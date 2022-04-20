Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 20, 2022

Upgrades

For Avis Budget Group Inc CAR, Barclays upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, Avis Budget Gr showed an EPS of $7.08, compared to $0.36 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $545.11 and a 52-week-low of $65.87. At the end of the last trading period, Avis Budget Gr closed at $285.35.

According to Needham, the prior rating for Netflix Inc NFLX was changed from Underperform to Hold. For the first quarter, Netflix had an EPS of $3.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.75. The stock has a 52-week-high of $700.99 and a 52-week-low of $329.82. At the end of the last trading period, Netflix closed at $348.61.

According to Raymond James, the prior rating for The Travelers Companies Inc TRV was changed from Underperform to Market Perform. Travelers Companies earned $4.22 in the first quarter, compared to $2.73 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $187.98 and a 52-week-low of $144.44. At the end of the last trading period, Travelers Companies closed at $176.16.

For Snap Inc SNAP, Citigroup upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Snap earned $0.22 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Snap shows a 52-week-high of $83.34 and a 52-week-low of $24.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.63.

Citigroup upgraded the previous rating for Meta Platforms Inc FB from Neutral to Buy. Meta Platforms earned $3.67 in the fourth quarter, compared to $3.88 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $384.33 and a 52-week-low of $185.82. Meta Platforms closed at $217.31 at the end of the last trading period.

For LegalZoom.com Inc LZ, Citigroup upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. The current stock performance of LegalZoom.com shows a 52-week-high of $40.94 and a 52-week-low of $11.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.35.

According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Booking Holdings Inc BKNG was changed from Neutral to Buy. Booking Holdings earned $15.83 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Booking Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $2715.66 and a 52-week-low of $1796.45. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2239.38.

For Alphabet Inc GOOGL, Citigroup upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Alphabet showed an EPS of $30.69, compared to $22.30 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $3030.93 and a 52-week-low of $2193.62. Alphabet closed at $2600.18 at the end of the last trading period.

Citigroup upgraded the previous rating for Peloton Interactive Inc PTON from Neutral to Buy. Peloton Interactive earned $1.39 in the second quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Peloton Interactive shows a 52-week-high of $129.70 and a 52-week-low of $20.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.53.

RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating for Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR from Underperform to Sector Perform. For the fourth quarter, Palantir Technologies had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. The current stock performance of Palantir Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $29.29 and a 52-week-low of $9.74. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.91.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Exelon Corp EXC was changed from Neutral to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Exelon had an EPS of $0.90, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.76. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $58.21 and a 52-week-low of $40.11. Exelon closed at $49.50 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Airbnb Inc ABNB was changed from Neutral to Buy. Airbnb earned $0.08 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.43 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $212.58 and a 52-week-low of $129.71. At the end of the last trading period, Airbnb closed at $170.12.

Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating for Belden Inc BDC from Sell to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Belden had an EPS of $1.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.90. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.87 and a 52-week-low of $41.38. At the end of the last trading period, Belden closed at $51.28.

Downgrades

KGI Securities downgraded the previous rating for Netflix Inc NFLX from Outperform to Neutral. Netflix earned $3.53 in the first quarter, compared to $3.75 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Netflix shows a 52-week-high of $700.99 and a 52-week-low of $329.82. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $348.61.

Stephens & Co. downgraded the previous rating for Halliburton Co HAL from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the first quarter, Halliburton showed an EPS of $0.35, compared to $0.19 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $42.60 and a 52-week-low of $17.82. Halliburton closed at $41.31 at the end of the last trading period.

Oppenheimer downgraded the previous rating for Netflix Inc NFLX from Outperform to Perform. For the first quarter, Netflix had an EPS of $3.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.75. The stock has a 52-week-high of $700.99 and a 52-week-low of $329.82. At the end of the last trading period, Netflix closed at $348.61.

For Dentsply Sirona Inc XRAY, B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Dentsply Sirona showed an EPS of $0.76, compared to $0.87 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $69.54 and a 52-week-low of $41.16. Dentsply Sirona closed at $42.20 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for American Campus Communities Inc ACC was changed from Overweight to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, American Campus showed an EPS of $0.75, compared to $0.59 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of American Campus shows a 52-week-high of $65.02 and a 52-week-low of $43.49. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $64.80.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Netflix Inc NFLX from Buy to Underperform. For the first quarter, Netflix had an EPS of $3.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.75. The current stock performance of Netflix shows a 52-week-high of $700.99 and a 52-week-low of $329.82. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $348.61.

For Netflix Inc NFLX, UBS downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Netflix earned $3.53 in the first quarter, compared to $3.75 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $700.99 and a 52-week-low of $329.82. Netflix closed at $348.61 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Stifel, the prior rating for Netflix Inc NFLX was changed from Buy to Hold. Netflix earned $3.53 in the first quarter, compared to $3.75 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Netflix shows a 52-week-high of $700.99 and a 52-week-low of $329.82. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $348.61.

According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for Kinross Gold Corp KGC was changed from Outperform to Sector Perform. Kinross Gold earned $0.08 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.34 and a 52-week-low of $4.90. At the end of the last trading period, Kinross Gold closed at $6.05.

RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating for Iamgold Corp IAG from Sector Perform to Underperform. Iamgold earned $0.09 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Iamgold shows a 52-week-high of $3.85 and a 52-week-low of $2.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.32.

For Netflix Inc NFLX, Pivotal Research downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Sell. In the first quarter, Netflix showed an EPS of $3.53, compared to $3.75 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $700.99 and a 52-week-low of $329.82. Netflix closed at $348.61 at the end of the last trading period.

According to BTIG, the prior rating for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc CMPI was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.62, compared to $1.30 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.45 and a 52-week-low of $2.00. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals closed at $10.35 at the end of the last trading period.

Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for Netflix Inc NFLX from Overweight to Neutral. For the first quarter, Netflix had an EPS of $3.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.75. The current stock performance of Netflix shows a 52-week-high of $700.99 and a 52-week-low of $329.82. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $348.61.

Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for InnovAge Holding Corp INNV from Neutral to Underweight. The current stock performance of InnovAge Holding shows a 52-week-high of $26.44 and a 52-week-low of $3.46. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.59.

According to Atlantic Equities, the prior rating for Netflix Inc NFLX was changed from Overweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, Netflix showed an EPS of $3.53, compared to $3.75 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $700.99 and a 52-week-low of $329.82. Netflix closed at $348.61 at the end of the last trading period.

For Netflix Inc NFLX, JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, Netflix showed an EPS of $3.53, compared to $3.75 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Netflix shows a 52-week-high of $700.99 and a 52-week-low of $329.82. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $348.61.

According to Citigroup, the prior rating for TripAdvisor Inc TRIP was changed from Buy to Neutral. TripAdvisor earned $0.01 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $54.27 and a 52-week-low of $20.25. TripAdvisor closed at $27.85 at the end of the last trading period.

Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for Dentsply Sirona Inc XRAY from Overweight to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Dentsply Sirona showed an EPS of $0.76, compared to $0.87 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Dentsply Sirona shows a 52-week-high of $69.54 and a 52-week-low of $41.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $42.20.

According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Volta Inc VLTA was changed from Neutral to Sell. The current stock performance of Volta shows a 52-week-high of $14.34 and a 52-week-low of $2.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.72.

Initiations

With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Invitation Homes Inc INVH. The price target seems to have been set at $48.00 for Invitation Homes. Invitation Homes earned $0.39 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $45.80 and a 52-week-low of $33.30. Invitation Homes closed at $43.04 at the end of the last trading period.

Jefferies initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent AMH with a Buy rating. The price target for American Homes 4 Rent is set to $48.00. In the fourth quarter, American Homes 4 Rent showed an EPS of $0.37, compared to $0.31 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of American Homes 4 Rent shows a 52-week-high of $44.07 and a 52-week-low of $34.73. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $43.00.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Local Bounti Corp LOCL. The price target seems to have been set at $8.50 for Local Bounti. NoneAt the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.87 and a 52-week-low of $4.40. Local Bounti closed at $8.28 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Terran Orbital Corp LLAP. The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Terran Orbital. The current stock performance of Terran Orbital shows a 52-week-high of $12.69 and a 52-week-low of $3.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.98.

B of A Securities initiated coverage on Alarm.com Holdings Inc ALRM with a Buy rating. The price target for Alarm.com Holdings is set to $75.00. In the fourth quarter, Alarm.com Holdings showed an EPS of $0.43, compared to $0.45 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $95.83 and a 52-week-low of $57.88. At the end of the last trading period, Alarm.com Holdings closed at $60.15.

With a Market Outperform rating, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Sun Communities Inc SUI. The price target seems to have been set at $220.00 for Sun Communities. In the fourth quarter, Sun Communities showed an EPS of $1.31, compared to $1.16 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $211.79 and a 52-week-low of $157.49. At the end of the last trading period, Sun Communities closed at $188.19.

With a Neutral rating, UBS initiated coverage on Oak Street Health Inc OSH. The price target seems to have been set at $26.00 for Oak Street Health. For the fourth quarter, Oak Street Health had an EPS of $0.62, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.40. The stock has a 52-week-high of $65.22 and a 52-week-low of $13.72. At the end of the last trading period, Oak Street Health closed at $25.26.

With a Buy rating, UBS initiated coverage on Cano Health Inc CANO. The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for Cano Health. The current stock performance of Cano Health shows a 52-week-high of $16.17 and a 52-week-low of $4.17. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.84.

Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Biodesix Inc BDSX with an Outperform rating. For the fourth quarter, Biodesix had an EPS of $0.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.41 and a 52-week-low of $1.31. At the end of the last trading period, Biodesix closed at $1.41.

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Alkermes PLC ALKS with a Buy rating. The price target for Alkermes is set to $35.00. Alkermes earned $0.23 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Alkermes shows a 52-week-high of $33.00 and a 52-week-low of $19.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.48.

Citigroup initiated coverage on Boxed Inc BOXD with a Buy rating. The price target for Boxed is set to $13.00. For the fourth quarter, Boxed had an EPS of $1.64, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.82. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.05 and a 52-week-low of $7.94. Boxed closed at $10.91 at the end of the last trading period.

Citigroup initiated coverage on DoorDash Inc DASH with a Buy rating. The price target for DoorDash is set to $155.00. DoorDash earned $0.45 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $257.25 and a 52-week-low of $74.32. DoorDash closed at $106.51 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on Sonder Holdings Inc SOND. The price target seems to have been set at $7.00 for Sonder Holdings. The current stock performance of Sonder Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $10.88 and a 52-week-low of $4.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.73.

With a Neutral rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on Squarespace Inc SQSP. The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for Squarespace. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.71 and a 52-week-low of $18.57. At the end of the last trading period, Squarespace closed at $23.09.

With a Buy rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on Wix.com Ltd WIX. The price target seems to have been set at $120.00 for Wix.com. In the fourth quarter, Wix.com showed an EPS of $0.37, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $329.00 and a 52-week-low of $70.70. Wix.com closed at $94.15 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Baird initiated coverage on AvidXchange Holdings Inc AVDX. The price target seems to have been set at $16.00 for AvidXchange Holdings. The current stock performance of AvidXchange Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $27.43 and a 52-week-low of $6.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.88.

