform to Neutral. In the first quarter, Arcturus Therapeutics showed an EPS of $1.94, compared to $2.15 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $65.00 and a 52-week-low of $15.71. At the end of the last trading period, Arcturus Therapeutics closed at $16.58.

For Peloton Interactive Inc PTON, JMP Securities upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Market Outperform. In the third quarter, Peloton Interactive showed an EPS of $1.15, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $129.70 and a 52-week-low of $11.25. At the end of the last trading period, Peloton Interactive closed at $12.90.

JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Planet Fitness Inc PLNT from Neutral to Overweight. In the first quarter, Planet Fitness showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $99.60 and a 52-week-low of $67.39. At the end of the last trading period, Planet Fitness closed at $67.77.

For Trex Co Inc TREX, Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Neutral. Trex Co earned $0.62 in the first quarter, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $140.98 and a 52-week-low of $51.76. At the end of the last trading period, Trex Co closed at $58.63.

B. Riley Securities upgraded the previous rating for 8x8 Inc EGHT from Neutral to Buy. 8x8 earned $0.05 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.93 and a 52-week-low of $7.51. At the end of the last trading period, 8x8 closed at $7.74.

According to William Blair, the prior rating for Novanta Inc NOVT was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. Novanta earned $0.73 in the first quarter, compared to $0.58 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $184.44 and a 52-week-low of $114.31. Novanta closed at $120.30 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

Downgrades

UBS downgraded the previous rating for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc HYFM from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Hydrofarm Holdings Group showed an EPS of $0.17, compared to $0.19 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.18 and a 52-week-low of $7.48. At the end of the last trading period, Hydrofarm Holdings Group closed at $7.63.

For Katapult Holdings Inc KPLT, Loop Capital downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, Katapult Holdings showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.31 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.70 and a 52-week-low of $1.12. Katapult Holdings closed at $1.43 at the end of the last trading period.

For AlerisLife Inc ALR, B. Riley Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, AlerisLife had an EPS of $0.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.04 and a 52-week-low of $1.20. At the end of the last trading period, AlerisLife closed at $1.31.

For Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd BHVN, HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Biohaven Pharma Hldgs earned $1.62 in the first quarter, compared to $2.97 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $151.51 and a 52-week-low of $65.24. At the end of the last trading period, Biohaven Pharma Hldgs closed at $140.00.

Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for Coinbase Global Inc COIN from Buy to Neutral. Coinbase Global earned $1.98 in the first quarter, compared to $3.05 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $368.90 and a 52-week-low of $70.19. At the end of the last trading period, Coinbase Global closed at $72.99.

For Upstart Holdings Inc UPST, Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. Upstart Hldgs earned $0.61 in the first quarter, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Upstart Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $401.49 and a 52-week-low of $29.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.61.

According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Rocket Companies Inc RKT was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Rocket Companies had an EPS of $0.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.91. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.68 and a 52-week-low of $7.61. At the end of the last trading period, Rocket Companies closed at $7.81.

For loanDepot Inc LDI, Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Sell. In the first quarter, loanDepot showed an EPS of $0.26, compared to $0.99 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $16.95 and a 52-week-low of $2.00. loanDepot closed at $2.38 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Village Farms International Inc VFF was changed from Strong Buy to Outperform. Village Farms Intl earned $0.07 in the first quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.45 and a 52-week-low of $2.81. Village Farms Intl closed at $3.36 at the end of the last trading period.

Oppenheimer downgraded the previous rating for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO from Outperform to Perform. Inovio Pharmaceuticals earned $0.36 in the first quarter, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $10.33 and a 52-week-low of $2.34. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.49.

According to Needham, the prior rating for ON24 Inc ONTF was changed from Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, ON24 showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of ON24 shows a 52-week-high of $41.33 and a 52-week-low of $10.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.77.

Craig-Hallum downgraded the previous rating for Digital Media Solutions Inc DMS from Buy to Hold. Digital Media Solns earned $0.00 in the first quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Digital Media Solns shows a 52-week-high of $10.99 and a 52-week-low of $2.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.77.

According to Alliance Global Partners, the prior rating for Akerna Corp KERN was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Akerna had an EPS of $0.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.61 and a 52-week-low of $0.44. At the end of the last trading period, Akerna closed at $0.46.

For Pegasystems Inc PEGA, Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, Pegasystems had an EPS of $0.59, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. The current stock performance of Pegasystems shows a 52-week-high of $143.66 and a 52-week-low of $36.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $52.25.

Baird downgraded the previous rating for Jounce Therapeutics Inc JNCE from Outperform to Neutral. For the first quarter, Jounce Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.72, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.58. The current stock performance of Jounce Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $9.81 and a 52-week-low of $4.79. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.26.

Stifel downgraded the previous rating for Carvana Co CVNA from Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, Carvana had an EPS of $2.89, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.46. The current stock performance of Carvana shows a 52-week-high of $376.83 and a 52-week-low of $35.08. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $36.68.

For Peloton Interactive Inc PTON, Stifel downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Peloton Interactive earned $1.15 in the third quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $129.70 and a 52-week-low of $11.25. At the end of the last trading period, Peloton Interactive closed at $12.90.

For Array Technologies Inc ARRY, Roth Capital downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Array Technologies showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.19 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Array Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $27.67 and a 52-week-low of $6.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.92.

For Upstart Holdings Inc UPST, Atlantic Equities downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. For the first quarter, Upstart Hldgs had an EPS of $0.61, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.22. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $401.49 and a 52-week-low of $29.02. Upstart Hldgs closed at $33.61 at the end of the last trading period.

Barclays downgraded the previous rating for Corning Inc GLW from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the first quarter, Corning had an EPS of $0.54, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.45. The current stock performance of Corning shows a 52-week-high of $46.45 and a 52-week-low of $33.21. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $36.00.

According to JMP Securities, the prior rating for loanDepot Inc LDI was changed from Market Outperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, loanDepot showed an EPS of $0.26, compared to $0.99 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of loanDepot shows a 52-week-high of $16.95 and a 52-week-low of $2.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.38.

According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for loanDepot Inc LDI was changed from Overweight to Neutral. loanDepot earned $0.26 in the first quarter, compared to $0.99 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $16.95 and a 52-week-low of $2.00. loanDepot closed at $2.38 at the end of the last trading period.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Upstart Holdings Inc UPST from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Upstart Hldgs had an EPS of $0.61, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.22. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $401.49 and a 52-week-low of $29.02. Upstart Hldgs closed at $33.61 at the end of the last trading period.

Daiwa Capital downgraded the previous rating for Unity Software Inc U from Outperform to Neutral. In the first quarter, Unity Software showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $210.00 and a 52-week-low of $44.55. Unity Software closed at $48.13 at the end of the last trading period.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Avaya Holdings Corp AVYA was changed from Neutral to Underweight. In the second quarter, Avaya Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.53, compared to $0.74 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.55 and a 52-week-low of $6.55. Avaya Hldgs closed at $7.53 at the end of the last trading period.

For Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd BHVN, SVB Leerink downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. Biohaven Pharma Hldgs earned $1.62 in the first quarter, compared to $2.97 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $151.51 and a 52-week-low of $65.24. Biohaven Pharma Hldgs closed at $140.00 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

Initiations

Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Bausch & Lomb Corp BLCO with an Outperform rating. The price target for Bausch & Lomb is set to $35.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.20 and a 52-week-low of $16.25. At the end of the last trading period, Bausch & Lomb closed at $17.55.

Lake Street initiated coverage on Kimball Electronics Inc KE with a Buy rating. The price target for Kimball Electronics is set to $27.00. For the third quarter, Kimball Electronics had an EPS of $0.54, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.39. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.61 and a 52-week-low of $16.80. At the end of the last trading period, Kimball Electronics closed at $17.66.

Truist Securities initiated coverage on Sun Communities Inc SUI with a Buy rating. The price target for Sun Communities is set to $185.00. In the first quarter, Sun Communities showed an EPS of $1.34, compared to $1.26 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $211.79 and a 52-week-low of $155.51. Sun Communities closed at $156.28 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc ASO. The price target seems to have been set at $53.00 for Academy Sports. For the fourth quarter, Academy Sports had an EPS of $1.61, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.09. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $51.08 and a 52-week-low of $29.74. Academy Sports closed at $35.81 at the end of the last trading period.

JP Morgan initiated coverage on Affirm Holdings Inc AFRM with a Neutral rating. The price target for Affirm Holdings is set to $30.00. Affirm Holdings earned $0.57 in the second quarter, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $176.65 and a 52-week-low of $16.55. At the end of the last trading period, Affirm Holdings closed at $18.19.

Truist Securities initiated coverage on Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc ELS with a Buy rating. The price target for Equity Lifestyle Props is set to $78.00. For the first quarter, Equity Lifestyle Props had an EPS of $0.72, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.64. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $88.70 and a 52-week-low of $67.62. Equity Lifestyle Props closed at $68.69 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings initiations.